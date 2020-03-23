Technical Indicator MTF

Contact us for any custom order, CodeYourTrade.com.

With the Technical Indicator Multi-Timeframe, you can easily identify the oversold/overbought levels or buy/sell levels points on several different timeframes by using only one chart. You can confirm Short Term trades by higher timeframe Levels.

It supports 4 technical indicators as of now Stochastic, RSI, Parabolic SAR & Heiken Ashi.

After you attached the indicator to a chart it will show the following information on the chart:

  1. Timeframe: Trend in each timeframe
  2. Oversold/Overbought or Buy/Sell count
  3. Summary: Conclusion

You can hide all the information displayed in the chart by setting false to Show On Chart.

Indicator Setting

Main Setting

  • Indicator: Choose technical indicator
    • Stochastic
    • RSI
    • Parabolic SAR
    • Heiken Ashi


Recommended products
Implement
Vitalii Zakharuk
5 (1)
Indicators
Implement analyzes market dynamics for pivot points. If you want to learn how to spot the correct reversals for consistently likely profitable trading, buy this indicator. Shows favorable moments of entering the market in stripes. Ready-made trading system. The principle of operation of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the trader's
Smoothed Duster EA
John Wangombe
Experts
This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
Trend New
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Trend New Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, it is possible to optimally distribute the risk factor. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Selecting a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Options: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indica
Rira VWAP Bands
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Indicators
VWAP Bands gives you the regular Volume-Weighted Average Price and also the deviation bands. Use this indicator to see the possible amount of market movement, find support and resistance lines, find good spots for entry and exit,  and the most important feature is to find possible pivot points. This indicator has been mathematically improved by Rira team. The calculation begins at the start of each trading day
NIGHTCrusher
Christian Opperskalski
4 (1)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed News Feature included - to protect you of miss trades in news times Important: Get informed about
KT Displaced Moving Averages MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT DMA is a modified and advanced version of the classic Displaced Moving Averages with buy/sell crossover alerts and a Multi-Timeframe scanner that shows DMA's direction across each real-time time frame. A Displaced Moving Average is a simple moving average that moves ahead or backward in a time frame (either short-term or long-term). It also allows you to predict price movement more accurately. Features Depicts the trend direction using the alignment of three moving averages. Buy/Sell signals
AI Trade Analyzer MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
AI Trade Analyzer  is an intelligent market analysis tool implemented in the indicator format. The program visualizes signals on the chart and helps the trader evaluate the market situation based on technical indicators and news background. All signals and levels are for guidance only and should be validated with your own trading strategy and risk management. Supported Models: Compatible with the latest ChatGPT versions — GPT-5.1 , GPT-4o , GPT-4o-mini , O1 , and GPT-3.5-turbo . GPT-5.1 provide
BDB Trade Chaos system of Bill Williams for MT4
Pavel Valentov
Indicators
PAX BDB Trade Chaos system of Bill Williams (Bearish/Bullish divergent bar) One of the signals of the "Trade Chaos" system of Bill Williams. (First wiseman) When bar moving away from the  "Alligator" indicator and there is divergence on the Awesome Oscillator indicator, it shows a potential point of movement change. It is based on the opening/closing of the bar, the position relative to the previous ones, the Alligator and AO. When trading, the entrance is at the breakthrough of the bar(short
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Indicators
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Waddah Attar Explosion MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
5 (1)
Indicators
The Waddah Attar Explosion (WAE) indicator is a potent tool in Forex trading, offering buy, sell, exit buy, and exit sell signals. It assesses trends as trend power and momentum as explosion power. Trend Direction: - Green bars indicate a bullish trend. - Red bars indicate a bearish trend. Signal Line: - A line serves as a threshold for momentum. Buy Trade Setup: **Entry:** Go long when a green bar crosses above the threshold. Place a stop loss below the entry candle. **Exit:** Close the tra
Signals By Levels
Viktor Glovluk
Indicators
