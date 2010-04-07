MultipleOrdersV TP EA

MULTIPLE ORDERS V-TP UTILITY

Multiple Orders V-TP Utility is created to give easy profits-making trades with a little movements and without going long distance to get it all.

This Utility opens multiple orders as many trades as the number specified by the User or as many as permitted by your Broker in the same direction on the same currency pair simultaneously.

The PLUS in this Utility is that this one is created to give a variance in Take-profits plotting. Check the screenshots to understand what I mean. You can determine the spaces within each Take-profit points from the first to the last. They will not have the same Take-profits in points. For instance, you may choose 20 pips as distance within each Take-profit and the number of total order to open.

The idea behind it, is that instead of running after 100 - 200 pips which may not likely be attainable in the record time or may NOT even be realistic, the Trader can open multiple orders at the same time choosing a short distance as Take-profit target i. e, the Trader can open 5 orders or more and choose 20-25 as PROFIT TARGET which shall be automatically applied to all the orders simultaneously. This is easy to attain than going for a long distance but yet achieve the same results in a very short time, for instance 25 pips in 5 places give you 125 pips with just 25 pips movements by the price.

As much as it is easy to use this Utility, it is also complicated in the sense that you must be sure of your market analysis and forward movements of the price before you enter trades because it may cause high draw-down except you choose both SL and TP in Ratio 1:1 or 1:2 but you MUST as a matter of fact apply your Stop loss to avoid trouble - that is called discipline (it is not a good practice to trade without Stop-loss!).

To minimize the risk of this Utility, Breakeven is inculcated into it with default setting in the sense that if it moves 10 pips above the Entry price, it will reduce all the Stop-loss to 5 pips behind the Entry price of all the orders. You can adjust all these settings to suit your own strategy.

PARAMETERS

  • Default lot size: 0.01 - You can change it
  • Take profit: 20 - You can change it
  • Stop loss: 20 - You can change it
  • Use Varying TP for each order=true/false
  • Define starting point for increments=1 (default value)
  • TP and Space INCREMENT between each order's TP
  • Number of Instant Orders = 3 (default value, you can change to your own desired number of orders to open)
  • Number of Instant Orders: 5 - You can change it
  • Auto-MA SL: false - You can enable it
  • Distance behind MA SL: 10 - You can change it
  • Cover For Me: false - You can enable it if needed
  • Empty SL: 20 - You can change it
  • Empty TP: 20 - You can change it
  • Magic Number: 123 - You MUST change it if you are to open another set of order

As you use this Utility with caution, experience the easiest way to make money in Forex market. Use a short time, short movements with multiple orders to hit it consistently!

PLEASE PRACTICE VERY WELL ON DEMO WITH THIS UTILITY AND BE SURE TO HAVE GRABBED HOW TO USE IT EFFECTIVELY BEFORE COMMITTED IT TO REAL MONEY!
Check a few results displayed in the screenshot to see how easy and profitable to use this Utility.


