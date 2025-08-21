Mutiple Orders with ChangernTFnMgt

MULTIPLE ORDERS With Symbol and Time Frame Changer



Multiple Orders Utility is created to give easy profits-making trades with a little movements and without going long distance to get it all.

This Utility opens multiple orders as many trades as the number specified by the User or as many as permitted by your Broker in the same direction on the same currency pair simultaneously.



The idea behind it, is that instead of running after 100 - 200 pips which may not likely be attainable in the record time or may NOT even be realistic, the Trader can open multiple orders at the same time choosing a short distance as Take-profit target i. e, the Trader can open 5 orders or more and choose 20-25 as PROFIT TARGET which shall be automatically applied to all the orders simultaneously. This is easy to attain than going for a long distance but yet achieve the same results in a very short time, for instance 25 pips in 5 places give you 125 pips with just 25 pips movements by the price.



As much as it is easy to use this Utility, it is also complicated in the sense that you must be sure of your market analysis and forward movements of the price before you enter trades because it may cause high draw-down except you choose both SL and TP in Ratio 1:1 or 1:2 but you MUST as a matter of fact apply your Stop loss to avoid trouble - that is called discipline (it is not a good practice to trade without Stoploss!).

PARAMETERS

Lot size: 0.01 - Feel free to change it to your own preferred lot size

Number of Instant Order: 5 - You can change it any amount that your Broker can allow you to open

Take Profit: 20 - You can change it

Stop Loss: 20 - You can change it

MA SL: Automatic SL by MA placement

MA SL Dictance: 10 - Distance behind the MA

Cover For Me: false - Enable Auto SL and TP placement by the EA if empty

Empty SL: 20 - You can change it

Empty TP: 20 - You can change it

Use SL Reduce: false - You can enable it

Price move above entry price to trigger SL reduction: 10 - You can change it

Point behind entry price as new SL: 5 - You can change it

Use Breakeven: false - You can enable it

Price move above entry price to trigger breakeven: 18 - You can change it

Point above entry price to breakeven: 5 - You can change it

Magic Number: 123 - You MUST change it if you are to open another set of orders



Hide Symbol Changer TF: false - You can change it

EA/Button Position 1: true - You can change it

EA/Button Position 2: false - You can change it

EA/Button Position 3: false - You can change it



To minimize the risk of this Utility, Breakeven is inculcated into it with default setting in the sense that if it moves 10 pips above the Entry price, it will reduce all the Stop-loss to 5 pips behind the Entry price of all the orders. You can adjust all these settings to suit your own strategy.



As you use this Utility with caution, experience the easiest way to make money in Forex market. Use a short time, short movements with multiple orders to hit it consistently!

PLEASE PRACTICE VERY WELL ON DEMO WITH THIS UTILITY AND BE SURE TO HAVE GRABBED HOW TO USE IT EFFECTIVELY BEFORE COMMITTED IT TO REAL MONEY!



Check a few results displayed in the screenshot to see how easy and profitable to use this Utility.



Cheers as you reap easy green pips

