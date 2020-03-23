Stochastic RSI Ind

Contact us for any custom order, CodeYourTrade.com.





The Stochastic RSI indicator is essentially an indicator of an indicator. It is used in technical analysis to provide a stochastic calculation to the RSI indicator. This means that it is a measure of RSI relative to its own high/low range over a user-defined period of time. This indicator is primarily used for identifying overbought and oversold conditions.

You can hide all the information displayed in the chart by setting false to Show On Chart.

Indicator Setting

RSI

Applied Price: Method

Close



Open



High



Low



Median



Typical



Weighted

Period: Number of period for RSI calculation

Stochastic

K Period: Number of time periods for stochastic calculation

D Period: Number of time periods used to calculate a moving average of K Period

Slowing: Internal smoothing of K Period. A value of 1 is considered a fast stochastic and a value of 3 is considered a slow stochastic

Display Setting