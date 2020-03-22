Continuous Bars Ind

Continuous Bars indicator is used to track the continuous bars closed in one direction.

For example:

Continuous Bars = 3 (we are looking for 3 continuous bars)

Now, if (Open > Close) or (Close > Open) for 3 continuous bars it is notified via email or alert.

You can hide all the information displayed in the chart by setting false to Show On Chart.

Indicator Settings:

Main Setting

Bars : Number of continuous bars we are looking

Price Setting

Use M1 Timeframe: Look for continuous bars in M1 timeframe

Use M5 Timeframe: Look for continuous bars in M5 timeframe

Use M15 Timeframe: Look for continuous bars in M15 timeframe

Use M30 Timeframe: Look for continuous bars in M30 timeframe

Use H1 Timeframe: Look for continuous bars in H1 timeframe

Use H4 Timeframe: Look for continuous bars in H4 timeframe

Use W1 Timeframe: Look for continuous bars in W1 timeframe

Use MN1 Timeframe: Look for continuous bars in MN1 timeframe

Notification Setting

Show Alert : Show alert box

Email Notify : Send an email

Display Setting