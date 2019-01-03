Price Level Alerts

Introduction

This indicator alerts you when certain price levels are reached. The alert can be on an intrabar basis or on a closing price basis. It will also send alerts when one forms, including via e-mail or push notification to your phone. It's ideal for when you want to be notified of a price level being reached but don't want to have to sit in front of your chart all day.

Input Parameters


DoAlert: if set to true a desktop pop-up alert will appear from your MetaTrader terminal when the price level is breached.

DoNotification: if set to true then a push notification message will appear on your MetaTrader smart phone app

DoEmail: if set to true then an e-mail will be sent to your e-mail address with the alert information in

TradeLevelType: this is either TradeAbove when you want to be alerted when the market trades above your input price level or TradeBelow.

Level: this is the price level to be monitored and needs to be set accordingly.

OnCloseOnly: if set to true then the alert will only be triggered if the bar closes beyond the price level

TradeAboveClr: this is the colour to use for plotting the price level if it's to be triggered by the market trading above the level

TradeBelowClr: this is the colour to use for plotting the price level if it's to be triggered by the market trading below the level

PlotSymbol: this is the Wingdings symbol code that will be used to mark the price level that is being monitored. You can choose from any of the Wingdings codes

Recommended products
Malaysia SNR Levels and Storyline for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
In the context of trading,   Malaysia SNR   (Support and Resistance) refers to the technical analysis of   support and resistance levels   in financial markets, particularly for stocks, indices, or other assets traded. There are three type of Malaysia SNR level Classic , GAP and Flipped 1. Classic Support   is the price level at which an asset tends to stop falling and may start to rebound. It acts as a "floor" where demand is strong enough to prevent the price from dropping further. Resistance
Yawabeh SD Volume V1
SHEHZADA BEHRAM
Indicators
Yawabeh SD Pro –  Professional Supply and Demand Indicator Trade Smarter with Volume-Confirmed Supply/Demand Zones Our institutional-grade algorithm identifies high-probability reversal zones before price reacts, giving you the edge in Forex, Crypto, and Stocks. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Confirmation – View trend strength across multiple timeframes simultaneously – Align your trades with higher timeframe momentum Smart Alert System – Real-time notifications for: – Strong demand/supply zone
Closing Average
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Closing average This is a completely new indicator in technical analysis. It is based solely on mathematical calculation. about signals It’s worth going into a buy transaction when the price has crossed the indicator line from bottom to top and it is under the price it is worth entering a deal on sell when the price is below the indicator line This author’s development, he doesn’t use any indicators of technical analysis in his analysis.
WH Double Top Indicator MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Never miss a major market reversal again. The ultimate structural pattern scanner with a built-in Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe dashboard. The   WH Double Top Indicator   is a professional-grade price action tool designed to automatically detect high-probability structural reversals: Double Tops ("M" patterns) and Double Bottoms ("W" patterns). Instead of forcing you to manually monitor dozens of charts, this indicator features a powerful built-in scanner. It continuously tracks your selected t
Special Entry Arrow
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Special Entry Arrow   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 Wo
Reversal Pattern MT4
Denis Povtorenko
Indicators
The technical indicator "Reversal patterns" is a mathematical interpretation of the classic reversal patterns: Pin Bar, Harami and Engulfing. That is, the "reversal bar", "Harami" and "Absorption". This indicator allows you to determine the moment of reversal of quotes based on market dynamics and the winner between the "bulls" and "bears". The indicator displays the moment of reversal at the local highs and lows of the chart of any timeframe, which allows you to increase the accuracy of the s
Stronger Trend
Harun Celik
Indicators
Stronger Trend is an indicator that generates trend signal. It generates trend signal with its own algorithm. These arrows give buying and selling signals. The indicator certainly does not repaint. Can be used in all pairs. Sends a signal to the user with the alert feature. Trade rules Enter the signal when the buy and sell signal arrives. Processing should only be initiated when signal warnings are received. It is absolutely necessary to close the operation when an opposite signal is received.
Trend Tracking System
Harun Celik
Indicators