Cheers as you reap easy green pips

Recommended products
Mutiple Orders with ChangernTFnMgt
Opengates Success International
Utilities
MULTIPLE ORDERS With Symbol and Time Frame Changer Multiple Orders Utility is created to give easy profits-making trades with a little movements and without going long distance to get it all. This Utility opens multiple orders as many trades as the number specified by the User or as many as permitted by your Broker in the same direction on the same currency pair simultaneously. The idea behind it, is that instead of running after 100 - 200 pips which may not likely be attainable in the record
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
FIBO Price Calculator
Rui Zhao
Utilities
FIBO Price Calculator  Brief Description 1. Automated Fibonacci Retracement Drawing This indicator automatically draws Fibonacci Retracement lines on the MT4 chart, assisting traders in quickly identifying potential support and resistance levels. 2. Customizable Fibonacci Sequence Users can customize the Fibonacci sequence values, and the indicator automatically converts them into corresponding price levels based on the current market price. 3. Adjustable Indicator Window Position The indicator
RewardsTaker Expert
Opengates Success International
Utilities
Rewards Taker Utility EA Rewards Taker Utility EA is a portable semi-automated utility expert advisor which can close profitable trades when the amount set as a profit target by the user is reached on a single currency pair. The idea comes from the fact that, forex profit does not stay forever in the account, your trade(s) many be in profits now and be in losses in the next minutes or hour but by this method, you will detain already made profits by closing the profitable trades to increase
Fibo pending EA
Thanat Thitithammaphong
Utilities
"Fibo Pending EA is an Expert Advisor that places pending limit orders based on Fibonacci levels. You can configure it to enter orders according to specific Fibonacci levels. For any level that you don't want to use, simply set its value to zero (0). Once the EA has placed all pending orders, please remove the Fibonacci object from the chart. The various 'Close' buttons on the chart will trigger a pop-up confirmation before closing orders. If you don't want these confirmation alerts, you can dis
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
MT4 To Telegram Signal Pro
Emmanuel Chukwudi Offor
Utilities
MT4 To Telegram Signal Pro MT4 To Telegram Signal Pro allows you to broadcast your trades to a Telegram Channel or Group. Can be used to build, support and expand your own network of traders. A Group can have 200.000 members, A Channel can have an unlimited number of subscribers. The messages are send to Telegram in HTML5 format, which is the preferred language. Ability to broadcast newly opened trades, trades that were closed, and sending out status reports on set intervals. This EA also has
PendingOrders TradingEA
Opengates Success International
Utilities
PendingOrders EA Utility is an Utility EA that works by opening both the Buystop and Sellstop pending orders at once. When you get to a point where you can't really tell where the price will go next or after the release of a big news, what you need is simply plot your pending orders both up and down so that when the price move away from the point of stagnation, it will either move up or down, by this, you will catch most of the moves. All the default setting are defined as the System demands bu
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
MT4 Scalping Machine V1
Settawut Chaydoungrudeeporn
Experts
I would like to share it with you to try. Users should know balance's risk management. You can customize the input values. LOT rS = It's at your risk. TP_PIPS = take pofit GRID_DISTANCE = Distance from the point of entry of the first order CLOSE_PROFIT (Profit Unrealized) = Suppose the total turnover of all buy orders is better than the set value. All will be closed. For example : You set CLOSE_PROFIT = 8 You have buy 5 orders. if Money (total sum) greather than 8 USD . The system will co
Five Minutes Strategy
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
The   Five Minutes Strategy   EA is designed for trading binary options. EURUSD on the five-minute period is strongly recommended. Trading is performed by the opening prices based on the signals of the   Five Minutes   indicator. It requires at least 100 bars in history to operate. Input Parameters Initial Deposit - initial deposit. Lot Value - lot size. Lot Type - lot type: Fixed - fixed. Variable - variable. Last Lot Value - last lot value (used in cases when the EA is reattached) Day lot typ
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis
Jianyuan Huang
Utilities
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis Fibonacci retracing and extended line tools for the MT4 platform, ideal for traders who use the DiNapoli point trading method and the Golden Section trading The main function: 1. You can draw multiple sets of Fibonacci retracements directly, and the relationship between important return points is clear at a glance. 2. Can draw Fibonacci extensions 3. The Fibonacci foldback and extension of the line can be moved left and right for easy observation
Smart Limit Order
Rio Purwanggono
Utilities
Better Risk Management. Smart Limit Order will replace your limit order with the correct lot size. Input Variables : Risk  — The risk calculation function calculates the volume for the limit order based on entry price & stop loss price. T he percentage amount that will be. lost if hit by a stop loss Reward1  — Risk Reward Ratio 1; Reward2   — Risk Reward Ratio 2, set value to 0 if not used; Reward3   —  Risk Reward Ratio 3, set value to 0 if not used; Reward4 — Risk Reward Ratio 4, set value to
Guardian of the Galaxy
Arwan Prabowo
5 (1)
Utilities
Protect your account from Margin Call when the market is going opposite with your trades. Manage your risk when you're using Martingale, Grid, Average . They are not dangerous anymore, but manageable  Use this EA utilities to accompany your every MT4 installation This EA is a utility to protect your capital when your trading are unfavorable : Maximum loss in money, Maximum Draw-down/ equity loss in percentage, Your minimum equity reached Those are whichever reached first It's simple, straightfor
