Trade Notifier Ind
- Indicators
- HITESH ARORA
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trade Notifier indicator is used to notify opening or closing of the trades via email or alert. It can also send regular trade updates via email.
After you attached the Indicator to a chart, it will show the following information on the chart:
1. Alert information
2. Email information
3. Details to include in email body
You can hide all the information displayed in the chart by setting false to Display.
Indicator Settings
Alert
- On Trade Open: If true, show alert on each trade open
- On Trade Close: If true, show alert on each trade close
- Subject: Subject of the email
- On Trade Open: If true, send email on each trade open
- On Trade Close: If true, send email on each trade close
- Include All Running Trade Details: Enable the regular email notification
- Regular Notification: If true, it will sends the regular email notification
- Regular Notification Duration: Interval, at which regular notification email has to be sent. Below options are available:
- 1 minute
- 5 minutes
- 15 minutes
- 30 minutes
- 1 hour
- 4 hours
- 1 day
- 1 week