Currency Sessions Highlight Ind

Currency Sessions Highlight indicator is used to highlight the sessions. The maximum number of sessions visible at a time is 3. A user has to input the input the start and end time of the session in the format HH:MM.

You can hide all the information displayed in the chart by setting false to Show On Chart.

Indicator Settings:

Main Setting

Show Session 1 : Draw Session 1 on chart or not

Session 1 Start : Start time of the session 1

Session 1 End : End time of the session 1

Session 1 Color : Color of the Session 1

Show Session 2 : Draw Session 2 on chart or not

Session 2 Start : Start time of the session 2

Session 2 End : End time of the session 2

Session 2 Color : Color of the Session 2

Show Session 3 : Draw Session 3 on chart or not

Session 3 Start : Start time of the session 3

Session 3 End : End time of the session 3

Session 3 Color : Color of the Session 3

Session Style : Style of the session rectangle line

Solid



Dash



Dot



DashDot



HashDotDot

Price Setting