Multi Indicator Scanner
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Multi Indicators Scanner
Indicator Scan ADX ,Moving Average ,ENVELOPE ,SAR , MACD ,RSI and ATR . We can change all input parameters in chart window. scanner works Multiple Time Frame we can change Timeframe . Symbol button based on Trend color , we can click button and open chart . We can also save templates in input.
Default settings
Time Frame 1Hour
Templates Name Default
Auto Arrange Chart true
Great value for money> So many signal indicators scanning the market for this affordable price ! Another good feature is you double click on the currency pair and it opens the chart for you, which is a small bonus. There are no push alerts to phone but hopefully could be in next iteration. I am pleased with the product. As with all these scanners there are delays in the signals depending on the time zone you are in so need to tweak slightly to get the best out of it but still very handy. Very customisable to time frame and indicator values