Currency Sessions Highlight Ind

Currency Sessions Highlight indicator is used to highlight the sessions. The maximum number of sessions visible at a time is 3. A user has to input the input the start and end time of the session in the format HH:MM.

You can hide all the information displayed in the chart by setting false to Show On Chart.

Indicator Settings:

Main Setting

  • Show Session 1: Draw Session 1 on chart or not
  • Session 1 Start: Start time of the session 1
  • Session 1 End: End time of the session 1
  • Session 1 Color: Color of the Session 1
  • Show Session 2: Draw Session 2 on chart or not
  • Session 2 Start: Start time of the session 2
  • Session 2 End: End time of the session 2
  • Session 2 Color: Color of the Session 2
  • Show Session 3: Draw Session 3 on chart or not
  • Session 3 Start: Start time of the session 3
  • Session 3 End: End time of the session 3
  • Session 3 Color: Color of the Session 3
  • Session Style: Style of the session rectangle line
    • Solid
    • Dash
    • Dot
    • DashDot
    • HashDotDot

Price Setting

  • Show Price: Show the high/low price of the session
  • Price Font Color: Color of the price
  • Price Font: Font size of the price
  • Price Offset: Distance of price from high/low

