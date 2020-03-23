Pivot Point Calculator Ind

Contact us for any custom order, CodeYourTrade.com.



This indicator is used to calculate the pivot points using 5 different methods:

Classic Fibonacci Camarilla Woodie DeMark

After you attached the indicator to a chart it will show the following information on the chart:

Pivot points levels of the current chart using different methods.

Indicator Setting

Pivot Point Calculator

Show Pivot Point Calculator: Show all pivot points on chart

Pivot Points Timeframe: It tells which time is used to calculate pivot points

Show Classic: Show classic levels

Show Fibonacci: Show fibonacci levels

Show Camarilla: Show camarilla levels

Show Woodie: Show woodie levels

Show DeMark: Show demark levels

Draw Pivot Point

Draw Pivot Point on Chart

Pivot Point Method: Which method is used to draw on charts

Classic



Fibonacci



Camarilla



Woodie



DeMark

Display Setting