Trend Tracking System is an indicator that generates trade arrows. It generates trade arrows with its own algorithm. These arrows give buying and selling signals. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change. You can use it in all graphics. You can use it in all pairs. This indicator shows the input and output signals as arrows and alert. When sl_tp is set to true, the indicator will send you the close long and close short warnings. It tells yo
DTFX Algo Zones for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
DTFX Algo Zones are auto-generated Fibonacci Retracements based on market structure shifts. These retracement levels are intended to be used as support and resistance levels to look for price to bounce off of to confirm direction.   USAGE Figure 1 Due to the retracement levels only being generated from identified market structure shifts, the retracements are confined to only draw from areas considered more important due to the technical Break of Structure (BOS) or Change of Character (CHo
Stop Grabber Scanner MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator scans for stop grabber (special pattern of Joe Dinapoli which gives very high probability buy / sell signals and does not repaint ) signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for stop grabber pattern on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number
Indicators 14 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
5 (1)
Indicators
14 Indicators and auxiliary tools for convenient trading This utility contains 14 additional tools that can be useful for certain actions of the trader,   thereby simplifying and speeding up the trading process. Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : includes 66+ features and indicators  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Due to the different monitor resolutions, some users may encounter the fact that the labels will be displayed with an overlay or be too small. If you encounter such a problem,
Bollinger Band Volume Breakout Detector
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
Introducing the Bollinger Band Volume Breakout Detector , a powerful technical indicator designed to enhance the popular Bollinger Band Breakout Strategy . This indicator takes trend following to the next level by incorporating Volume Data, effectively minimizing false signals. By adhering to the principle of "volume confirms price," this tool allows traders to identify price breakouts accompanied by significant increases in volume, ensuring more accurate trading decisions. The indicator's custo
Moving Average Crossover Sniper Scanner
Elmira Memish
5 (2)
Indicators
Moving Average Crossover Scanner and Dashboard Advanced Moving Average Scanner Moving Average Crossover Dashboard The indicator scans the market and sends signals and alerts for Moving Averages crossovers, death cross and golden cross. Crossovers are one of the main moving average ( MA ) strategies. MA Crossover ( cut ) strategy is to apply two moving averages to a chart: one longer and one shorter. When the shorter-term ( fast MA ) MA crosses above the longer-term ( slow MA ) MA, it's a buy sig
RC Range Filtered AlgoAlpha MT4
Francisco Rayol
Indicators
The Range Filtered AlgoAlpha is a technical analysis tool designed to help identify potential trading opportunities by analyzing market volatility. This Metatrader adaptation of AlgoAlpha's original TradingView indicator combines several analytical methods to provide visual market assessments. Technical Features Utilizes Kalman filtering for price smoothing Incorporates ATR-based bands for volatility measurement Includes Supertrend elements for trend analysis Provides visual signals through co
Smart Analiz
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Working with the Smart Analiz indicator is very simple - you just react to the arrows that the indicator reflects, that is, the arrow is a command for action. The indicator signals are accurate enough and you can trade using this information! The indicator builds a very high-quality channel in which it generates entry signals! Which is the ideal strategy for a trader as the trader is always hesitant when choosing a strategy to work with. That is, this indicator will allow you to solve the dilemm
Visual comparison of history and current patterns
Vladimir Kähri
Indicators
The indicator compares pattern found on chart history with the current price movement. Since history repeats itself, then, by comparing the two patterns, indicator can predict the further movement of the price. The indicator allows you to overlay highlighted history pattern with current movement and you will visually see this movement and will be able to compare the past and the present. To compare two patterns, you need: It is necessary to find and highlight a pattern on the history chart of a
Super Trend Dashboard MT4
The Huy Phan
Indicators
This is the Super Trend Dashboard MT4. This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes in MT4 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart. It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email. The buy signal is generated when the super trend line flip from SELL to BUY. The sell signal is   is generated when the super trend line flip from BUY to SELL. The up trend color will be displayed depending on the current Super Trend value.
