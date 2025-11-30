TR Basket AI Pro

TR Basket AI Pro — Adaptive Basket Trading System

📌 Overview


TR Basket AI Pro is an advanced, adaptive basket-based trading system designed for traders who seek consistency, controlled risk, and automation-driven decision making.

It is built for Forex, Gold, Crypto and Indices, with an intelligent execution model that prioritizes risk stability over aggressive profit-chasing.


This system is not a typical Grid or Martingale.

Instead, it operates using smart layered scaling, risk-weighted exposure, and AI-assisted market adaptation logic, making it suitable for real accounts and long-term growth.

🚀 Key Features


✔ Adaptive Basket Positioning System

✔ AI-assisted decision layers & market behavior adaptation

✔ Multi-Market compatibility (FX, Gold, Crypto, Indices)

✔ Risk-First execution (no blind martingale loops)

✔ Automatic capital-scaled lot sizing

✔ Multi-session learning behavior & timing filters

✔ Works on H1 timeframe with Plug & Play SET Files

✔ Supports small, medium, and large accounts

🧠 Designed For

  • Traders who prefer automation over emotional trading

  • Investors who want controlled, scalable exposure

  • Anyone tired of manual chart watching & reactive trading

  • Users who want realistic, repeatable long-term performance


This system is not a “get-rich-quick EA”.
It is engineered for professional structured trading.

📊 Setup & Timeframe

  • Recommended TF: H1

  • Recommended Accounts: from $1,500 up to $100,000+

  • Recommended Markets: Major FX + Gold, optional Crypto & Indices

  • VPS: Low-latency recommended

🎯 SET Files (Plug & Play)


Multiple risk-balanced presets are available for:

  • Small accounts

  • Medium accounts

  • Large portfolios

  • Conservative mode

  • Smart adaptive mode

  • Full market mode


Official SET Pack is included for all buyers.
Contact support after activation for installation guide.

🛠 Support & User Community


After purchase, you will gain access to our private support channel, detailed installation steps, and setup assistance.


Telegram Support Channel:

https://t.me/TR_app_kw

🏁 Final Note


If you’re looking for a professional, structured, and adaptive automated system that focuses on capital safety and controlled development,

TR Basket AI Pro is built specifically for you.


