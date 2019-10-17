Open Orders Engineering Panel

Open Orders Engineering Panel

This Utility is NOT created to open any order or trade for Traders but to manage open orders in diverse ways with these 15 different functions On-chart BUTTONS features:

  1. Apply TP: Apply Take-Profit to any order without take-profit
  2. Apply SL: Apply Stop-loss to any order without stop-loss
  3. Apply TP and SL: Apply both Take-Profit and Stop-loss to any order without them
  4. Cancel TP: You can cancel your Take-profit
  5. Cancel SL:  You can cancel your Stop-loss
  6. Cancel TP and SL: You can cancel both Take-profit and Stop-loss
  7. Apply Instant Partial Close: Close a part of your open order’s lot size to reduce the lot size and to lock in some profit from the one already made.
  8. Close Buy: Closes buy order
  9. Close Sell: Closes sell order
  10. Close Buystop: Closes buystop pending order
  11. Close Sellstop: Closes sellstop pending order
  12. Close Buystop and Sellstop: Closes both buystop and sellstop pending order
  13. Close All Orders: Closes all opened orders
  14. Close Profit: Closes all open orders with profit
  15. Close Loss: Closes all open orders with loss
  16. It has ON and OFF feature so that there won’t be any mistake in closing or canceling any of your open orders.

As for the Partial close, you must enable it from the parameter setting before it can work, this was done to prevent mistakes. Then you must enter the number to divide your total initial lot size in to the field provided, take for instance, if your total initial lot size is 2.0 and you want to reduce it to 1.0, you will enter 2 into the field provided, this will divide your 2.0 into 2 making it 1.0, if you want to reduce it to 1.50, you will enter 4, meaning that it will remove 1/4 of the total initial lot size from it which is 0.50 and the rest would be 1.50. I do hope you got this explanations right.

This is a fantastic utility to manage your open orders without tears.

PLUS (+)

Symbol and Time frame Changer

This will assist the Traders to easily switch from one currency pair to another and also to change from one time frame to another. By this, you can move from one currency pair open order to another to manage it as you desire.

As you use this expert to manage your orders, enjoy.

Cheers


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Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
Trade panel Sniper
Andrey Kaunov
5 (4)
Utilities
Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
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Opengates Success International
Experts
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OPGTS Currency Strength Meter
Opengates Success International
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OPGTS Currency Strength Meter is an indicator created to measure and analyze the currency strength and pass the information to the trader through a graphical display of each currency group's strength rates by percentage. Each bar it shows represents the currency's strength or weakness. USAGE: It is useful in two ways for trading: 1. Solo Trading 2. Basket Trading (Currency Group Trading) HOW TO USE IT EFFECTIVELY Solo trading: It can be used for solo trading by analyzing the strength o
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Opengates Success International
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Femade Indie Vs 1.0 is a simple but multi-currency monitoring Indicator created to instantly notify the trader when an attached currency pair is ready to buy, sell or give signal when such currency pair is getting ready for a big move either up or down. It does this by visual aids on the screen charts, sound and pop-up alerts. If it shows " Medium ", this means that the so called currency signal is almost gone but can still be traded provided the trader will not need a lot of pips which can be b
Olofofo Fx Scanner
Opengates Success International
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Olofofo Fx Scanner is a Custom Indicator created to scan through the currency pair it is being attached to in the market on ALL time frames simultaneously from a Minute to Monthly looking for just 3 things that make Forex trading exciting and worthwhile to invest in. Once these are found, it alerts the User immediately for a timely action on the part of the Trader. This is a self-fulfilling prophecy of the market, meaning that even if you are a newbie, by the time you see the graphical display o
One Click Trades Panel Basic
Opengates Success International
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OneClick Trades Panel Basic is a utility software created to open and also manage the open orders by closing each trades accordingly right from your charts. This version has few buttons and they are to open Buy and Sell trades, and also buttons to close Buy, Sell and all orders (both Buy and Sell) simultaneously. This is a basic version with minimal features. Features Buy - button used to open a Buy trades. Sell - button used to open Sell trades. Close Buy - button used to close Buy trades. Clo
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Opengates Success International
Utilities
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
Utilities
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
Utilities
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Opengates Success International
Utilities
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Opengates Success International
Indicators
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Opengates Success International
Utilities
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Opengates Success International
Indicators
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
Indicators
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Opengates Success International
1 (1)
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MicroMini FFMV Dashboard
Opengates Success International
Indicators
MicroMini FFMV Dashboard This is a custom indicator created to give Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make successful trading. THIS IS A MicroMini size of the FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW DASHBOARD INDICATOR. This is for those who don't like the Indicator to cover all the charts and for those who don't like BOGU S things. They practically perform the same operation but MicroMini FFMV Dashb
MicroMini FFMV Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
Indicators
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Mini Crypto Trading Dashboard
Opengates Success International
Indicators
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Opengates Success International
Indicators
Compact FFMV Dashboard Compact FFMV Dashboard is a little trimmed custom indicator of FULL FOREX MARKET-VIEW DASHBOARD created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. It shows as many as 30 currency pairs or as allowed to display in the Market Watch of your MT4 USAGE: For Solo Trading For Basket Trading (See the screenshot on how) For Signal confirmat
GridBreakTimeSuper
Opengates Success International
Utilities
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Multiple Orders
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Utilities
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Mutiple Orders with ChangernTFnMgt
Opengates Success International
Utilities
MULTIPLE ORDERS With Symbol and Time Frame Changer Multiple Orders Utility is created to give easy profits-making trades with a little movements and without going long distance to get it all. This Utility opens multiple orders as many trades as the number specified by the User or as many as permitted by your Broker in the same direction on the same currency pair simultaneously. The idea behind it, is that instead of running after 100 - 200 pips which may not likely be attainable in the record
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