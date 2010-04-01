Exclusive Stairs MT4

Exclusive Stairs is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform. Its operation algorithm is based on moving averages, processed by special filters and price smoothing methods. This allows the Exclusive Stairs to generate signals much earlier than the conventional Moving Average.

This indicator is suitable both for scalpers when used on the smaller timeframes and for traders willing to wait for a couple of days to get a good trade.

Exclusive Stairs for the MetaTrader 5 terminal : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22028

By purchasing this indicator, you will receive:

Free product support.

Regular updates.

Simple and easy indicator configuration.

Works on all timeframes.

Works on any financial instrument.





Recommended symbols

EUR / USD, AUD / USD, GBP / USD, GOLD ( XAU / USD ).





Recommendations on usage

Buy signal: price above the Exclusive Stairs indicator line.

Sell signal: price below the Exclusive Stairs indicator line.





Parameters

Period - the main parameter. Increasing the value slows the indicator down, which improves the quality of signals and reduces their number. Decreasing the value is more suitable for aggressive traders. It also increases the total number and the number of false signals.

- the main parameter. Increasing the value slows the indicator down, which improves the quality of signals and reduces their number. Decreasing the value is more suitable for aggressive traders. It also increases the total number and the number of false signals. Alert - enable/disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled.

Push - enable/disable sending messages to the mobile terminal. If true - enabled, false - disabled.



