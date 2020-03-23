Pivot Point Calculator Ind

This indicator is used to calculate the pivot points using 5 different methods:

  1. Classic
  2. Fibonacci
  3. Camarilla
  4. Woodie
  5. DeMark

After you attached the indicator to a chart it will show the following information on the chart:

  1. Pivot points levels of the current chart using different methods.

Indicator Setting

Pivot Point Calculator

  • Show Pivot Point Calculator: Show all pivot points on chart
  • Pivot Points Timeframe: It tells which time is used to calculate pivot points
  • Show Classic: Show classic levels
  • Show Fibonacci: Show fibonacci levels
  • Show Camarilla: Show camarilla levels
  • Show Woodie: Show woodie levels
  • Show DeMark: Show demark levels

Draw Pivot Point

  • Draw Pivot Point on Chart
  • Pivot Point Method: Which method is used to draw on charts
    • Classic
    • Fibonacci
    • Camarilla
    • Woodie
    • DeMark
  • Pivot Point Timeframe: It tells which time is used to calculate pivot points

Display Setting

  • Display: Shows the indicator information on chart
  • Location: Location of the display window
    • Top-Left: Display all the details in top-left place
    • Bottom-Left: Display all the details in bottom-left place
  • Font Size: Size of the font
  • Support Color: Color of resistance
  • Resistance Color: Color of support
  • Pivot Color: Color of the pivot point
  • Other Color: General Color
  • Header/Footer Color: Header and footer color of display window
  • Background Color: Background color of display window
  • Position X: X-axis position of display window
  • Position Y: Y-axis position of display window

