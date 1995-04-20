Area of Value Detection MT4

The Area of Value Detection indicator automatically identifies and highlights key institutional price zones, including Liquidity areas, Order Blocks, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG).
It is designed to help traders visualize market imbalances and potential points of interest (POIs) used by smart money participants.

Main Features
Liquidity Zones:
Detects clusters of equal highs/lows and liquidity pools where stop orders are likely accumulated.

Order Blocks:
Highlights potential bullish and bearish order blocks based on market structure and volume shifts.

Fair Value Gaps (FVG):
Identifies price inefficiencies where the market may return to “rebalance” before continuing its trend.

Customizable Visualization:
Adjustable colors, opacity, and display styles for each area type.

Alert System:
Notifies when price interacts with or breaks through important areas of value.
How It Helps
This tool allows traders to:

Identify smart money footprints and potential institutional entry zones.

Avoid retail traps by focusing on true areas of interest where liquidity resides.

Build high-probability setups by combining liquidity, order blocks, and FVGs with structure analysis.
Recommended Use
Combine this indicator with a market structure or breaker block framework to enhance accuracy. It can be used across all timeframes and assets — from Forex to indices and crypto.
Recommended products
Quantum Entry PRO
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Quantum Entry is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely known strategies among traders: the Breakout Strategy! This indicator produces crystal clear buy and sell signals based on breakouts of key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it uses advanced calculations to accurately confirm the breakout! When a breakout occurs, you rec
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
KT Horizontal Lines MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
In MetaTrader, plotting multiple   horizontal lines   and then tracking their respective price levels can be a hassle. This indicator automatically plots multiple horizontal lines at equal intervals for setting price alerts, plotting support and resistance levels, and other manual purposes. This indicator is suitable for Forex traders who are new and looking for chances to make quick profits from buying and selling. Horizontal lines can help traders find possible areas to start trading when the
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
Pivot Points MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Pivot Points automatically plots the daily, weekly, and monthly pivot levels on a chart with the precise calculation based on the latest data. Pivot points is a widely used indicator in technical analysis, particularly in the Forex market. Features Send alerts when the price touches the pivot level.  It offers complete customization for each kind of pivot level.   Shows daily, weekly, and monthly pivot levels without any fuss. It uses minimum CPU resources for faster calculation. Compatible
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicators
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Trend formation channel
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Trend formation channel is a set of lines. The two central lines of the indicator represent moving averages of the specified type and period, they also form a small channel. The large channel is formed - the central lines of the indicator plus / minus the standard deviation estimate, multiplied by the coefficient selected by the user. The basic rule for plotting is that about 5% of prices should be outside these lines, and 95% - inside. If the price crosses the upper or lower line too often, th
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Indicators
The TMA AI Bands indicator is based on the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) with dynamic upper and lower bands and clear buy/sell arrows plotted directly on the chart. It features integrated AI for adaptive optimization and guarantees no repaint, providing precise reversal signals when price touches the bands. Pairs: works with all currency pairs Recommended timeframes: D1 / W1 / MN Configurable external variables: TimeFrame – calculation period HalfLength – smoothing of the average BandsDeviatio
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicators
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features:   Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time.   Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume lev
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicators
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Super Arrow Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Super Arrow indicator is a popular signal tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It combines multiple technical indicators—such as the RSI , Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , and a Magic Filter —to identify key market reversal points and pivot highs and lows. On the chart, green arrows highlight pivot lows, while red arrows mark pivot highs. By merging these indicators into one system, Super Arrow provides a strong filtering mechanism capable of
