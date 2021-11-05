GraphSeriesEA : is more advanced system like BuySellSeriesEA, but difference is it doesn't keep positions,it closes all both buy/sell

on exit;thereby giving you best equity curves ever.its doesn't have a scalper tough like buysellseriesEA, rather it close all position

once it has reach a certain times and points; check base on the positions situations on the chart trend short or long wave.



is very sophisticated robust forex EA with an outstanding performance .major characteristics of this EA are

big monthly profit percentage

very very low drawdown

minimum balance requirement of $100

A big Note: if you need to know the real performance of this EA;keep backtest aside, try real forward testing or trading ,then you will know how sophisticated GraphSeriesEA is.. f ull assurance of excellent performance

Recommended pair, its a multicurriency EA but you can start with EURJPY,GBPJPY,GBPUSD

But Note : its multi currency EA, you can use or add other pairs base on your account size.

you can start off on 1pair and later you can add more pairs if you like.



Minimum balance requirements is $100.

we recommend

==> You can read about GraphSeriesEA User Settings here <==







GraphSeriesEA Functions and settings according to your deposited balance.

if you deposit 50$ or 100$ we recommend 0.01 for both capital size startup balance

but we recommend minimum of $100 as standard minimum capital startup





how do i manage the EA setup settings

pls every thing about GraphSeriesEA is Automatic, no long setup

you only change this 2 settings base on you deposited capital





just like BuySellSeriesEA we have #Default and #Defined settings

so is GraphSeriesEA we also have #Default or #Defined settings





$100 or $50 capital settings



GraphClz = 1;

StartLot= 0.01; thats all; all other settings have been internally set to switch whenever its called up on any execution





$200 capital settings



GraphClz = 2;

StartLot= 0.02; thats all; all other settings have been internally set to switch whenever its called up on any execution





$300 capital settings



GraphClz = 3;

StartLot= 0.03; thats all; all other settings have been internally set to switch whenever its called up on any execution





$400 capital settings



GraphClz = 4;

StartLot= 0.04; thats all; all other settings have been internally set to switch whenever its called up on any execution





$500 capital settings



GraphClz = 5;

StartLot= 0.05; thats all; all other settings have been internally set to switch whenever its called up on any execution etc







$1000 capital settings



GraphClz = 10;

StartLot= 0.1; thats all; all other settings have been internally set to switch whenever its called up on any execution





$5000 capital settings



GraphClz = 50;

StartLot= 0.5; thats all; all other settings have been internally set to switch whenever its called up on any execution

All this settings above are default settings of GraphSeriesEA





what is define settings and what its used for?



if you want to reduce your risk or zero it. you can use 100$, $200 ; settings on $1000 balance etc, that called defined settings







----best timeframe---

it auto adjust to any timeframe but i use it on 1hr timeframe

Note everything is internally set to work automatically..









you can inbox us for support on any issue or assistance.thanks





Do tell us how GraphSeriesEA has been of great help and

blessing to you and we will be encouraged,good review always welcome

if you find anything confusing on our product,just first ask us and we will help you.thanks