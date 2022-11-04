Proton Electron Ai Robot

I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า

Proton Electron Ai Robot with Current TF, Auto Trading, Current Chart, Any Asset Pairs, Any Brokers, Any time zone

He can recovery with compare the position win and loss direction.

No Martingale, No more indicator.

You can select day to trade, You can input period time to trade
You can using frequency trading (HFT). Recommended 1-3 minutes Next open trade after time(Minutes)

Not Recommend for ECN/Lowest Spread Account type, because it have commission fee.
It can help IB/Trader pump lot size with safe trading.


Super Special Price : 463USD for 10 copies only, Normal Price 2,894USD



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The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
The Horse DCA Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Indicators
The Horse DCA Signal 1.26 – สุดยอดนวัตกรรมอินดิเคเตอร์สำหรับการเทรดทองคำและทุกสินทรัพย์ The Horse DCA Signal คืออินดิเคเตอร์รุ่นล่าสุดจากตระกูล WinWiFi Robot Series ที่ได้รับการออกแบบมาเพื่อยกระดับการเทรดบนแพลตฟอร์ม MT5 โดยเฉพาะ โดยเป็นการผสมผสานอัจฉริยะระหว่างกลยุทธ์ Follow Trend และ Scalping เข้าด้วยกันอย่างลงตัว คุณสมบัติเด่น: ระบบลูกศรแยกประเภทชัดเจน: ลูกศรสีทอง: บ่งบอกสภาวะตลาดช่วง Sideway เหมาะสำหรับการเทรดแบบ Swing Trade หรือ Scalping เก็บกำไรระยะสั้น  (2) ลูกศรสีน้ำเงินและสีแดง: บ่งบอกส
FREE
Im Sorry Ai Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
Im Sorry Ai Signal v1.26 – Precision Gold Scalping for MT5 Elevate your trading with Im Sorry Ai Signal , the latest technical indicator from the WinWiFi Robot Series . Specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD) scalpers on the MetaTrader 5 platform, this tool simplifies complex market movements into clear, actionable visual signals. Designed with a focus on Price Action within the M5 (5-Minute) timeframe , this indicator helps traders identify high-probability entry points in the fast-paced gol
FREE
The Horse Pro Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
[TH] คำบรรยายสินค้า: The Horse Pro Signal (WinWiFi Robot Series) The Horse Pro Signal คืออินดิเคเตอร์ระดับมืออาชีพรุ่นล่าสุดจากตระกูล WinWiFi Robot Series ออกแบบมาสำหรับแพลตฟอร์ม MetaTrader 5 (MT5) โดยเฉพาะ เพื่อช่วยเทรดเดอร์ในการวิเคราะห์พฤติกรรมราคา (Price Action) ทั้งในสภาวะตลาดที่มีเทรนด์ชัดเจนและช่วงตลาดไซด์เวย์ (Sideways) คุณสมบัติเด่น: การวิเคราะห์แท่งเทียนอัจฉริยะ: ระบบอ้างอิงการเคลื่อนที่ของราคาตามเทรนด์และสลับกับการกรองสัญญานในช่วงไซด์เวย์ เพื่อความแม่นยำสูงสุด การแสดงผลที่ชัดเจน: มาพ
FREE
The Horse Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The Horse Signal 1.26 – Price Action AI Indicator for Gold & Forex Overview: Start your 2026 trading year with "The Horse Signal," the latest precision tool from the WinWiFi Robot Series. Designed specifically for traders who demand high-accuracy entries, this indicator utilizes advanced Price Action analysis combined with an AI scanning algorithm to identify high-probability reversal and trend continuation points in real-time. Key Features: Dynamic Price Action Scan: Automatically analyzes can
FREE
Sinwl Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
Product Name: Sinwl Signal – Premium Price Action & Swing Trade Indicator (WinWiFi Robot Series) Overview: Unlock professional trading performance with "Sinwl Signal" , the latest innovation from the WinWiFi Robot Series . Specifically engineered for the CFD markets (Forex, Indices, Energy, and Crypto), this indicator solves the trader's biggest challenge: distinguishing between Trend and Sideway markets. Sinwl Signal filters out market noise, allowing you to catch profitable moves with precisio
FREE
FVG Super Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
**Experience Smarter Trading with FVG Super Signal** Unlock simpler, more decisive trading with **FVG Super Signal**, an advanced MT5 indicator from the WinWiFi Robot Series. This powerful tool uniquely combines the Fair Value Gap (FVG) technique with robust trend-following logic. * **Clear Signals:** Delivers intuitive Buy/Sell alerts, simplifying your trading decisions. * **Universal Compatibility:** Works seamlessly across all assets and timeframes. * **Highly Versatile:** Ideal for all tr
FREE
The Bull DCA DowJones Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The Bull DCA DowJones Signal – Premium Trend & Swing Indicator (WinWiFi Robot Series) Overview: Unlock the full potential of Index trading with the latest innovation from the WinWiFi Robot Series . "The Bull DCA DowJones Signal" is a precision-engineered indicator designed to conquer global Indices, Energy, and Forex markets. Optimized for the H4 Timeframe , this tool filters out market noise and delivers clear, actionable signals for Trend Following, Breakouts, and Pullbacks. Key Features & S
