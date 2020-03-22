Currency Sessions Highlight Ind
- Indicators
- HITESH ARORA
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 22 March 2020
- Activations: 5
Currency Sessions Highlight indicator is used to highlight the sessions. The maximum number of sessions visible at a time is 3. A user has to input the input the start and end time of the session in the format HH:MM.
You can hide all the information displayed in the chart by setting false to Show On Chart.
Indicator Settings:
Main Setting
- Show Session 1: Draw Session 1 on chart or not
- Session 1 Start: Start time of the session 1
- Session 1 End: End time of the session 1
- Session 1 Color: Color of the Session 1
- Show Session 2: Draw Session 2 on chart or not
- Session 2 Start: Start time of the session 2
- Session 2 End: End time of the session 2
- Session 2 Color: Color of the Session 2
- Show Session 3: Draw Session 3 on chart or not
- Session 3 Start: Start time of the session 3
- Session 3 End: End time of the session 3
- Session 3 Color: Color of the Session 3
- Session Style: Style of the session rectangle line
- Solid
- Dash
- Dot
- DashDot
- HashDotDot
Price Setting
- Show Price: Show the high/low price of the session
- Price Font Color: Color of the price
- Price Font: Font size of the price
- Price Offset: Distance of price from high/low