FREE
Insight AInvestor 4
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Fibo Level Management Tools
Chen Yau Weng
Utilities
This indicator is a great utilities tools for Fibonacci Trader that draw their chart manually. This indicator do not draw any Fibonacci Retracement or Fibonacci Expansion. It is a utilities tool for modifying the Fibonacci level for Fibonacci object manually drawn on the chart. Just draw using the Fibonacci Retracement or other Fibonacci tool in MT4 as per normal. The select the Fibonacci you have just drawn. Make sure you have only 1 object selected. Then open up this Fibonacci Level Management
Statistical Auto Levels
Vladimir Tkach
Utilities
The indicator calculates the historic price statistics: the number of intersections of a level and the number of rollbacks. The levels are set as horizontal lines (the 'Horizontal lines' element on the Toolbar) manually, are are drawn automatically by the indicator with the specified step. Only strong levels are drawn in the automated mode. There are two options for the automated mode: 1. Strong levels of intersection and support/resistance; 2. Strong support/resistance levels. The indicator use
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
The Grid Inside
Luiz Godoy
5 (1)
Experts
The Grid Inside works on a counter trend mode, automatically opens a new order when it hits the price target due to the Fibonacci levels at 23.6 and 73.6. If the price goes the wrong way it opens another order with a calculated lot and position. All the positions are closed when it reaches the target profit defined on settings. As TGI does not use stop loss, I don't recommend you put on your account more than you can afford to lose, the higher the timeframe safer it gets. Once an order is trigge
Trade Assistant Tool
Zufri Al Pianur S E
Utilities
Trade Assistant Tool is an utility to support your trading. Just attach it in a chart and it can support/manage your trading even the order opened by phone. Here the function : - There are some important button like close all order, changing SL to be Breakeven for all order by single click, SL Plus, Delete SL, Change SL and TP for all order by single click. - Buy / Sell button can be used to open pending order or market execution. If P>> value is 0, when you click Buy / Sell button, an instant o
Forex Climber Scalper
Andrey Kozak
Experts
This robot scalper is built on the algorithm of advancing price movement. The robot analyzes the market for the "N" number of bars and sets virtual points of peak minimum and maximum waves of movement on the analyzed history. Further, the robot at each tick measures the speed of price movement. If the price moves at a certain speed to a virtual point, the robot opens a buy or sell order, depending on the situation. After the order is open, StopLoss and TakeProfit are placed, and the transaction
Semi automatic trading and tester
Zhen Yu Zheng
5 (1)
Utilities
This trading system requires the user to manually add Fibonacci, trend lines, horizontal lines, channel to perform semi-automatic or manual trading. The trading system can also be used in the tester. Trading panel provides: spread information margin information free marging Information The swap information to order for lots (requires your dealer support)
Basket Trades Panel
Opengates Success International
Utilities
Basket trading is very interesting for those who are familiar with it. It is also very profitable if you know your way round BUT can be very destructive to anyone’s account if care is not taken. However, there are Basket traders all around making good incomes with it with ease. What it can do: This utility is created for them to remove the stress of opening trade on each of the currency symbol group. At just a click, it opens the symbol’s entire group of currency pair ORDERS in any of the direct
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Range Market EA
Jagdish Vasave -
Experts
The Golden Tiger Scalper is a fully automatic advanced trading expert advisor with  loss recovery trades   using on short term pull back on over bought/ over sold  conditions based on various indicators. Trades on Gold (XAUUSD) is one of the most liquid and popular trading instruments in the world. The algorithm is works on Range market condition. The   algorithm includes a filter to avoid loss in trend markets condition, it analyzes the depth of market, and makes a decision about entering the t
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilities
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
My Lot Calculator
Mr Pavels Virkovskis
Utilities
Attention! If necessary, the expert can be reprogrammed for MetaTrader 5. Please remember to watch the explanatory YouTube video after you read the description below. My Lot Calculator is a very simple utility for lightning-fast and super-accurate* manual trade execution based on the risk in the account currency. It works as an Expert Advisor on any MT4 Chart. All you need to do in Settings is just specify the risk per trade in money and commission per 1 lot (if any). Then just add a Horizontal
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Hedge Trade
Mothusi Malau
Utilities
️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 4. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo   |   MT5 Version   |   Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more sig
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System Overview Free :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4. The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with p
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
Utilities
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
Utilities
Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Utilities
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
Utilities
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Utilities
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
Utilities
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Utilities
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
News Trapper EA
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
4.85 (13)
Utilities