The indicator sends messages to e-mail and mobile terminal when the price approaches the horizontal levels and trend lines that are drawn using the handy panel! The levels and trend lines are deleted and placed to the chart using one click on the panel, and they can be dragged on the chart by mouse! It is possible to set the interval between messages in the settings, the interval is applied to each object separately! Indicator Settings ===*** Main settings ***=== - below is the list of the main
Fakeout Detector
Denis Adha
Indicators
Fakeout Detector Indicator The "Fakeout Detector" indicator is a tool designed to assist traders in identifying potential false price movements (fakeouts) in the financial markets. A fakeout is a condition where the price of an asset appears to be moving in one direction but then reverses, causing losses for traders who incorrectly take positions. This indicator helps traders avoid or anticipate fakeouts by identifying key points in price movements. Indicator Output Functions: Arrow Up (Upward A
OsMA Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF OsMA Oscillator for MT4. - HTF OsMA is one of the best trend indicators on market.  HTF means - Higher Time Frame. - This indicator is excellent for Multi-Time Frame trading systems with Price Action entries or in combination with other indicators. - HTF OsMA Indicator allows you to attach OsMA from Higher time frame to your current chart  --> this is professional trading approach. // Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
EA Semi Auto Trade
Santi Dankamjad
Experts
Semi-Automatic Trading EA Description This EA is designed for semi-automatic trading, requiring the user to have a good understanding of the following functions: Automatic Trading with 3 MAs : The EA analyzes and trades based on signals generated by three Moving Averages (MA). Users must configure the MA settings according to their strategy. Drawing Trendlines : Users can draw trendlines on the trading platform to identify market trends. The EA will place trades when the price breaks through the
ForexGumpUltra
Andrey Kozak
3.25 (4)
Indicators
ForexGumpUltra is a new and more advanced indicator of the ForexGump series. This indicator easily determines the price direction on any currency pair and any timeframe. The indicator draws its signals on the zero bar and does not redraw them (see the video). In the 34th second of the video it can be seen that this indicator uses new filters to determine the changes in price movement direction without delay, despite the market noise present at the moment (see the video on the 34th second). Once
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
Dragon Tongues
Jin Hu Han
Experts
This strategy is characterized by simplicity and rudeness. Simple things, it is widely applicable, durable, strong stability. This is an advantage to having a certain amount of money, because the demand for big money is stable. The need for small capital is efficiency. Efficiency requires Intensive farming. There are a lot of things you can refine to increase your efficiency. But I’m not sure I can build a sophisticated EA money machine. Efficiency and stability are a dialectical relationship. H
CounterTrend 4
Antony Augustine
Indicators
The indicator shows buy and sell signals.  The " CounterTrend 4 " is designed to recognize profitable counter trend patterns from your chart. Features: The CounterTrend 4 is a Counter-Trend Trading with Simple Range Exhaustion System. Signals based on the daily trading range. The indicator calculates the trading range for the last few days and compare the price movements on short time intervals and generating short term reversal points.  This is a leading indicator. It works on any instruments.
KT Volatility Oscillator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Volatility oscillator analyze the past and current market data with a mathematical formula to display the result in a form of an oscillator. The growing and deteriorating waves are equivalent to high and low volatility in the asset.  In a nutshell, volatility is simply a measurement of the price fluctuation of an asset over a certain period of time. Without volatility, there would not much movement in the market and traders would not be able to profit from the price movements. Use of Volatil
Jobot Basic Martingale
Jakkarin Chinsuwan
Experts
This EA can run on every currencies pairs recommend EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPUSD Timeframe 30 Minute (M30) The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with $1000 min imum initial Deposit. And the robot can support your manual transactions on EURUSD. ACCOUNT LEVERAGE: 1:100 ACCOUNT (Stop Out): 50% or less ACCOUNT TYPE: Real account ACCOUNT MODE: Hedging account Take Profit: Automatically Stop Loss: Automatically LOT size: Manual first order
EMA Dashboard
Chantal Sala
1 (1)
Indicators
