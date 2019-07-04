DoubleUp System

DoubleUp System is created as trade assistance, manager and profit-enhancing Utility. It is NOT to trade for you but helps you maximize your trading.

It has 10 On-Chart Buttons for various trading operations and setting parameters to manage your orders. like its name, it doubles and increases your profit targets with just a few pips distance by opening 4 pending orders or 1 Instant orders with 3 pending orders (depending on the situation of the market at the time)

If your trading system can guarantee you at least 20 pips, then you are good to go. To understand this better, look at Table 1 and study it very well. It shows you how it works, just pick your profit target and follow the rest of the settings on table 2. Pretty easy to understand.

PARAMETER SETTINGS:

  •  Default Lot size: Put your lot size
  •  Distance from Candle/price: Put any value you desire
  •  Space between the Orders: The space you want to be between the orders
  • TAKEPROFIT - 1: Put your pip value
  • TAKEPROFIT - 2: Put your pip value
  • TAKEPROFIT - 3: Put your pip value
  • TAKEPROFIT - 4: Put your pip value
  • Common STOPLOSS: Put your pips value
  • Use Individual Stop Loss for all orders: Select 'True or False'
  • INDV.STOP LOSS: Individual Stoploss or leave as '0' for auto-stoploss
  • Trailingstart will trigger above number of pips value: Put the value here
  • TrailingStop will move number of pips above current order price: Put the value
  • Open Buystop pending order only: Select 'True or False'
  • Open Sellstop pending order only: Select 'True or False'
  • Magic number: -1 for all, 0 for manual: Put the value
  • Filter by order comment string: Put comment
  • Maximum allowed slippage: Default value is 3 but you can clear and put your own there

ON-CHART TRADE BUTTONS:

  1. Buy stop and Sell stop Orders button: Open both buy stop and sell stop pending orders simultaneously
  2. Buy stop: Open only buy stop pending orders (4 pending orders)
  3. Sell stop: Open only sell stop pending orders (4 pending orders)
  4. Direct Buy stop: Open 1 instant buy order with 3 buy stop pending orders
  5. Direct Sell stop: Open 1 instant sell order with 3 sell stop pending orders
  6. Close Sell stop: Close all sell stop orders
  7. Close buy stop: Close all buy stop orders
  8. Close Sell orders: Close all sell orders with profit or loss report
  9. Close buy orders: Close all buy orders with profit or loss report
  10. Close All orders: Close all orders

Table 1

S/N
No of Orders
 Target ProfitSpace between the orders
All pending orders' TPs
Total Profit Target
 Stoploss
1
4
500p
125p
500p, 375p, 250p, 125p
1,250p
125p
2
4
400p
100p
400p, 300p, 200p,100p
1000p
100p
3
4
300p
75p
300p, 225p, 150p, 75p
750p
75p
4
4
200p
50p
200p, 150p, 100p, 50p
500p
50p
5
4
100p
25p
100p, 75p, 50p, 25p
250p
25p
6
4
80p
20p
80p, 60p, 40p, 20p
200p
20p
7
4
60p
15p
60p, 45p, 30p, 15p
150p
15p
8
4
50p
12.5p
50p, 37.5p, 25p, 12.5p
125p
12.5p
9
4
40p
10p
40p, 30p, 20p, 10p
100p
10p
10
4
30p
7.5p
30p, 22.5p, 15p, 7.5p
75p
7.5
11
4
20p
5p
20p, 15p, 10p, 5p
50p
5p

Note: You can take higher pips than those suggested here but use same proportion to calculate it

Table 2 (Examples: Pick your choice on Table 1)

Take Profit
Taker Profit Value
Space Between All Orders
Distance From Current Price or Candle
Stop Loss Value
1
100p
25
    5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 (Select your choice)   Common-Stop Loss (25P)
   Individual Stop Loss (25p)
2
75p



3
50p



4
25p



Tested and works on any time frame and currency pair in any market condition based on the need of the trader using it. Try the demo version first to test-run and learn how to use it effectively with your trading system and trading style

About ON-CHART TRADING BUTTONS:

Any of the buttons on the chart window should perform the operation according to the label on such button with just a click if you are connected on a good, fast and reliable internet connection.

However, if you clicked on a button but did not respond instantly, do not click on it again to avoid multiple operations. The first click has already sent command to the server, if the internet connection is okay, it will execute the sent command. Check the journal on the Terminal for return message as 're-quote', then you can go ahead try again to re-send the command but if the message persists, its your internet connection, keep trying until it works but if there is no 're-quote' message, then wait until it eventually executes your sent-command on the server sooner or later

Enjoy your trading and add more pips

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5 (2)
Utilities
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Trinh Dat
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4 (2)
Utilities
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Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
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Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
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Exler Consulting GmbH
Utilities
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Sofiia Butenko
Utilities
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
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Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
Indicators
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
Indicators
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Opengates Success International
Indicators
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
Indicators
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Opengates Success International
Utilities
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Opengates Success International
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Utilities
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Opengates Success International
Utilities
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