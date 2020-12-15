Multi Indicator Scanner

5

Multi Indicators Scanner

Indicator Scan  ADX ,Moving Average ,ENVELOPE ,SAR , MACD ,RSI  and ATR . We can change all input parameters in chart window. scanner works Multiple Time Frame we can change Timeframe .  Symbol button based on Trend color , we can click button and open chart .  We can also save templates in input.  

Default settings

Time Frame   1Hour

Templates Name  Default

Auto Arrange Chart  true

Reviews 1
tabban21
172
tabban21 2022.05.02 22:33 
 

Great value for money> So many signal indicators scanning the market for this affordable price ! Another good feature is you double click on the currency pair and it opens the chart for you, which is a small bonus. There are no push alerts to phone but hopefully could be in next iteration. I am pleased with the product. As with all these scanners there are delays in the signals depending on the time zone you are in so need to tweak slightly to get the best out of it but still very handy. Very customisable to time frame and indicator values

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Camarilla Trade Calculator
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Advanced Camarilla Calculator is one of the most commonly used trading calculators. This calculator can be used to generate levels. Scenario 1 Open price is between H3 and L3 For Long  - Wait for the price to go below L3 and then when it moves back above L3, buy. Stop loss will be when price moves below L4. Target1 - H1, Target2 - H2, Target3 - H3  For Short  -  Wait for the price to go above H3 and then when the price moves back below H3, sell. Stop loss will be when price moves above H4. Targe
Trend Analyser
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Multi Trend Analyzer MT4 indicator provides signals from the following technical trading indicators: RSI, STOCH, STOCHRSI, MACD, ADX, Williams % R, ATR, Oscillator, ROC and Bull/Bear Power. It supports all time frames, from the 1 minute up to the monthly charts. You can change all indicator inputs. Indicator provide total trend summary. We can easily analysis and study market movement .
Macd MTF Indicator
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Indicators
MACD MULTI TIME FRAME WITH MULTI SYMBOLS  INDICATOR  MACD MTF Indicator visualize all MT4 time frame  and trend based on  Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) strategy . Indicator have settings for MACD customizing and variable "Symbols "EURUSD,USDCHG,...", which is used to define symbols. , Signals are displayed  Buy  , Strong buy  ,  Sell,  Strong Sell,   ### - No Trend Strong  Description The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator is a momentum oscillator primarily used to tr
Super Trend Filter Indicator
Jalitha K Johny
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Super Trend Filter Indicator Super trend Arrow Consider as a Master Candle , If super trend in Buy signal , then signal candle calculate as master candle  and master candle close above the open candle then calculate filter Buy Arrow.  If super trend in Sell signal , then signal candle calculate master candle  and master candle close below the open candle calculate filter Sell Arrow. 3 Target with Trailing Stop Loss 
Fibonacci Calculator
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Indicators
Fibonacci calculator is used with Elliot Waves, it can generate remarkable results. A trader could use these levels or ratios to find high probability trades with very small stop loss. You may also use these ratios to find Elliott Waves extensions and to book profit near those levels. For Elliot Wave experts, Fibonacci calculator is a highly useful tool that can assist them in calculating Fibonacci extension and retracement levels for the market price. The indicator proves itself as a useful one
Macd Magic Indicator
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Indicators
This MACD Magic indicator coded due to inspired in a another similar indicator ,Here Macd Magic calculate Double trend confirmation. With ATR Ratio Based TP point , ATR value input are available in input settings . MACD Magic indicator provides Accurate signals on all Major currency pair and stocks. This indicator Very easy to analysis trend and set target point 
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Jalitha K Johny
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Wolfe Waves scanner - It scans all the Symbols and identify the movement of price and it gives confidence in trade. It automatically plots  fifth wave breaks out of the channel. According to the theory behind the pattern, a line drawn from the point at the beginning of the first wave and passing through the beginning of the fourth wave predicts a target price for the end of the fifth wave. If a trader properly identifies a Wolfe Wave as it forms, the beginning of the fifth wave represents an op
Atr Mtf Trend
Jalitha K Johny
Indicators
The Average True Range (ATR) is a tool to measure volatility. ATR MTF (Multi Time Frame) indicator provides all timeframe trends helps to identify in which kind of volatility environment the market .This indicator can be used with any Trading Systems for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits. It is a very helpful tool to calculate Targets and Stops according the current market conditions.
Half Trend with TP SL
Jalitha K Johny
Indicators
