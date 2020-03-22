Candle Close Time Ind
- Indicators
- HITESH ARORA
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 22 March 2020
- Activations: 5
Candle Close Time indicator is used to track the time remaining or passed on a current candle at any point of time. To get notified set the time in format DD:HH:MM:SS.
For example:
EnableNotify = true & (Day Left : Hour Left : Minute Left : Second Left) = 00:02:20:20.
Let’s say remaining time to close candle is 00:03:23:21 (DD:HH:MM:SS).
Now, when the time remaining reaches below 00:02:20:20, it shows an Alert box.
You can hide all the information displayed in the chart by setting false to Show On Chart.
Indicator Settings:
Main Setting
- Candle Close Time: To show the time remaining or passed on a current candle
- Remaining Time: Shows the remaining time
- Passed Time: Shows the passed time
Notification Setting
- Enable Notification: Enable the notification setting
- Day Left: Days left for notify
- Hour Left: Hour left for notify
- Minute Left: Minute left for notify
- Second Left: Second left for notify
Display Setting
- Display: Shows the indicator information on chart
- Location: Location of the display window
- Top-Left: Display all the details in top-left place
- Bottom-Left: Display all the details in bottom-left place
- Font Size: Size of the font
- Other Color: General Color
- Header/Footer Color: Header and footer color of display window
- Background Color: Background color of display window
- Position X: X-axis position of display window
- Position Y: Y-axis position of display window