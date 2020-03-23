Pivot Point Calculator Ind
- Indicators
- HITESH ARORA
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator is used to calculate the pivot points using 5 different methods:
- Classic
- Fibonacci
- Camarilla
- Woodie
- DeMark
After you attached the indicator to a chart it will show the following information on the chart:
- Pivot points levels of the current chart using different methods.
Indicator Setting
Pivot Point Calculator
- Show Pivot Point Calculator: Show all pivot points on chart
- Pivot Points Timeframe: It tells which time is used to calculate pivot points
- Show Classic: Show classic levels
- Show Fibonacci: Show fibonacci levels
- Show Camarilla: Show camarilla levels
- Show Woodie: Show woodie levels
- Show DeMark: Show demark levels
Draw Pivot Point
- Draw Pivot Point on Chart
- Pivot Point Method: Which method is used to draw on charts
- Classic
- Fibonacci
- Camarilla
- Woodie
- DeMark
- Pivot Point Timeframe: It tells which time is used to calculate pivot points
Display Setting
- Display: Shows the indicator information on chart
- Location: Location of the display window
- Top-Left: Display all the details in top-left place
- Bottom-Left: Display all the details in bottom-left place
- Font Size: Size of the font
- Support Color: Color of resistance
- Resistance Color: Color of support
- Pivot Color: Color of the pivot point
- Other Color: General Color
- Header/Footer Color: Header and footer color of display window
- Background Color: Background color of display window
- Position X: X-axis position of display window
- Position Y: Y-axis position of display window