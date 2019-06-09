1.Pip Predator adviser is Purely Trend Based,not uses martingale,grid,hedge or reversal method.

2.It is developed by analyzed four types moving averages cross over to find clear trend in the

market for both long and short.

3.It uses always only a single order with fixed lot size.

4.10% Risk is best recommended.

5.It has been designed for only Pound-Dollar and Euro-Dollar pairs.

6.H1 timeframe must be used for profitable results.

7.It can be run 00 to 23 hours.

8.No hazard of any news,Time filter is built in.

9.Update is released at needed intervals.



