Spread Swap Ind

Spread & Swap Indicator is used to check the spread and swap for the current pair.

You can hide all the information displayed in the chart by setting false to Show On Chart.

Indicator Settings:

Main Setting

Display Spread : Shows the spread of the current pair.

Display Swap (per lot) : Show the swap charges per lot for the current pair.

Display Setting

Display : Shows the indicator information on chart

Location : Location of the display window

Top-Left : Display all the details in top-left place



Bottom-Left : Display all the details in bottom-left place

Font Size : Size of the font

Other Color : General Color

Header/Footer Color : Header and footer color of display window

Background Color : Background color of display window

Position X : X-axis position of display window

Position Y : Y-axis position of display window



