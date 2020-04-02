Brent Wti Spread Ind
- Indicators
- HITESH ARORA
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Contact us for any custom order, CodeYourTrade.com.
Brent Wti spread indicator shows the difference of Brent and Wti value.
Trading Strategy:
Identify the range of spread movement.
To buy the difference execute these 2 trades “Buy BRENT and Sell WTI”
To sell the difference execute these 2 trades “Sell WTI and Buy BRENT”
Indicator Settings:
Main Setting
- Indicator Maximum: Maximum level to show in indicator
- Indicator Minimum: Minimum level to show in indicator
- Brent Symbol Name: Symbol name of Brent
- WTI Symbol Name: Symbol name of Wti