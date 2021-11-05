GraphSeriesEA

GraphSeriesEA : is more advanced system like BuySellSeriesEA, but difference is it doesn't keep positions,it closes all both buy/sell

on exit;thereby giving you best equity curves ever.its doesn't have a scalper tough like buysellseriesEA, rather it close all position

once it has reach a certain times and points; check base on the positions situations on the chart trend short or long wave.

is very sophisticated robust forex EA with an outstanding performance .major characteristics of this EA are 

big monthly profit percentage

very very low drawdown

minimum balance requirement of $100

A big Note: if you need to know the real performance of this EA;keep backtest aside, try real forward testing or trading ,then you will know how sophisticated GraphSeriesEA is.. f ull assurance of excellent performance

Recommended pair, its a multicurriency EA but you can start with EURJPY,GBPJPY,GBPUSD

But Note : its multi currency EA, you can use or add other pairs base on your account size.

you can start off on 1pair and later you can add more pairs if you like.

Minimum balance requirements is $100.

we recommend

                                                                   ==> You can read about GraphSeriesEA User Settings here <==


GraphSeriesEA Functions and settings according to your deposited balance.

if you deposit 50$ or 100$ we recommend 0.01 for both capital size startup balance

but we recommend minimum of $100 as standard minimum capital startup


how do i manage the EA setup settings

pls every thing about GraphSeriesEA is Automatic, no long setup

you only change this 2 settings base on you deposited capital



just like BuySellSeriesEA  we have #Default and  #Defined settings

so is GraphSeriesEA we also have #Default or #Defined settings


$100 or $50 capital settings

GraphClz = 1;
StartLot= 0.01;    thats all; all other settings have been internally set to switch whenever its called up on any execution


$200 capital settings

GraphClz = 2;
StartLot= 0.02;    thats all; all other settings have been internally set to switch whenever its called up on any execution


$300 capital settings

GraphClz = 3;
StartLot= 0.03;    thats all; all other settings have been internally set to switch whenever its called up on any execution


$400 capital settings

GraphClz = 4;
StartLot= 0.04;    thats all; all other settings have been internally set to switch whenever its called up on any execution


$500 capital settings

GraphClz = 5;
StartLot= 0.05;    thats all; all other settings have been internally set to switch whenever its called up on any execution   etc


$1000 capital settings

GraphClz = 10;
StartLot= 0.1;    thats all; all other settings have been internally set to switch whenever its called up on any execution


$5000 capital settings

GraphClz = 50;
StartLot= 0.5;    thats all; all other settings have been internally set to switch whenever its called up on any execution


All this settings above are default settings of GraphSeriesEA


what is define settings and what its used for?

 if you want to reduce your risk or zero it. you can use 100$, $200 ; settings on $1000 balance etc, that called defined settings


----best timeframe---
it auto adjust to any timeframe but i use it on 1hr timeframe

Note everything is internally set to work automatically..



you can inbox us for support on any issue or assistance.thanks


Do tell us how GraphSeriesEA has been of great help and

blessing to you and we will be encouraged,good review always welcome

if you find anything confusing on our product,just first ask us and we will help you.thanks

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This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
New Year 1-Month Promotion: Currently priced at $68 USD, promotion ends May 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $500 USD per month. Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor) In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses. The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem. ⸻ Core Product Philosophy This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens posi
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Wise Scalper
Ilya Fomin
Experts
This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
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AdvCopyTraders PRO is a powerful and ultra-fast trade copier designed for traders who manage multiple MT4 accounts. It duplicates all trades from a Master account to one or more Slave accounts instantly — including entries, exits, modifications, SL/TP updates, and partial closes. Whether you're a signal provider, fund manager, or using multiple brokers, this copier guarantees perfect synchronization and zero execution delay on the same PC/VPS. Key Features Instant Copying (0–1ms) Lightning-f
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