SuperTrend MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT SuperTrend is a modified version of the classic SuperTrend indicator with new useful features. Whether its Equities, Futures, and Forex, the beginners' traders widely use the Supertrend indicator.  Buy Signal: When price close above the supertrend line. Sell Signal: When price close below the supertrend line. Features A multi-featured SuperTrend coded from scratch. Equipped with a multi-timeframe scanner. The last signal direction and entry price showed on the chart. All kinds of MetaTrader
LordAutoFibonnaci
Igor Pereira Calil
5 (2)
Indicators
Lord Auto Fibonnaci is a free indicator for Meta Trader, in order to show the most famous chart in the financial market known as "Fibonnaci". As we can see in the images below, the fibonnaci table will automatically analyze the graph for you, with trend factors through percentage, almost infallible use, you can always work when the percentage is low or high, start shopping and sales on time, great for analyzing entries! In the images below we can see an example in gold in H4, where we are at
FREE
Adamant Levels Logic A
Sattiraju Kottapalli
5 (1)
Indicators
This Indicator Paints levels which are very ' Adamant ' and strong in nature. These levels act as strong Price rejection levels for a life time and never repaint. Disclaimer : If you are looking for a Fancy, colorful and eye catchy indicator please stay away. No trader can become a good trader without considering levels where the price can hold, bounce or break. These levels help traders to enter markets at a cheaper price. They can be Support resistance, demand supply, pivot point, Fibonacci
Colored Volume
Seyed Ali Tabatabaei Lotfi
Indicators
The Colored Volume is a simple, yet useful indicator that paints the color of the volume based on the price direction.  If the price has increased, the volume will be shown in green. If the price has decreased, the volume will be shown in red. This indicator will make it super easy for traders to track volume bars based on price movements. (The settings of the volume bars including line width and color can be manually changed by the trader.)
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as we
Banking levels
Sergey Demin
Indicators
Indicator (includes Volume Profile + Order Blocks) - a revolutionary indicator that combines two of the most powerful concepts of modern technical analysis: volume profiles and institutional players' order blocks. This tool allows you to see what is hidden from most traders and gives you a significant advantage in the market. Key benefits of the indicator: Visualization of "smart money": Clearly shows the areas of concentration of large players, highlighting areas with maximum volume in bright
Support and Resistance Barry
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Support and Resistance Barry Indicator - Your Path to Precision Trading Explore the world of precision trading with the "Support and Resistance Barry Indicator" for MetaTrader 4. This robust tool is designed to help you identify key support and resistance levels with exceptional accuracy, enhancing your ability to make well-informed trading decisions. Basic Details : Indicator Type : Support and Resistance Barry Indicator Key Metrics : Real-time identification of crucial support and resistance l
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Horizontal Support Resistance Lines
Velmurugan Esakki
Indicators
This indicator draws Horizontal Support and Resistance automatically. It works with any symbol and any timeframe. Stronger Support Lines are displayed in thicker green horizontal lines. In the same way, Stronger Resistance lines are displayed with thicker red lines. Change the timeframe to display the Support and Resistance Lines of various timeframes.
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicators
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
HC ARROW
Cuong Pham
Indicators
The indicator shows you buy/sell signals and does not repaint. It works well with almost all pairs, while the best ones are GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURUSD. The product works better on H1 and H4. You can change the parameters in the inputs tab to get the best signals and the best trade results on each pair. You can enable/disable alerts when signal appears. The indicator is easy to use. Parameters barstrip & Sensitive: amount of bars to process the highest and lowest prices (relates to the internal l
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (151)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicators
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Do
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Indicators
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade [Concept: Command the Market Structure] To win a war, one must see the entire battlefield, not just the skirmishes. SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a reactive foot soldier to a strategic "Commander." By synchronizing analysis across 7 timeframes and identifying the maturity of trends, it allows you to govern your trades with the authority and patience of a "Shogun," entering the market only when the structural advantage is undeniable. 5 Strategic Benefits of Installi
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
Indicators
Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT4 All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for Newbie and Expert Traders The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a visual and alert-based MT4 indicator that helps you detect market structure shifts, breakouts, and trend rev
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.  MT5 version is here   It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of t
