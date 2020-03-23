Multiple MA Ind

Multiple Moving Average (MA) indicator is used to find the direction of the trend using multiple Moving Average indicators. It calculates using the following rules:

·         Ask < MA, it is SELL

·         Bid > MA, it is BUY

·         Ask > MA > Bid, it is None (no signal)

After you attached the indicator to a chart it will show the following information on the chart:

  1. Multiple MAs arranged by their method
  2. Buy and Sell count
  3. Summary: Conclusion

You can hide all the information displayed in the chart by setting false to Show On Chart.

Indicator Setting

MA Setting

  • Period: Number of periods
  • Method: Method
    • Simple
    • Exponential
    • Smoothed
    • Linear-Weighted
  • Price: Applied Price
    • Close
    • Open
    • High
    • Low
    • Median
    • Typical
    • Weighted

Notification Settings

  • Show Alert: Show Alert box
  • Email Notify: Send an Email