Ema Dashboard is an innovative dashboard that allows you to monitor Moving Average on multiples symbols and different timeframes. This dashboard allows you to analyze information on 28 pairs on an unique chart. Its functionality includes analysis of All Time Frames. This configuration allows you to identify the Long Term Trend with extreme ease. This panel allows you to take very important directional movements. A click on button opens a new chart (symbol and timeframe). Graphic Object Symbol l
TrendPlator
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Indicators
TrendPlator: Empower Your Trading Strategies with an Advanced Trend Projection Indicator Explore the potential of our innovative indicator! With the ability to analyze and project trend lines from larger timeframes directly onto your current timeframe, it provides strategic support that catches the attention of traders across the board. These points become strategic levels of support or resistance for your trades, strengthening your trading strategy. Visualize the opportunity to add an indicator
Omega Point Indicator
Tom Seljakin
4 (1)
Indicators
The Omega Point indicator uses a complex multilayered system that is used by the top world traders which helps to determine the beginning of trends that are highly likely to last for a long time. The system uses several complex trend calculation modes, due to which the indicator adapts to the specifications of different currency pairs, and is suitable for both conservative and aggressive trading. The indicator makes the necessary calculations and shows important information about how the trade
Triangle Pattern Scan MT4
Elif Kaya
Indicators
-   Real price is 60$   - 50% Discount ( It is 30$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction Triangle chart patterns are used in   technical analysis , which is a trading strategy that involves charts and patterns that help traders identify trends in the market to make predictions about future performance.   Triangle Pattern Scanner Indicator It is usually difficult for a trader to recognize classic patterns on a chart, as well as searching for dozens of charts and time f
Drawing Pack
John Louis Fernando Diamante
4 (1)
Indicators
This indicator provides several drawing tools to assist in various methods of chart analysis. The drawings will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales, update in real time, and multiple drawings are supported. # Drawing Option Description  1 Grid box draggable boxed grid, user defines rows x colums, diagonal ray option  2 Grid partial or fullscreen grid, sized by handle line  3 Grid flex a diagonal grid, sized and sloped by handle line  4 Cyc
Idiom
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
The Idiom bot (for EURUSD) works on the Metatrader trading platform, which is widespread in the Forex market. The bot is based on a complex transaction control algorithm. Many indicators are used as the main entry signal (Envelopes, ADX, Bands, MA, RSI, AD, Alligator, BearsPower, Fractals, Momentum). Environment for the bot: Currency pair - EURUSD. TimeFrame - H1. The maximum spread is 20 pips. The required deposit is $10,000 (or equivalent). The maximum drawdown is 12%. Peculiarities: Built-
Upper and Lower Trendline
David Muriithi
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
FREE
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicators
Stop Guessing. Start Trading with a Statistical Edge. Stock indices don't trade like forex. They have defined sessions, they gap overnight, and they follow predictable statistical patterns. This indicator gives you the probability data you need to trade indices like the DAX, S&P 500, and Dow Jones with confidence. What Makes This Different Most indicators show you what happened. This one shows you what's likely to happen next.  Every trading day, the indicator analyses your current setup against
Clever RSI
Carlos Forero
Indicators
Description Better version of RSI indicator which offer a complete visual trading strategy and realize an auto-optimization Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here.   KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? NEVER repaints. Detect best parameters of RSI indicator, based on profit factor during the specified period. This indicator can be used as
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
More from author
Channel Breakout Ind
HITESH ARORA
Indicators
Contact us for any custom order,   CodeYourTrade.com . Channel Breakout indicator shows the channels based on the number of bars. It is used to trades the breakouts or reversals. Breakout is quite efficient, since it tries making profit when the market crashes!! You can also invent your own technique out of it. After you attach the indicator to a chart it will show the following information on the chart: 1.     Channel 1 and channel 2 information 2.     Alert and email information   You can hid
Candle Close Time Ind
HITESH ARORA
Indicators
Contact us for any custom order,   CodeYourTrade.com . Candle Close Time indicator is used to track the time remaining or passed on a current candle at any point of time. To get notified set the time in format DD:HH:MM:SS. For example : EnableNotify = true & (Day Left : Hour Left : Minute Left : Second Left) = 00:02:20:20. Let’s say remaining time to close candle is 00:03:23:21 (DD:HH:MM:SS). Now, when the time remaining reaches below 00:02:20:20, it shows an Alert box. You can hide all the inf
