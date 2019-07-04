DoubleUp System
- Utilities
-
Opengates Success InternationalI am a financial trading software programmer with vast experience. I create expert advisor, indicator, scripts, utility ea and sell my products with good ratings. I am also a forex trader, trainer, account manager and consultant. I am the coordinator of Opengates Forex Academy. Search Youtube for
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 4 July 2019
- Activations: 10
DoubleUp System is created as trade assistance, manager and profit-enhancing Utility. It is NOT to trade for you but helps you maximize your trading.
It has 10 On-Chart Buttons for various trading operations and setting parameters to manage your orders. like its name, it doubles and increases your profit targets with just a few pips distance by opening 4 pending orders or 1 Instant orders with 3 pending orders (depending on the situation of the market at the time)
If your trading system can guarantee you at least 20 pips, then you are good to go. To understand this better, look at Table 1 and study it very well. It shows you how it works, just pick your profit target and follow the rest of the settings on table 2. Pretty easy to understand.
PARAMETER SETTINGS:
- Default Lot size: Put your lot size
- Distance from Candle/price: Put any value you desire
- Space between the Orders: The space you want to be between the orders
- TAKEPROFIT - 1: Put your pip value
- TAKEPROFIT - 2: Put your pip value
- TAKEPROFIT - 3: Put your pip value
- TAKEPROFIT - 4: Put your pip value
- Common STOPLOSS: Put your pips value
- Use Individual Stop Loss for all orders: Select 'True or False'
- INDV.STOP LOSS: Individual Stoploss or leave as '0' for auto-stoploss
- Trailingstart will trigger above number of pips value: Put the value here
- TrailingStop will move number of pips above current order price: Put the value
- Open Buystop pending order only: Select 'True or False'
- Open Sellstop pending order only: Select 'True or False'
- Magic number: -1 for all, 0 for manual: Put the value
- Filter by order comment string: Put comment
- Maximum allowed slippage: Default value is 3 but you can clear and put your own there
ON-CHART TRADE BUTTONS:
- Buy stop and Sell stop Orders button: Open both buy stop and sell stop pending orders simultaneously
- Buy stop: Open only buy stop pending orders (4 pending orders)
- Sell stop: Open only sell stop pending orders (4 pending orders)
- Direct Buy stop: Open 1 instant buy order with 3 buy stop pending orders
- Direct Sell stop: Open 1 instant sell order with 3 sell stop pending orders
- Close Sell stop: Close all sell stop orders
- Close buy stop: Close all buy stop orders
- Close Sell orders: Close all sell orders with profit or loss report
- Close buy orders: Close all buy orders with profit or loss report
- Close All orders: Close all orders
Table 1
|S/N
|No of Orders
|Target Profit
|Space between the orders
|All pending orders' TPs
|Total Profit Target
|Stoploss
|1
|4
|500p
|125p
|500p, 375p, 250p, 125p
|1,250p
|125p
|2
|4
|400p
|100p
|400p, 300p, 200p,100p
|1000p
|100p
|3
|4
|300p
|75p
|300p, 225p, 150p, 75p
|750p
|75p
|4
|4
|200p
|50p
|200p, 150p, 100p, 50p
|500p
|50p
|5
|4
|100p
|25p
|100p, 75p, 50p, 25p
|250p
|25p
|6
|4
|80p
|20p
|80p, 60p, 40p, 20p
|200p
|20p
|7
|4
|60p
|15p
|60p, 45p, 30p, 15p
|150p
|15p
|8
|4
|50p
|12.5p
|50p, 37.5p, 25p, 12.5p
|125p
|12.5p
|9
|4
|40p
|10p
|40p, 30p, 20p, 10p
|100p
|10p
|10
|4
|30p
|7.5p
|30p, 22.5p, 15p, 7.5p
|75p
|7.5
|11
|4
|20p
|5p
|20p, 15p, 10p, 5p
|50p
|5p
Note: You can take higher pips than those suggested here but use same proportion to calculate it
Table 2 (Examples: Pick your choice on Table 1)
|Take Profit
|Taker Profit Value
|Space Between All Orders
|Distance From Current Price or Candle
|Stop Loss Value
|1
|100p
|25
|5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 (Select your choice)
| Common-Stop Loss (25P)
Individual Stop Loss (25p)
|2
|75p
|3
|50p
|4
|25p
Tested and works on any time frame and currency pair in any market condition based on the need of the trader using it. Try the demo version first to test-run and learn how to use it effectively with your trading system and trading style
About ON-CHART TRADING BUTTONS:
Any of the buttons on the chart window should perform the operation according to the label on such button with just a click if you are connected on a good, fast and reliable internet connection.
However, if you clicked on a button but did not respond instantly, do not click on it again to avoid multiple operations. The first click has already sent command to the server, if the internet connection is okay, it will execute the sent command. Check the journal on the Terminal for return message as 're-quote', then you can go ahead try again to re-send the command but if the message persists, its your internet connection, keep trying until it works but if there is no 're-quote' message, then wait until it eventually executes your sent-command on the server sooner or later
Enjoy your trading and add more pips