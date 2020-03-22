Channel Breakout Ind

Contact us for any custom order, CodeYourTrade.com.

Channel Breakout indicator shows the channels based on the number of bars. It is used to trades the breakouts or reversals.

Breakout is quite efficient, since it tries making profit when the market crashes!! You can also invent your own technique out of it.

After you attach the indicator to a chart it will show the following information on the chart:

1. Channel 1 and channel 2 information

2. Alert and email information

You can hide all the information displayed in the chart by setting false to Display.

Indicator Setting

Main Setting

Enable Channel 1 : If true, channel 1 is shown

Channel 1 Bars : Number of bars used to find channel 1

Enable Channel 2 : If true, channel 2 is shown

Channel 2 Bars : Number of bars used to find channel 2

Alert

Show Alert: Show Alert box

Send Email: Sends an Email

Display Setting