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! This indicator is a super combination of both our main indicators ( Advanced Currency Strength 28 &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ). It shows Currency Strength values for TICK-UNITS and alert signals for 28 Forex pairs. 11 different Tick-Units can be used. Those are 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, and 30 Seconds. The Tick-Unit bar in the sub-window will be shown and shifted to the left when there is at least 1 tick within the second’s timer.  With only ONE chart y
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximiz
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicators
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
More from author
Fair Value Gaps
Cao Minh Quang
4.88 (60)
Indicators
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator Overview The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator identifies inefficiencies in price action where an imbalance occurs due to aggressive buying or selling. These gaps are often created by institutional traders and smart money, leaving areas where price may later return to "fill" the imbalance before continuing its trend. Key Features: Automatic Detection of FVGs – The indicator highlights fair value gaps across different timeframes. Multi-Timeframe Support – View FVGs fr
FREE
Market Sessions Pre
Cao Minh Quang
4.75 (4)
Indicators
The Market Sessions indicator is a popular tool among forex and stock traders for visually representing global trading sessions on a price chart. It highlights the time periods for major trading sessions — such as the Asian (Tokyo) , European (London) , and American (New York) sessions — directly on the chart. This helps traders identify when markets open and close, allowing for better decision-making based on session-specific trading behavior. - Asian Session (Default: 00:00-09:00) - London Se
FREE
Fair Value Gaps MT4
Cao Minh Quang
3.88 (8)
Indicators
The Fair Value Gap (FVG) is a price range where one side of the market liquidity is offered, typically confirmed by a liquidity void on the lower time frame charts in the same price range. Price can "gap" to create a literal vacuum in trading, resulting in an actual price gap. Fair Value Gaps are most commonly used by price action traders to identify inefficiencies or imbalances in the market, indicating that buying and selling are not equal. If you're following the ICT Trading Strategy or Smart
FREE
MACD Indicator with Histogram
Cao Minh Quang
5 (6)
Indicators
MACD Indicator It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram. The Histogram has 4 colors based on Direction Above and Below the Zero Line, showing its movement direction as simple as possible. Allows Show MACD & Signal Line, Show Change In color of MACD   Line based on cross of Signal Line. Show Dots at Cross of MacD and Signal Line, Turn on and off Histogram. Enjoy your trading experience, and feel free to share your comments and reviews. If you are interested in this indicator, you might be i
FREE
Market Sessions Pre MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (2)
Indicators
The Market Sessions indicator is a popular tool among forex and stock traders for visually representing global trading sessions on a price chart. It highlights the time periods for major trading sessions — such as the   Asian (Tokyo) ,   European (London) , and   American (New York)   sessions — directly on the chart. This helps traders identify when markets open and close, allowing for better decision-making based on session-specific trading behavior. - Asian Session (Default: 00:00-09:00) - Lo
FREE
MACD Indicator with Histogram MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
Indicators
MACD Indicator It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram. The Histogram has 4 colors based on Direction Above and Below the Zero Line, showing its movement direction as simple as possible. Allows Show MACD & Signal Line, Show Change In color of   MACD     Line based on cross of Signal Line. Show Dots at Cross of MacD and Signal Line, Turn on and off Histogram. Enjoy your trading experience, and feel free to share your comments and reviews. If you are interested in this indicator, you might
FREE
FVGs and Liquidity zone with Order Blocks
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
Indicators
I've combined two trading strategies, the Order Block Strategy and the FVG Trading Strategy, by utilizing a combination of the FVG indicators and Order Blocks. The results have been surprisingly effective. This is a two-in-one solution that makes it easy for traders to identify critical trading zones. I've optimized the settings so that all you need to do is install and trade; it's not overly complex to explain further. No need for any usage instructions regarding the trading method. You shoul
Fair Value Gaps with Order Block Detector
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The latest version of Indicator is fully integrated into an all-in-one package, including: Fair Value Gaps (FVG).  Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG).  OrderBlock (OB).  The options in the settings section are relatively easy to navigate, and you can even use them right away upon activation without encountering difficulties when using the default configuration. The indicator utilizes an algorithm to automatically draw and identify Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), and Implied Fair Value Gap
SMC Analyzer Multi Timeframe
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
