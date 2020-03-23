Technical Indicator MTF

Contact us for any custom order, CodeYourTrade.com.



With the Technical Indicator Multi-Timeframe, you can easily identify the oversold/overbought levels or buy/sell levels points on several different timeframes by using only one chart. You can confirm Short Term trades by higher timeframe Levels.

It supports 4 technical indicators as of now Stochastic, RSI, Parabolic SAR & Heiken Ashi.

After you attached the indicator to a chart it will show the following information on the chart:

Timeframe: Trend in each timeframe Oversold/Overbought or Buy/Sell count Summary: Conclusion

You can hide all the information displayed in the chart by setting false to Show On Chart.

Indicator Setting

Main Setting

Indicator: Choose technical indicator

Stochastic



RSI



Parabolic SAR



Heiken Ashi



