Trade Notifier Ind

Trade Notifier indicator is used to notify opening or closing of the trades via email or alert. It can also send regular trade updates via email.

After you attached the Indicator to a chart, it will show the following information on the chart:

1. Alert information

2. Email information

3. Details to include in email body

You can hide all the information displayed in the chart by setting false to Display.

Indicator Settings

Alert

On Trade Open: If true, show alert on each trade open

On Trade Close: If true, show alert on each trade close

Email