Technical Analysis Ind

With the Technical Analysis indicator, you can find the trading signals using the combination of different technical indicators. It supports the following technical indicators:

1. RSI

2. Stochastic

3. Stochastic RSI

4. MACD

5. ADX

6. CCI

7. ATR

8. Ultimate Oscillator

9. ROC

10. Bull/Bear Power

After you attached the indicator to a chart it will show the following information on the chart:

1. Technical indicators, their values and the signal generated from them.

2. Buy and Sell count

Summary: Conclusion