SMC Analyzer Multi-Timeframe is a powerful tool designed to help traders apply Smart Money Concepts (SMC) across multiple timeframes. This indicator identifies key structural points such as market structure shifts (Break of Structure and Change of Character), order blocks, fair value gaps (FVG), and liquidity zones from higher timeframes and overlays them onto the current chart. By aligning these critical SMC signals across multiple timeframes, traders gain a more comprehensive view of instituti
Pure Price Action ICT Tools
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The Pure Price Action ICT Tools indicator is designed for pure price action analysis, automatically identifying real-time market structures, liquidity levels, order & breaker blocks, and liquidity voids. Its unique feature lies in its exclusive reliance on price patterns, without being constrained by any user-defined inputs, ensuring a robust and objective analysis of market dynamics. Key Features Market Structures A Market Structure Shift, also known as a Change of Character (CHoCH), is a pivot
Market Structure Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Market Structure Signal   indicator is designed to detect   Change of Character (CHoCH) and Break of Structure (BOS) in price action, helping traders identify potential trend reversals or continuations. It combines market structure analysis with volatility (ATR) to highlight possible risk/reward zones, while also supporting multi-channel alerts so that no trading signal is missed. Interpretation Trend Analysis : The indicator’s trend coloring, combined with BOS and CHoCH detection, provide
Simple ICT Concepts
Cao Minh Quang
5 (2)
Indicators
The Simple ICT Concepts Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders apply the principles of the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This indicator focuses on identifying key zones such as liquidity levels, support and resistance, and market structure, making it an invaluable asset for price action and smart money concept traders. Key Features Market Structure: Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior swing point. This allows a user to determine the curren
Supertrend Targets Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
Supertrend Targets Signal is a powerful trend-following and breakout confirmation indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability entry points , visualize dynamic target zones , and receive clean, reliable signals across various market conditions. The core trend logic is built on a custom Supertrend that uses an ATR-based band structure with long smoothing chains—first through a WMA, then an EMA—allowing the trend line to respond to major shifts while ignoring noise. A key addition
Simple ICT Concepts MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Simple  ICT Concepts Indicator   is a powerful tool designed to help traders apply the principles of the   Inner Circle Trader (ICT)   methodology. This indicator focuses on identifying key zones such as liquidity levels, support and resistance, and market structure, making it an invaluable asset for price action and smart money concept traders. Key Features Market Structure : Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior swing point. This allows a user to determine t
ICT Anchored Market Structures
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The ICT Anchored Market Structures with Validation trading indicator is  designed to bring precision, objectivity, and automation to price action analysis. It helps traders visualize real-time market structure shifts, trend confirmations, and liquidity sweeps across short, intermediate, and long-term market phases — all anchored directly to price, without relying on any external or user-defined inputs.  Uses Market structure is one of the most critical foundations of price action trading strate
Order Block Detector MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
Automatically detect bullish or bearish order blocks to optimize your trade entries with our powerful indicator. Ideal for traders following ICT (The Inner Circle Trader). Works with any asset type, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and forex. Displays order blocks on multiple timeframes, from M2 to W1. Alerts you when an order block is detected, migrated, or a higher timeframe order block is created/migrated. Perfect for both scalping and swing trading in Smart Money Concepts.  Enhanced by st
Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit  is a powerful indicator designed to highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns.. This tool automates the detection and visualization of key market structures and potential reversal zones. Key Features: CHoCH Detection (Change of Character): Automatically identifies structural shifts in marke
Market Structure Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The Market Structure Signal indicator is designed to detect Change of Character (CHoCH) and Break of Structure (BOS) in price action, helping traders identify potential trend reversals or continuations. It combines market structure analysis with volatility (ATR) to highlight possible risk/reward zones, while also supporting multi-channel alerts so that no trading signal is missed. Interpretation Trend Analysis : The indicator’s trend coloring, combined with BOS and CHoCH detection, provides an i
SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe
Cao Minh Quang
5 (3)
Indicators
The SMC Analyzer STF is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones, and Higher Timeframe Trend Bias. Each level has configurable elements (BOS, OB, FVG, Liquidity Zones, Higher Timeframe Trend). The
