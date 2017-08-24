Femade Indie

Femade Indie Vs 1.0 is a simple but multi-currency monitoring Indicator created to instantly notify the trader when an attached currency pair is ready to buy, sell or give signal when such currency pair is getting ready for a big move either up or down. It does this by visual aids on the screen charts, sound and pop-up alerts.

If it shows "Medium", this means that the so called currency signal is almost gone but can still be traded provided the trader will not need a lot of pips which can be between 20 - 30pips, if it displayed "High", then the trader can go for number of pips like 30 - 50 pips and if it "Excellent", the trader should feel safe claiming between 55 - 85pips for an easily-attainable profit targets. Most especially if the trade show on the chart that the trend is just coming back from an extremely exhausted certain direction to the opposite, the trader can go from 85pips to as far as 150pips. You can experiment with your demo account for the best experience.

Time-Frame: Works with any time frames but works better and frequent in trading on M5 and M15. You may try other time frames and optimize it if you are not the type that trades on smaller time frames.

Currency Pairs: It works virtually with all currency pairs.

Trade Alerts: It gives trade alerts whenever any of the attached currency pair has the three trading zones: Medium, High and Excellent, which are good for trading conditions. Once you heard alerts and seen small window pop-up, know that one or more currency pairs are ready for trading. Ignore if the chart did not update at the time, due to poor internet connection and follow the alerts.

Parameter Settings: These only contain the Text colors, sizes and font faces which you can change according to your preferences and fancies. Apart from these, there is no operational settings here that is necessary for the operations of the Indicator. You can leave them as default.


Below are the on-chart features for this indicator:

  • Current Signal - This tells you if the signal is a long or short trade
  • Advised Take-Profit - This is a suggested easily-attainable target point
  • Advised Stop-Loss - This is a suggested stop loss point pitched with a safe-gap that shows a point where the price is not most-like to easily touch if it reversed
  • Success Rate - This shows the trade success rate and reliability of such trade signal.
  • Trade Action - This tells you to take action when the signal is right either to "Buy Now" or "Sell Now" with graphic arrow representation to convey the information clearly in pictorial form

Warning: Please DON'T open any order no matter how promising an intending big move shows on your screen chart IF this indicator did not give signal to buy or sell either by visual aid on the screen, prints in the journal and experts areas, sound and pop-up alerts, sometimes, the chart may not have updated due to poor internet connections, but if there is any definite signal to buy or sell, the Indicator is SURE to notify you through alerts. If these alerts did not occur, what it means is "No Trading!". That is the way to enjoy using this Indicator and to minimize taking risks that do not worth it. One good trade with result is better many trades with losses at the end of the day.

***Lastly, to assist the Traders who cannot combine the stress of opening the position, plotting both the profit and risk targets and also to stay in front of the computer to manage the opened trades at the same time, I made a complement Expert advisor to use in conjunction with this indicator, called "Indie MasterEA", both were released together although they are independent of each other, you can check the market and buy it to complement this in order to enjoy trading like never before. Note that you can still use "Indie MasterEA" with any other Manual Trading Systems apart from "Femade Indie Indicator".

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T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Opengates Success International
Experts
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OPGTS Currency Strength Meter
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Olofofo Fx Scanner
Opengates Success International
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Olofofo Fx Scanner is a Custom Indicator created to scan through the currency pair it is being attached to in the market on ALL time frames simultaneously from a Minute to Monthly looking for just 3 things that make Forex trading exciting and worthwhile to invest in. Once these are found, it alerts the User immediately for a timely action on the part of the Trader. This is a self-fulfilling prophecy of the market, meaning that even if you are a newbie, by the time you see the graphical display o
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Opengates Success International
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OneClick Trades Panel Basic is a utility software created to open and also manage the open orders by closing each trades accordingly right from your charts. This version has few buttons and they are to open Buy and Sell trades, and also buttons to close Buy, Sell and all orders (both Buy and Sell) simultaneously. This is a basic version with minimal features. Features Buy - button used to open a Buy trades. Sell - button used to open Sell trades. Close Buy - button used to close Buy trades. Clo
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Opengates Success International
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OneClick Trades Panel - Standard Version 1.0 OneClick Trades Panel - Standard Version 1.0 is an higher grade of the basic Utility Software, this version includes several features that makes trading an exciting experience. It is created to open Buy, Sell, Buy-Stop, Sell-Stop, Buy-Limit and Sell-Limit orders. You can also manage the open orders by closing each trades or all trades accordingly right from your window charts. The speed is amazing and command is prompt without delay except your are ha
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Opengates Success International
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OneClick Trades Panel - Premium Version 1.0 OneClick Trades Panel - Premium Version 1.0 is an higher grade of the 3 Trades Panels created. This version includes a lot of features that makes trading an exciting experience. Although It has same features on the interface as that of the Standard version but it also has almost 30 features behind the window chart. Interface Buttons Features: Buy button: This is a button used to open a buy trades Buy-Stop button: This is a button used to open buy stop
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Mini Currency Strength Meter Mini Currency Strength Meter is a PORTABLE (mini) currency strength meter created to measure/analyze currency strength and pass the information to the trader through a graphical display of each currency group's strength rates by percentage. USAGE: It is useful in two ways for trading: 1. Solo Trading 2. Basket Trading (Currency Group Trading) HOW TO USE IT EFFECTIVELY Solo trading: It can be used for solo trading by analyzing the strength of each group of
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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5 (1)
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Opengates Success International
Indicators
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
Utilities
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Opengates Success International
Indicators
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Opengates Success International
Utilities
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
Utilities
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
Indicators
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Opengates Success International
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Indicators
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MicroMini FFMV Dashboard
Opengates Success International
Indicators
MicroMini FFMV Dashboard This is a custom indicator created to give Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make successful trading. THIS IS A MicroMini size of the FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW DASHBOARD INDICATOR. This is for those who don't like the Indicator to cover all the charts and for those who don't like BOGU S things. They practically perform the same operation but MicroMini FFMV Dashb
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Opengates Success International
Indicators
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Mini Crypto Trading Dashboard
Opengates Success International
Indicators
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Opengates Success International
Indicators
Compact FFMV Dashboard Compact FFMV Dashboard is a little trimmed custom indicator of FULL FOREX MARKET-VIEW DASHBOARD created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. It shows as many as 30 currency pairs or as allowed to display in the Market Watch of your MT4 USAGE: For Solo Trading For Basket Trading (See the screenshot on how) For Signal confirmat
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Opengates Success International
Utilities
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Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Utilities
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Mutiple Orders with ChangernTFnMgt
Opengates Success International
Utilities
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