The main use of Straddle EA is to trade at the major fundamental news events. It opens 2 pending orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop to capture the market single direction movements at the time of news.

The EA will run from "News Time – Seconds before News Time" to "Expiration Time". These are the sequence of states in the EA:

Waiting : Before "News Time – Seconds before News Time". The EA is waiting to start. Passed : The EA started and trade executed. Expired : The EA expired, after the expiration time.

After you attached the EA to a chart it will show the following information on the chart:

Type of trade opens at activation. Trade settings information: lot, gap, TP & SL. Trailing Setting. Trade activation and expiration time. Current status of the EA: Waiting, Expired, and Passed.