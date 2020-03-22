Candle Close Time Ind

Contact us for any custom order, CodeYourTrade.com.



Candle Close Time indicator is used to track the time remaining or passed on a current candle at any point of time. To get notified set the time in format DD:HH:MM:SS.

For example:

EnableNotify = true & (Day Left : Hour Left : Minute Left : Second Left) = 00:02:20:20.

Let’s say remaining time to close candle is 00:03:23:21 (DD:HH:MM:SS).

Now, when the time remaining reaches below 00:02:20:20, it shows an Alert box.

You can hide all the information displayed in the chart by setting false to Show On Chart.

Indicator Settings:

Main Setting

Candle Close Time : To show the time remaining or passed on a current candle

Remaining Time : Shows the remaining time



Passed Time : Shows the passed time

Notification Setting

Enable Notification : Enable the notification setting

Day Left : Days left for notify

Hour Left : Hour left for notify

Minute Left : Minute left for notify

Second Left : Second left for notify

Display Setting