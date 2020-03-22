Continuous Bars Ind

Continuous Bars indicator is used to track the continuous bars closed in one direction.

For example:

Continuous Bars = 3 (we are looking for 3 continuous bars)

Now, if (Open > Close) or (Close > Open) for 3 continuous bars it is notified via email or alert.

You can hide all the information displayed in the chart by setting false to Show On Chart.

Indicator Settings:

Main Setting

  • Bars: Number of continuous bars we are looking

Price Setting

  • Use M1 Timeframe: Look for continuous bars in M1 timeframe
  • Use M5 Timeframe: Look for continuous bars in M5 timeframe
  • Use M15 Timeframe: Look for continuous bars in M15 timeframe
  • Use M30 Timeframe: Look for continuous bars in M30 timeframe
  • Use H1 Timeframe: Look for continuous bars in H1 timeframe
  • Use H4 Timeframe: Look for continuous bars in H4 timeframe
  • Use W1 Timeframe: Look for continuous bars in W1 timeframe
  • Use MN1 Timeframe: Look for continuous bars in MN1 timeframe

Notification Setting

  • Show Alert: Show alert box
  • Email Notify: Send an email

Display Setting

  • Display: Shows the indicator information on chart
  • Location: Location of the display window
    • Top-Left: Display all the details in top-left place
    • Bottom-Left: Display all the details in bottom-left place
  • Font Size: Size of the font
  • Other Color: General Color
  • Header/Footer Color: Header and footer color of display window
  • Background Color: Background color of display window
  • Position X: X-axis position of display window
  • Position Y: Y-axis position of display window

