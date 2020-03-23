Technical Indicator MTF
With the Technical Indicator Multi-Timeframe, you can easily identify the oversold/overbought levels or buy/sell levels points on several different timeframes by using only one chart. You can confirm Short Term trades by higher timeframe Levels.
It supports 4 technical indicators as of now Stochastic, RSI, Parabolic SAR & Heiken Ashi.
After you attached the indicator to a chart it will show the following information on the chart:
- Timeframe: Trend in each timeframe
- Oversold/Overbought or Buy/Sell count
- Summary: Conclusion
You can hide all the information displayed in the chart by setting false to Show On Chart.
Indicator Setting
Main Setting
- Indicator: Choose technical indicator
- Stochastic
- RSI
- Parabolic SAR
- Heiken Ashi