Half Trend TPSL Buy Sell Indicator calculates the open and close of the price bars over the selected period of time and applies its own  calculation method to find an average line of the price movement.  ATR based Take Profit and Stop Loss ATR is a measure of volatility over a specified period of time. The most common length is 14, which is also a common length for oscillators, such as the relative strength index (RSI) and stochastics. A higher ATR indicates a more volatile market, while a lowe
RSI Trend Scanner
Jalitha K Johny
Utilities
An RSI (Relative Strength Index) MT4 (MetaTrader 4) scanner is a tool used in forex trading to identify overbought or oversold conditions across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, typically used to identify potential reversal points in the market. Key Features and Functions of an RSI MT4 Scanner: Multiple Timeframe Analysis : The scanner can analyze various timeframes (e.g., 1 minute, 5 minutes, 15 minut
Easy Trade share to MT4 Client
Jalitha K Johny
2 (1)
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Product Description: MT4 Trade Copier with Advanced Features MT4  Trade Copier is designed to streamline and enhance your trading experience by allowing seamless replication of trades across multiple accounts. It offers advanced features to cater to different trading needs and preferences. Features: Master/Slave Selection: Easily choose between master and slave modes to manage trades effectively. Multiplier for Slave Accounts: Set a multiplier to adjust the size of trades copied to slave a
Bollinger Band MT4 Scanner
Jalitha K Johny
Indicators
BB Scanner MT4  is a powerful, next-generation market scanner that detects Bollinger Bands breakouts across multiple symbols and timeframes. It provides a modern, interactive dashboard that displays signals, entry price, target levels, stop loss, and real-time status — all in one place. Key Features Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Scanning (auto or custom list) Precise BB Breakout Detection (Buy/Sell with ATR-based targets) Automatic Target 1, Target 2, Stop Loss calculation ️ Modern
Half Trend TP SL
Jalitha K Johny
Indicators
Half Trend TPSL Buy Sell Indicator calculates the open and close of the price bars over the selected period of time and applies its own  calculation method to find an average line of the price movement.  ATR based Take Profit and Stop Loss ATR is a measure of volatility over a specified period of time. The most common length is 14, which is also a common length for oscillators, such as the relative strength index (RSI) and stochastics. A higher ATR indicates a more volatile market, while a lowe
SuperTrend with TP snd TSL
Jalitha K Johny
Indicators
The Super Trend is one of the best trend-following indicator for MT5 platforms. It's working fine for real-time trend alerts and accurate signals and it help to identify the best market entry and exit positions.  This indicator is the tool you can  refers to a trend following overlays. It contains two major parameters: the period and the multiplier. Besides, traders should consider default values that include 10 for every true range aтd 3 for the multiplier. 2 Types TP SL you set in input Point
Half Trend Scanner
Jalitha K Johny
Utilities
A HalfTrend scanner for MT5 (MetaTrader 5) is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify trend reversals and trade opportunities in the market. The HalfTrend indicator itself is based on price movements and a specific algorithm that identifies changes in market direction. Here’s a detailed description of an MT5 HalfTrend scanner: Overview The MT5 HalfTrend scanner is an advanced tool that scans multiple currency pairs or financial instruments for potential trend reversal signals
SuperTrend Filter Signal MT5
Jalitha K Johny
Indicators
Super Trend Filter Indicator SuperTrend Filter V5.2 MT5 Indicator, as provided in the code, is a custom technical analysis tool designed for  MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to identify market trends, provide trading signals, and display key price levels with a visually appealing interface. Super trend Arrow Consider as a Master Candle, If super trend in Buy signal, then signal candle calculates as master candle  and master candle close above the open candle then calculate filter Buy Arrow.  If super tre
Macd Multi Timeframe Scanner
Jalitha K Johny
Indicators
MACD Multi Time Frame Scanner MACD Scanner MT5 is a powerful and easy-to-use dashboard tool that scans the MACD indicator across multiple symbols and multiple timeframes in real-time. It gives you a complete market overview at a glance, helping you spot bullish and bearish MACD crossovers instantly — without switching between charts. 1. Multi-Symbol / Multi-Timeframe Scanning Allow user to set a watchlist (symbols to scan). Scan across multiple timeframes (M1 → MN). Show signals (Bullish / Beari
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tabban21
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tabban21 2022.05.02 22:33 
 

Great value for money> So many signal indicators scanning the market for this affordable price ! Another good feature is you double click on the currency pair and it opens the chart for you, which is a small bonus. There are no push alerts to phone but hopefully could be in next iteration. I am pleased with the product. As with all these scanners there are delays in the signals depending on the time zone you are in so need to tweak slightly to get the best out of it but still very handy. Very customisable to time frame and indicator values

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