Linear Regression Oscillator FX MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Linear Regression Oscillator (LRO)   is a technical indicator based on linear regression analysis, commonly used in financial markets to assess the momentum and direction of price trends. It measures the distance between the current price and the value predicted by a linear regression line, which is essentially the best-fit line over a specified period. Here’s a breakdown of how it works and its components: Key Components of the Linear Regression Oscillator Linear Regression Line (Best-Fit
Simple Smart Mney Concepts MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
This Simple Smart Money Concepts indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. "Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional
Pure Price Action ICT Tools MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The Pure Price Action ICT Tools indicator is designed for pure price action analysis, automatically identifying real-time market structures, liquidity levels, order & breaker blocks, and liquidity voids. Its unique feature lies in its exclusive reliance on price patterns, without being constrained by any user-defined inputs, ensuring a robust and objective analysis of market dynamics. Key Features Market Structures A Market Structure Shift, also known as a Change of Character (CHoCH), is a pivot
Multiple Non Linear Regression MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
Indicators
Multiple Non-Linear Regression MT4 This indicator is designed to perform multiple non-linear regression analysis using four independent variables: close, open, high, and low prices. Here's a components and functionalities: Inputs: Normalization Data Length: Length of data used for normalization. Learning Rate: Rate at which the algorithm learns from errors. Show data points: Show plotting of normalized input data(close, open, high, low) Smooth?: Option to smooth the output. Smooth Length: Lengt
Market Structure w Inducements and Sweeps MT4 NDH
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The Market Structure with Inducements & Sweeps indicator is a unique take on Smart Money Concepts related market structure labels that aims to give traders a more precise interpretation considering various factors. Compared to traditional market structure scripts that include Change of Character (CHoCH) & Break of Structures (BOS) -- this script also includes the detection of Inducements (IDM) & Sweeps which are major components of determining other structures labeled on the chart. SMC & pri
Smart Market Structure Simple MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
Smart Market Structure Simple   is a powerful indicator that helps traders identify   market structure   based on the   Smart Money Concept (SMC) . This indicator automatically detects   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks (OB), Liquidity Zones (LQZ),   and key swing points   Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), Lower Low (LL) . Main Objective:   Assist traders in tracking institutional flow ( Smart Money ) and finding high-p
Unicorn Model ICT MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
Unicorn Model ICT Indicator — Smart Trading with Precision The   Unicorn Model ICT Indicator   is a powerful and intelligent tool designed for traders who follow   Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   and   Inner Circle Trader (ICT)   methodologies. This indicator simplifies complex price action by visually identifying key market structures and providing high-probability trade setups. Key Features: A Bullish Unicorn Pattern A Lower Low (LL), followed by a Higher High (HH) A Fair Value Gap (FVG), overla
Quasimodo Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Quasimodo Pattern Indicator  is no more difficult than the Head and Shoulders. Still, only a few traders know about it, and some even confuse one with the other. However, this is not a reason to avoid this tool in your forex trading strategy.    Features: Automatic Detection:   The indicator automatically scans for valid QM patterns across any timeframe, reducing the need for manual chart analysis. Visual Highlights:   Clear and customizable on-chart drawing of shoulders, heads, and breako
OrderBlocks MTF MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
Order Block Multi Timeframe The   Order Block Multi Timeframe   is a powerful tool for Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders, combining high-accuracy   Order Block detection   with real-time   Break of Structure (BOS)   and   Change of Character (CHoCH)   analysis across multiple timeframes. Smart Money Insight, Multi-Timeframe Precision This indicator automatically identifies   institutional Order Blocks —key price zones where large players have entered the market—and plots them directly on your ch
Rectangle Trading Custom MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
Rectangle Trading Custom   is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for price action and range-based traders. It allows users to define consolidation zones and receive alerts when the price breaks out of these zones or approaches trendlines drawn on the chart. Rectangles and Trendlines will be extended into future with one click. Rectangle point size, name and prices will be displayed around rectangle. Key Features: Draw Trading Zones (Rectangle Zones) Users can manually draw rectangles t
SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
SMC Analyzer Single-Timeframe (STF) for MT4 The   SMC Analyzer STF  MT4  is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones , and   Higher Timeframe Trend Bias . Each level has configurable elements (
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review