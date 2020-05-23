Just Buy or Sell MT4
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 5.10
- Updated: 23 May 2020
- Activations: 5
This indicator is based on classical indicators: Commodity Channel Index, Relative Strength Index and Moving Average.
I am using this indicator to open a Long position when Red histogram changed to Green histogram beneath zero line and to open the Short position when Green histogram changed to the Red histogram over the zero line.
A great advantage of this system lies in the fact that the indicator has no input parameters and adapted to all currency pairs and TimeFrames.