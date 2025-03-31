KT Range Filter Buy and Sell MT4
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 31 March 2025
- Activations: 10
It features a three-band structure, consisting of a main averaging line flanked by an upper and a lower band. These bands are calculated using a range multiplier, providing a clear visual representation of price movement within defined boundaries.
Features
- It helps identify trends and generates precise buy and sell signals by filtering out market noise. Its versatility makes it an excellent choice for traders with different trading styles.
- Designed with a user-friendly interface and extensive customization options, it suits both novice and experienced traders. It offers valuable insights to enhance trading strategies and decision-making.
- Stay ahead of the market with full support for all MetaTrader alerts. This feature ensures you’re always informed and never miss an important market movement.
Inputs
It prioritizes user-friendliness, making it equally accessible to beginners and seasoned traders. Its intuitive interface requires only a few straightforward settings to get started, ensuring traders can quickly customize it to meet their specific needs without facing a steep learning curve.
It offers extensive customization options, enabling traders to adapt it to their specific strategies. Users can adjust settings such as the visibility of averaging lines and bands, making it easier to interpret signals with enhanced clarity and precision.
Summary
In summary, It provides a variety of features aimed at enhancing trading decisions. With its user-friendly interface and extensive customization options, it caters to traders of all experience levels.
By filtering price movements, it helps highlight significant trends and breakouts, making it a valuable tool for improving trading performance.