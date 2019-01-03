Price Level Alerts

Introduction





This indicator alerts you when certain price levels are reached. The alert can be on an intrabar basis or on a closing price basis. It will also send alerts when one forms, including via e-mail or push notification to your phone. It's ideal for when you want to be notified of a price level being reached but don't want to have to sit in front of your chart all day.





Input Parameters







DoAlert: if set to true a desktop pop-up alert will appear from your MetaTrader terminal when the price level is breached.



DoNotification: if set to true then a push notification message will appear on your MetaTrader smart phone app



DoEmail: if set to true then an e-mail will be sent to your e-mail address with the alert information in



TradeLevelType: this is either TradeAbove when you want to be alerted when the market trades above your input price level or TradeBelow.



Level: this is the price level to be monitored and needs to be set accordingly.



OnCloseOnly: if set to true then the alert will only be triggered if the bar closes beyond the price level



TradeAboveClr: this is the colour to use for plotting the price level if it's to be triggered by the market trading above the level



TradeBelowClr: this is the colour to use for plotting the price level if it's to be triggered by the market trading below the level



PlotSymbol: this is the Wingdings symbol code that will be used to mark the price level that is being monitored. You can choose from any of the Wingdings codes



