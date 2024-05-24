Ind Trend Shooter mt4 with alerts

  • Indicators
  • Mauricio Valbuena
    Mauricio Valbuena

    Mauricio Valbuena

    4.6 (53)
    I am passionate about the financial and business world, with solid experience as a professional trader. My dedication to developing innovative strategies in the financial markets has been key to my success as an entrepreneur. Additionally, my skill as a developer allows me to create advanced
    16 products
  • Version: 2.0
  • Activations: 5
TREND SHOOTER   With alerts

It is a trend indicator based on moving averages that very efficiently calculates changes in market direction.

This has the ability to anticipate changes of direction very early.

FEATURES

This indicator particularly draws two moving averages that are used only to show color changes.

they can wear these moving stockings as they wish as they do not affect the color change behavior

bullish blue color

bearish red color

where the line is interrupted it is not recommended to open trades

With alerts


PARAMETERS
Fast_SMA_Periods: slow moving average periods
Slow_SMA_Periods: fast moving average periods
Time_Frame: time filter
Shift : displacement of candles
Arrow_offset: distance between arrow and candle
Alerts : activate push and email alerts


RECOMMENDATIONS

This indicator is used in all temporalities and in all types of markets such as stocks, futures, forex, cryptos, additionally it can be used in different periods of time: hours, daily, weekly, etc.

it is very good for binary options


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ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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