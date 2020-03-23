Multiple MA Ind

Contact us for any custom order, CodeYourTrade.com.



Multiple Moving Average (MA) indicator is used to find the direction of the trend using multiple Moving Average indicators. It calculates using the following rules:

· Ask < MA, it is SELL

· Bid > MA, it is BUY

· Ask > MA > Bid, it is None (no signal)

After you attached the indicator to a chart it will show the following information on the chart:

Multiple MAs arranged by their method Buy and Sell count Summary: Conclusion

You can hide all the information displayed in the chart by setting false to Show On Chart.

Indicator Setting

MA Setting

Period: Number of periods

Method: Method

Simple



Exponential



Smoothed



Linear-Weighted

Price: Applied Price

Close



Open



High



Low



Median



Typical



Weighted

Notification Settings