Tipu Trend
Kaleem Haider
4.56 (9)
Indicators
Tipu Trend is a non-lag, non-repaint, smart indicator, that shows the trend of selected time frames. Features Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. As easy to trade indicator that smooths the noise in the price action. Highlights ranging markets. Add Tipu Panel (found here ) and unlock the following additional features. An easy to use Panel that shows the trend + signal of the selected time frames. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any
FREE
Nice Stable Arrow
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Nice Stable Arrow   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change. Signals are sent at the beginning of new candles.
Trend Chase
Harun Celik
Indicators
Trend Chase is an indicator that generates trade arrows. It generates trade arrows with its own algorithm. These arrows give buying and selling signals. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change. You can use it in all graphics. You can use it in all pairs. This indicator shows the input and output signals as arrows and alert. When sl_tp is set to true, the indicator will send you the close long and close short warnings. It tells you that you
Quantina Multi Indicator Reader
Quantina Intelligence Limited
Indicators
Quantina Multi Indicator Reader can analyse up to 12 most popular and commonly used together indicators in seconds on any timeframe, on any currency pair, stocks or indices. On the chart panel you can easily read each indicators default meanings and also there is an Indicators Summary on panel. Features 1 file only: Quantina Multi Indicator Reader is 1 file only. No need to install other indicators to work. It is using the built-in indicators from MetaTrader 4 terminal. Detailed Alert Message:
CheckList MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
4 (2)
Indicators
One of the basic needs of every trader is to have a checklist to enter every position. Of course, using pen and paper may not be convenient forever. With this indicator, you can have a small checklist next to the screen for each of your charts and use it for better use in your trades. MT5 Version This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
Forex Trend Tracker
Gyunay Sali
Indicators
>>> MEGA SALE: -40% OFF!  - Promo price: $84 / Regular price $139 <<< - The promotion will end soon! The Forex Trend Tracker is an advanced tool designed to enhance the trading capabilities of forex traders. This sophisticated indicator uses complex mathematical formulas alongside the Average True Range (ATR) to detect the beginnings of new upward and downward trends in the forex market. It offers visual cues and real-time alerts to give traders a competitive advantage in the fast-paced world
MACD Dashboard Scanner MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator monitors the Dinapoli MACD trend in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Indicator can be used for all markets Monitors every timeframe, from 1 Min to Monthly Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be available in dashboard. Ti
Veles ZigZag II
Gennady Mazur
Indicators
Этот индикатор - очередная разновидность ЗигЗага, за исключением, он не рисует текущую линию, которая может перерисоваться. Этот индикатор, если нарисовал конечную точку, по закрытому бару, то больше ее не изменяет - это означает смену направления и следующая точка будет другого цвета. Может быть применен как для определения основного движения, при использовании увеличенных параметров, так и непосредственно для входа с минимальным риском.Очень хорошо показывает все волны. Работает с любым инстру
True Magic Oscillator
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
The   True Magic Oscillator   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.         Features and Recommendations Works wit
Pine script scalping indicator
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Pine script scalping indicator is a multi-layered analytical system designed for pinpoint interpretation of microstructure price fluctuations under high volatility conditions. At its core lies a complex model of dynamic price series filtration with inter-timeframe projections and nonlinear approximation of trend vectors. Unlike standard technical analysis tools, this indicator is not limited to a static oscillator approach but instead utilizes a hybrid interpretation of market data streams with
SRFractalLevels
Abolfazl Abbasi
Indicators
This indicator analyzes the most important levels  of different timeframes and shows you the best of them on the chart and these levels are obtained with fractal (bill williams) approval  You can use this indicator to determine the most important levels for yourself and trade with ease. You no longer need to spend hours checking different levels because the indicator will do it for you in the best possible way and will save you time. The surfaces that are extracted for you have the highest possi
The Best Choice compra y venta
Sandro Israel Hernandez Zamora
Indicators