Continuous Bars Ind
HITESH ARORA
Indicators
Continuous Bars indicator is used to track the continuous bars closed in one direction. For example : Continuous Bars = 3 (we are looking for 3 continuous bars) Now, if (Open > Close) or (Close > Open) for 3 continuous bars it is notified via email or alert. You can hide all the information displayed in the chart by setting  false  to  Show On Chart . Indicator Settings: Main Setting Bars : Number of continuous bars we are looking Price Setting Use M1 Timeframe: Look for continuous bars in M1 ti
Currency Sessions Highlight Ind
HITESH ARORA
Indicators
Contact us for any custom order,   CodeYourTrade.com . Currency Sessions Highlight indicator is used to highlight the sessions. The maximum number of sessions visible at a time is 3. A user has to input the input the start and end time of the session in the format HH:MM. You can hide all the information displayed in the chart by setting  false  to  Show On Chart . Indicator Settings: Main Setting Show Session 1 : Draw Session 1 on chart or not Session 1 Start : Start time of the session 1 Sessi
Investing Technical Analysis Ind
HITESH ARORA
Indicators
This indicator provides the technical overview using following tools: Pivot Points Technical Indicators Moving Averages Pivot Points are calculated using five different methods: Classic Fibonacci Camarilla Woodie DeMark With the technical indicator , you can find the trading signals using the combination of different indicators. It supports the following technical indicators: RSI Stochastic Stochastic RSI MACD ADX CCI ATR Ultimate Oscillator ROC Bull/Bear Power Moving Averages is used to find th
Keltner Channels Ind
HITESH ARORA
Indicators
Contact us for any custom order,   CodeYourTrade.com . Keltner Channels are volatility-based envelopes. Moving average dictates direction and the ATR sets the channel width. It’s a trend following indicator used to identify reversals. Channels can also be used to identify overbought and oversold levels when the trend is flat. Trading Strategy We have created 2 zones SELL ZONE and BUY ZONE using the Keltner channels. In SELL ZONE (upper) we take only sell orders and in BUY ZONE (lower) we take
MACD Histogram Ind
HITESH ARORA
Indicators
Contact us for any custom order,   CodeYourTrade.com . The MACD Histogram measures the distance between the MACD line and the MACD signal line. Two important terms are derived from the MACD histogram are: ·          Convergence : The MACD histogram is shrinking in height. This occurs because there is a change in direction or a slowdown in the trend. When that occurs, the MACD line is getting closer to the MACD signal line. ·          Divergence : The MACD histogram is increasing in height (eith
Multiple MA Ind
HITESH ARORA
Indicators
Contact us for any custom order,   CodeYourTrade.com . Multiple Moving Average (MA) indicator is used to find the direction of the trend using multiple Moving Average indicators. It calculates using the following rules: ·          Ask < MA, it is SELL ·          Bid > MA, it is BUY ·          Ask > MA > Bid, it is None (no signal) After you attached the indicator to a chart it will show the following information on the chart: Multiple MAs arranged by their method Buy and Sell count Summary: Con
Pivot Point Calculator Ind
HITESH ARORA
Indicators
Contact us for any custom order,   CodeYourTrade.com . This indicator is used to calculate the pivot points using 5 different methods: Classic Fibonacci Camarilla Woodie DeMark After you attached the indicator to a chart it will show the following information on the chart: Pivot points levels of the current chart using different methods. Indicator Setting Pivot Point Calculator Show Pivot Point Calculator: Show all pivot points on chart Pivot Points Timeframe: It tells which time is used to cal
Stochastic RSI Ind
HITESH ARORA
Indicators
Contact us for any custom order,   CodeYourTrade.com . The Stochastic RSI indicator is essentially an indicator of an indicator. It is used in technical analysis to provide a stochastic calculation to the RSI indicator. This means that it is a measure of RSI relative to its own high/low range over a user-defined period of time. This indicator is primarily used for identifying overbought and oversold conditions. You can hide all the information displayed in the chart by setting  false  to  Show
Spread Swap Ind
HITESH ARORA
Indicators
Spread & Swap Indicator is used to check the spread and swap for the current pair. You can hide all the information displayed in the chart by setting  false  to  Show On Chart . Indicator Settings: Main Setting Display Spread : Shows the spread of the current pair. Display Swap (per lot) : Show the swap charges per lot for the current pair. Display Setting Display : Shows the indicator information on chart Location : Location of the display window Top-Left : Display all the details in top-left p
