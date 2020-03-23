Trend Direction Ind
- Indicators
- HITESH ARORA
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trend Direction indicator finds the direction of the trend using 2 indicators ADX and Parabolic SAR. Change the color of the Sell and Buy strength from the Colors tab in indicator settings.
After you attached the indicator to a chart it will show the following information on the chart:
1. Parabolic SAR: Input values of Parabolic SAR Indicator
2. ADX: Input values of ADX Indicator
3. Trend Strength: Direction of the trend