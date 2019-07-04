DoubleUp System is created as trade assistance, manager and profit-enhancing Utility. It is NOT to trade for you but helps you maximize your trading.



It has 10 On-Chart Buttons for various trading operations and setting parameters to manage your orders. like its name, it doubles and increases your profit targets with just a few pips distance by opening 4 pending orders or 1 Instant orders with 3 pending orders (depending on the situation of the market at the time)



If your trading system can guarantee you at least 20 pips, then you are good to go. To understand this better, look at Table 1 and study it very well. It shows you how it works, just pick your profit target and follow the rest of the settings on table 2. Pretty easy to understand.



PARAMETER SETTINGS:



Default Lot size: Put your lot size



Distance from Candle/price: Put any value you desire



Space between the Orders: The space you want to be between the orders

TAKEPROFIT - 1: Put your pip value



TAKEPROFIT - 2: Put your pip value

TAKEPROFIT - 3: Put your pip value

TAKEPROFIT - 4: Put your pip value

Common STOPLOSS: Put your pips value



Use Individual Stop Loss for all orders: Select 'True or False'

INDV.STOP LOSS: Individual Stoploss or leave as '0' for auto-stoploss

Trailingstart will trigger above number of pips value: Put the value here

TrailingStop will move number of pips above current order price: Put the value



Open Buystop pending order only: Select 'True or False'

Open Sellstop pending order only: Select 'True or False'

Magic number: -1 for all, 0 for manual: Put the value



Filter by order comment string: Put comment



Maximum allowed slippage: Default value is 3 but you can clear and put your own there

ON-CHART TRADE BUTTONS:



Buy stop and Sell stop Orders button: Open both buy stop and sell stop pending orders simultaneously Buy stop: Open only buy stop pending orders (4 pending orders) Sell stop: Open only sell stop pending orders (4 pending orders) Direct Buy stop: Open 1 instant buy order with 3 buy stop pending orders Direct Sell stop: Open 1 instant sell order with 3 sell stop pending orders Close Sell stop: Close all sell stop orders Close buy stop: Close all buy stop orders Close Sell orders: Close all sell orders with profit or loss report Close buy orders: Close all buy orders with profit or loss report Close All orders: Close all orders

Table 1

S/N

No of Orders

Target Profit Space between the orders

All pending orders' TPs

Total Profit Target

Stoploss 1

4

500p

125p

500p, 375p, 250p, 125p

1,250p

125p

2

4

400p

100p

400p, 300p, 200p,100p

1000p

100p

3

4

300p

75p

300p, 225p, 150p, 75p

750p

75p

4

4

200p

50p

200p, 150p, 100p, 50p

500p

50p

5

4

100p

25p

100p, 75p, 50p, 25p

250p

25p

6

4

80p

20p

80p, 60p, 40p, 20p

200p

20p

7

4

60p

15p

60p, 45p, 30p, 15p

150p

15p

8

4

50p

12.5p

50p, 37.5p, 25p, 12.5p

125p

12.5p

9

4

40p

10p

40p, 30p, 20p, 10p

100p

10p

10

4

30p

7.5p

30p, 22.5p, 15p, 7.5p

75p

7.5

11

4

20p

5p

20p, 15p, 10p, 5p

50p

5p

Note: You can take higher pips than those suggested here but use same proportion to calculate it Table 2 (Examples: Pick your choice on Table 1)

Take Profit

Taker Profit Value

Space Between All Orders

Distance From Current Price or Candle

Stop Loss Value

1

100p

25

5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 (Select your choice) Common-Stop Loss (25P)

Individual Stop Loss (25p)

2

75p







3

50p







4

25p









Tested and works on any time frame and currency pair in any market condition based on the need of the trader using it. Try the demo version first to test-run and learn how to use it effectively with your trading system and trading style



About ON-CHART TRADING BUTTONS:

Any of the buttons on the chart window should perform the operation according to the label on such button with just a click if you are connected on a good, fast and reliable internet connection.



However, if you clicked on a button but did not respond instantly, do not click on it again to avoid multiple operations. The first click has already sent command to the server, if the internet connection is okay, it will execute the sent command. Check the journal on the Terminal for return message as 're-quote', then you can go ahead try again to re-send the command but if the message persists, its your internet connection, keep trying until it works but if there is no 're-quote' message, then wait until it eventually executes your sent-command on the server sooner or later

Enjoy your trading and add more pips

