Symbol and Time frame Changer is an indicator created to save the trader from the stress of opening several charts windows on PC by enabling him or her to switch from one Currency pair to another and also be able to switch from one Time frame to another (displays the whole 9 Time frames) with the aid of the buttons on the chart.

· You can customize the color of the buttons to your preferred color

· You can choose the size you desire for the buttons

· You can also choose what position you want the Changer to stay on your chart Window

· It is fast and efficient and effective in changing from one pair to another

· It is fast and efficient and effective in changing from time frame to another

· It will save you from slowing down the speed of your PC and reduces the stress of

Wishing you the best of time trading as you use this master piece of great indicator

Best regards