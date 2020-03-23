Stochastic RSI Ind

The Stochastic RSI indicator is essentially an indicator of an indicator. It is used in technical analysis to provide a stochastic calculation to the RSI indicator. This means that it is a measure of RSI relative to its own high/low range over a user-defined period of time. This indicator is primarily used for identifying overbought and oversold conditions.

You can hide all the information displayed in the chart by setting false to Show On Chart.

Indicator Setting

RSI

  • Applied Price: Method
    • Close
    • Open
    • High
    • Low
    • Median
    • Typical
    • Weighted
  • Period: Number of period for RSI calculation

Stochastic

  • K Period: Number of time periods for stochastic calculation
  • D Period: Number of time periods used to calculate a moving average of K Period
  • Slowing: Internal smoothing of K Period. A value of 1 is considered a fast stochastic and a value of 3 is considered a slow stochastic

Display Setting

  • Display: Shows the indicator information on chart
  • Location: Location of the display window
    • Top-Left: Display all the details in top-left place
    • Bottom-Left: Display all the details in bottom-left place
  • Font Size: Size of the font
  • Other Color: General Color
  • Header/Footer Color: Header and footer color of display window
  • Background Color: Background color of display window
  • Position X: X-axis position of display window
  • Position Y: Y-axis position of display window