FREE
The Bull DCA SP500 Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The Bull DCA SP500 Signal – WinWiFi Robot Series (Indices, Energy & Forex) Overview: Elevate your trading precision with the latest indicator from the WinWiFi Robot Series . Designed specifically for high-volatility markets like Global Indices, Energy, and Forex, "The Bull DCA SP500 Signal" helps you filter out market noise and capture major trends on the H4 timeframe . Whether you are scalping for a breakout or swing trading for long trends, this tool provides clear visual signals to simplify
FREE
WinWiFi Ultra Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
"We have developed a highly accurate trading signal system applicable to all assets on the 15-minute (M15) timeframe. Calibrated against actual Gold price behavior, this system allows users to trade every candlestick effectively, regardless of market conditions—whether the market is trending, moving sideways, or reversing. The system features real-time arrows and color-coded indicators that signal immediate Buy or Sell entry points. This allows traders to use it as a reliable confirmation tool t
FREE
Super Binary FX Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
WOW Market Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Ezy Option Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Scalper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Advance Stoch Trend Colored
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of a chart by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signals with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each timeframe. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example, the Moving Average
PutCall Sniper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
New to Binary Options Trading? You are not able to win while trading binary options? Need help with your trading? You have come to the right place! This indicator provides Put (SELL) and Call (BUY) signals for binary options on the M1-M15 timeframes. Advantages Ability to easily recognize impulsive moves. Effective and flexible combination to different trading strategies. Advanced statistics calculation following the entry point. Signals strictly on the close of a bar. Works in all symbols and
WOW Dash Scalper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash Scalper Ai Robot Pro1
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H1 and H4 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H1 and H4 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 20 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currenc
WOW Dash Scalper FX Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash DotFX5 NY Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H4 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H1, H4 and D1 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pa
WOW Dash Scalper FXD1 Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - D1 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H4 and D1 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs,
WOW Dash Scalper IB Pro1 Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M30 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M30 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs, MaxSlippage  - upto cur
WOW Dash Scalper IB Pro2 Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H4 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H4 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 15 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs, MaxSlippage  - upto currency pairs, Push No
WOW Dash M16 PutCall Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash M16 Trend Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash M16 PutCall OTC
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash M16 Trend Pro Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M1-D1 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M1-D1 Strategies Close by Money Profit  - Close Total Open Profit, Close Total Open Profit Short, Close Total Open Profit Long, Close Profit/Loss Today MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. Ne
WOW Dash M16 Swing Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash M16 Swing FX Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
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