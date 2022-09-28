KT Stochastic Alerts MT4
- Indicators
-
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
KT Stochastic Alerts is a personal implementation of the Stochastic oscillator that provide signals and alerts based on six custom events:
- Bullish Crossover: When Stochastic main line cross above the signal line.
- Bearish Crossover: When Stochastic main line cross below the signal line.
- When Stochastic enter in an overbought zone.
- When Stochastic exit from an overbought zone.
- When Stochastic enter in an oversold zone.
- When Stochastic exit from an oversold zone.
Features
A perfect choice for traders who speculate the Stochastic crossovers and movements within an overbought/oversold zone.
It's a lightly coded indicator without using extensive memory and resources.
It implements all Metatrader alerts.
History of Stochastic Oscillator
The stochastic oscillator was first developed by Dr. George Lane in 1950. The term stochastic refers to the point of a current price in relation to its price range over a period of time. This method attempts to predict price turning points by comparing the closing price of a security to its price range.