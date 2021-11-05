GraphSeriesEA
- Experts
-
Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwet.me/forexwavesignal
We are programmers and professional forex trader, who have helped many traders attain success in
Forex trading. We have made a robot which will help you to quickly start making money in forex without
full knowledge of trading.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 5 November 2021
- Activations: 5
GraphSeriesEA : is more advanced system like BuySellSeriesEA, but difference is it doesn't keep positions,it closes all both buy/sell
on exit;thereby giving you best equity curves ever.its doesn't have a scalper tough like buysellseriesEA, rather it close all position
once it has reach a certain times and points; check base on the positions situations on the chart trend short or long wave.
is very sophisticated robust forex EA with an outstanding performance .major characteristics of this EA are
big monthly profit percentage
very very low drawdown
minimum balance requirement of $100
A big Note: if you need to know the real performance of this EA;keep backtest aside, try real forward testing or trading ,then you will know how sophisticated GraphSeriesEA is.. f ull assurance of excellent performance
Recommended pair, its a multicurriency EA but you can start with EURJPY,GBPJPY,GBPUSD
But Note : its multi currency EA, you can use or add other pairs base on your account size.
you can start off on 1pair and later you can add more pairs if you like.
Minimum balance requirements is $100.
we recommend
==> You can read about GraphSeriesEA User Settings here <==
GraphSeriesEA Functions and settings according to your deposited balance.
if you deposit 50$ or 100$ we recommend 0.01 for both capital size startup balance
but we recommend minimum of $100 as standard minimum capital startup
how do i manage the EA setup settings
pls every thing about GraphSeriesEA is Automatic, no long setup
you only change this 2 settings base on you deposited capital
just like BuySellSeriesEA we have #Default and #Defined settings
so is GraphSeriesEA we also have #Default or #Defined settings
$100 or $50 capital settings
GraphClz = 1;
StartLot= 0.01; thats all; all other settings have been internally set to switch whenever its called up on any execution
$200 capital settings
GraphClz = 2;
StartLot= 0.02; thats all; all other settings have been internally set to switch whenever its called up on any execution
$300 capital settings
GraphClz = 3;
StartLot= 0.03; thats all; all other settings have been internally set to switch whenever its called up on any execution
$400 capital settings
GraphClz = 4;
StartLot= 0.04; thats all; all other settings have been internally set to switch whenever its called up on any execution
$500 capital settings
GraphClz = 5;
StartLot= 0.05; thats all; all other settings have been internally set to switch whenever its called up on any execution etc
$1000 capital settings
GraphClz = 10;
StartLot= 0.1; thats all; all other settings have been internally set to switch whenever its called up on any execution
$5000 capital settings
GraphClz = 50;
StartLot= 0.5; thats all; all other settings have been internally set to switch whenever its called up on any execution
All this settings above are default settings of GraphSeriesEA
what is define settings and what its used for?
if you want to reduce your risk or zero it. you can use 100$, $200 ; settings on $1000 balance etc, that called defined settings
----best timeframe---
it auto adjust to any timeframe but i use it on 1hr timeframe
Note everything is internally set to work automatically..
you can inbox us for support on any issue or assistance.thanks
Do tell us how GraphSeriesEA has been of great help and
blessing to you and we will be encouraged,good review always welcome
if you find anything confusing on our product,just first ask us and we will help you.thanks