¿Has escuchado decir que la tendencia es tu amiga? pues nada es mas cierto en el mundo del trading. Este indicador analiza las tendencias y su fuerza para que puedas aprovecharlas y utilizamos un conjunto de indicadores como RSI, %W, MACD y EMAS para analizar el mercado y sus movimientos, por lo que podrás mantener tu gráfico limpio sabiendo que todos estos indicadores los tienes en uno solo. Este, como cualquier indicador, no representa una certeza de compra o venta definitiva, por lo siempre r
Symmetrical Triangle Pattern
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
The Symmtric Trangle Pattern MT4 indicator is designed to enhance trading strategies by identifying symmetrical triangle patterns in real-time on MetaTrader 4. This powerful tool benefits traders looking for reliable signals indicating potential trend continuation or reversal, ultimately aiding in more informed decision-making. With its advanced algorithm, the indicator simplifies the trading process by providing clear visual signals and alerts, making it easier for traders to capitalize on mark
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
3.5 (4)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
More from author
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Engulfing Bar Alert
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
Indicators
This indicator marks Engulfing Bars (bars with a higher high and a lower low than the previous bar) on your chart. It will also send alerts when one forms, including via e-mail or push notification to your phone . It's ideal for when you want to be notified of an engulfing/outside bar set-up but don't want to have to sit in front of your chart all day. You can configure all the settings including: Whether it should be "range engulfing" (so high is higher than previous bar and low is lower than
RSI Levels Alert
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Indicators
Our custom RSI indicator uses the standard RSI calculation, but it adds a few super-useful upgrades. In our opinion this is the RSI indicator that should come standard with MT4! Have a look and decide for yourself! Our indicator has the following benefits: Never miss another RSI set-up when you are away from your computer A colored RSI line makes it easy to see when price is overbought or oversold Get alerts when price moves into overbought/oversold, out of overbought/oversold, or both Customiz
Inside Bar Alerts
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
Indicators
This indicator marks Inside Bars (bars with a lower high and a higher low than the previous bar) on your chart. It will also send alerts when one forms, including via e-mail or push notification to your phone . It's ideal for when you want to be notified of an inside bar set-up but don't want to have to sit in front of your chart all day. You can configure all the settings including: What symbol (if any) is plotted to highlight an inside bar Whether the symbol is plotted above the bar or below t
Pin Bar Alerts
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Indicators
Introduction This indicator marks Pin Bars (bars with an unusually long upper or lower candle wick) on your chart. It will also send alerts when one forms, including via e-mail or push notification to your phone . It's ideal for when you want to be notified of a Pin Bar set-up but don't want to have to sit in front of your chart all day. You can configure all the settings including: What proportion of the bar should be made up of the wick How big or small the total size of the Pin Bar has to
R Levels Trade Manager
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction The SDS_TradeManager EA is a powerful EA designed to manage your positions once you have been filled. It basically works a break-even stop and also a trailing stop where the trigger levels and trail levels are all specified in "R's", that is to say multiples of the initial trade risk. Many successful professional traders think about all their trades and profit taking in terms of multiples of the initial risk R. So for example, if your initial risk on your trade is 50 pips and you wa
Trailing Stop Manager
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
Utilities
Introduction This is a trade manager EA. It will detect an open trade and apply a number of different user selected trailing stops to the position simultaneously, always using the tightest stop loss out of all the different methods that have been turned on. The various different choices of trail are: X bar trail to break-even : e.g. adjust the stop loss up towards break-even at the lowest low of the last X bars until break-even is reached. Risk-reward trail to break-even : e.g. move the stop
R Levels Trade Manager Mt5
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
Utilities
Introduction The SDS_TradeManager EA is a powerful EA designed to manage your positions once you have been filled. It basically works a break-even stop and also a trailing stop where the trigger levels and trail levels are all specified in "R's", that is to say multiples of the initial trade risk. Many successful professional traders think about all their trades and profit taking in terms of multiples of the initial risk R. So for example, if your initial risk on your trade is 50 pips and you wa
Riskless Pyramid Mt5
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
3.5 (2)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review