Technical Analysis Ind
HITESH ARORA
Indicators
With the Technical Analysis indicator, you can find the trading signals using the combination of different technical indicators. It supports the following technical indicators: 1.     RSI 2.     Stochastic 3.     Stochastic RSI 4.     MACD 5.     ADX 6.     CCI 7.     ATR 8.     Ultimate Oscillator 9.     ROC 10.   Bull/Bear Power After you attached the indicator to a chart it will show the following information on the chart: 1.     Technical indicators, their values and the signal generated fro
Trade Notifier Ind
HITESH ARORA
Indicators
Contact us for any custom order,   CodeYourTrade.com . Trade Notifier indicator is used to notify opening or closing of the trades via email or alert. It can also send regular trade updates via email. After you attached the Indicator to a chart, it will show the following information on the chart: 1.     Alert information 2.     Email information 3.     Details to include in email body You can hide all the information displayed in the chart by setting  false  to  Display . Indicator Settings Al
Trend Direction Ind
HITESH ARORA
Indicators
Contact us for any custom order,   CodeYourTrade.com . Trend Direction indicator finds the direction of the trend using 2 indicators ADX and Parabolic SAR. Change the color of the Sell and Buy strength from the Colors tab in indicator settings. After you attached the indicator to a chart it will show the following information on the chart: 1.     Parabolic SAR: Input values of Parabolic SAR Indicator 2.     ADX: Input values of ADX Indicator 3.     Trend Strength: Direction of the trend
Martingale Expert Advisor
HITESH ARORA
Experts
Contact us for any custom order,   CodeYourTrade.com . Martingale EA is a multicurrency Expert Advisor using martingale or grid technique to trade the market. Trading strategy: Manual Entry + Automated Trade Management Manual Entry : User can input the starting trade type in the EA based on their analysis. The EA has no intelligence of its own to decide the entry trade type. Intelligence can be added in the EA upon request. Automated Trade Management : It manages the trade using martingale or gr
Timed Close EA
HITESH ARORA
Utilities
Contact us for any custom order, CodeYourTrade.com . Timed Close EA is used to close all the trades automatically at your specific time. You can set the EA using any of the 3 options: 1.     OneTime: In this option EA will run only once. Execute at that date-time and stops. 2.     Weekly: In this option EA will run at specific day-time every week. For example if you wanted to close all the trades before market close at Friday, you can use this option. 3.     Daily: In this option EA will run da
Straddle EA
HITESH ARORA
5 (2)
Experts
Contact us for any custom order,   CodeYourTrade.com . The main use of Straddle EA is to trade at the major fundamental news events. It opens 2 pending orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop to capture the market single direction movements at the time of news. The EA will run from "News Time – Seconds before News Time" to "Expiration Time". These are the sequence of states in the EA: Waiting : Before "News Time – Seconds before News Time". The EA is waiting to start. Passed : The EA started and trade ex
PnL Manager EA
HITESH ARORA
Utilities
Contact us for any custom order,   CodeYourTrade.com . Profit and Loss Manager EA is to close the running or pending trades when reached to a specified profit or loss. EA works fully on virtual mode i.e. no hard Stop Loss or Take profit set. You can run the EA in any of the 3 modes: 1.     Per Trade : In this mode, actions are applied to all the trades separately. Rules are applied on a single trade separated, it’s profits/loss not combined with any other trades. 2.     Per Pair : In this mode
Partial Close Expert Advisor
HITESH ARORA
Utilities
Contact us for any custom order,   CodeYourTrade.com . Partial Close EA is used to partially close running trades. EA has an option to filter out the trades and works only on specific trades. Following are the filters for the EA: 1.     Magic Number: Have an option to works on all orders with the given magic number 2.     Order Number: Can work specifically on the single order with the given order number 3.     Chart: Can work for all the trades of the current attached chart Example : Let’s say
Brent Wti Spread Ind
HITESH ARORA
Indicators
Contact us for any custom order,   CodeYourTrade.com . Brent Wti spread indicator shows the difference of Brent and Wti value. Trading Strategy: Identify the range of spread movement. To buy the difference execute these 2 trades “Buy BRENT and Sell WTI” To sell the difference execute these 2 trades “Sell WTI and Buy BRENT”   Indicator Settings: Main Setting Indicator Maximum : Maximum level to show in indicator Indicator Minimum : Minimum level to show in indicator Brent Symbol Name : Symbol na
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review