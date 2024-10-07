BBMA Structure Guide

Title: BBMA Structure Guide - BBMA Structure Guide

Description:
BBMA Structure Guide is a specialized MQL4 indicator designed to help traders understand the journey of BBMA structure more easily and efficiently. BBMA, or "Bollinger Bands Moving Average," is known for its motto "One Step Ahead," highlighting the importance of understanding market structure in depth.

With BBMA Structure Guide, you can quickly identify the underlying market structure patterns that drive price movements. This will help you make more accurate and effective trading decisions. The indicator presents information clearly and intuitively, allowing you to take the next steps in your trading with greater confidence.

Key Features:
- In-depth Understanding: BBMA Structure Guide provides a clear view of market structure, allowing you to better understand market dynamics.
- Ease of Use:** Designed with an intuitive interface, this indicator can be easily used by traders of all experience levels.
- Strong Signals: The indicator brings important signals in the BBMA system such as CSAK (Candlestick Strong Direction) and MHV (Market Losing Volume). The CSAK signal indicates the presence of a strong direction candlestick, while the **MHV** signal indicates when the market is losing volume.

Trading Setups:
BBMA Structure Guide also introduces two important trading setups, namely **MHV Setup** (Market Losing Volume) and **Reentry**. The MHV setup indicates when the market is losing volume and shows unstable market conditions. Meanwhile, Reentry is a setup that helps you re-enter the market after price corrections.

Updates:
We are committed to continuously developing BBMA Structure Guide to remain relevant in the ever-changing market conditions. We will regularly update this indicator with the latest version, including new features and necessary improvements to enhance your trading experience.

With the signals and setups provided by BBMA Structure Guide, you can identify potential trading opportunities without promising instant profits or making exaggerated claims. Get this indicator now and be "One Step Ahead" in your trading.
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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
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5 (1)
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The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
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