Hi, all.  News trapper EA It is an expert for trading news very safe expert  Automated Trading on the news of the economic calendar. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. The Expert is very simple to use.      sale will end after 48 h how to install it     and set files     read the blog         after purchase contact me to add you to   VIP   channel  The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the econo
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilities
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.76 (21)
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — Multifunctional Trading Tool Over 66 features for professional trading — manage risk, automate execution and analyze markets in one panel. The assistant integrates risk management, smart order handling, position tracking, and real-time analytics . Suitable for Forex, stocks, indices, crypto, metals, and more. Why traders choose it Fast one-click trading and management Automatic lot and risk calculation Smart orders: grid, OCO, hidden, and virtual SL/TP Trade manage
Click and Go Trade Manager
Victor Christiaanse
5 (8)
Utilities
Click and Go Trade Manager: The Ultimate MT4 Execution Suite Precision Execution. Professional Performance Tracking. Total Control. In the world of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , ICT, and high-frequency scalping, precision is your only edge. Most traders lose not because their analysis is wrong, but because their execution is slow and their psychology is undisciplined. The Hard Truth: If you are still manually calculating lot sizes or dragging lines while the price moves against you, you are trad
More from author
Forex TrendsRider
Opengates Success International
Experts
System Introduction Fx TrendRider is an amazing EA that takes pips as easy as the market itself because it rides with the trends and masters the trend direction and market conditions as it is at any point in time. Money Management The default lot size setting is 0.10, you can start with that first and see how it goes, then you can increase your lot according to your account balance but do not trade with the money you cannot afford to lose even though with time, you will discover that you can us
OPGTS Currency Strength Meter
Opengates Success International
3 (1)
Indicators
OPGTS Currency Strength Meter is an indicator created to measure and analyze the currency strength and pass the information to the trader through a graphical display of each currency group's strength rates by percentage. Each bar it shows represents the currency's strength or weakness. USAGE: It is useful in two ways for trading: 1. Solo Trading 2. Basket Trading (Currency Group Trading) HOW TO USE IT EFFECTIVELY Solo trading: It can be used for solo trading by analyzing the strength o
Femade Indie
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Femade Indie Vs 1.0 is a simple but multi-currency monitoring Indicator created to instantly notify the trader when an attached currency pair is ready to buy, sell or give signal when such currency pair is getting ready for a big move either up or down. It does this by visual aids on the screen charts, sound and pop-up alerts. If it shows " Medium ", this means that the so called currency signal is almost gone but can still be traded provided the trader will not need a lot of pips which can be b
Olofofo Fx Scanner
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Olofofo Fx Scanner is a Custom Indicator created to scan through the currency pair it is being attached to in the market on ALL time frames simultaneously from a Minute to Monthly looking for just 3 things that make Forex trading exciting and worthwhile to invest in. Once these are found, it alerts the User immediately for a timely action on the part of the Trader. This is a self-fulfilling prophecy of the market, meaning that even if you are a newbie, by the time you see the graphical display o
One Click Trades Panel Basic
Opengates Success International
Utilities
OneClick Trades Panel Basic is a utility software created to open and also manage the open orders by closing each trades accordingly right from your charts. This version has few buttons and they are to open Buy and Sell trades, and also buttons to close Buy, Sell and all orders (both Buy and Sell) simultaneously. This is a basic version with minimal features. Features Buy - button used to open a Buy trades. Sell - button used to open Sell trades. Close Buy - button used to close Buy trades. Clo
One Click Trades Panel Standard
Opengates Success International
Utilities
OneClick Trades Panel - Standard Version 1.0 OneClick Trades Panel - Standard Version 1.0 is an higher grade of the basic Utility Software, this version includes several features that makes trading an exciting experience. It is created to open Buy, Sell, Buy-Stop, Sell-Stop, Buy-Limit and Sell-Limit orders. You can also manage the open orders by closing each trades or all trades accordingly right from your window charts. The speed is amazing and command is prompt without delay except your are ha
One Click Trades Panel Premium
Opengates Success International
Utilities
OneClick Trades Panel - Premium Version 1.0 OneClick Trades Panel - Premium Version 1.0 is an higher grade of the 3 Trades Panels created. This version includes a lot of features that makes trading an exciting experience. Although It has same features on the interface as that of the Standard version but it also has almost 30 features behind the window chart. Interface Buttons Features: Buy button: This is a button used to open a buy trades Buy-Stop button: This is a button used to open buy stop
Eureka OpgtsFx
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Eureka OpgtsFx is a Custom Indicator created to alert the trader when there is a cut-across trend correlations from Daily (D1) to Monthly (MN) Time frames with the belief that the major trend dominates the market and also save the traders from being eaten for breakfast by the big dogs in the financial industry. This indicator is suitable for both the Swing and the Long term Traders due to their peculiar styles of trading and waiting for days, weeks or probably months before taking their profits
Mini Currency Strength Meter
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Mini Currency Strength Meter Mini Currency Strength Meter is a PORTABLE (mini) currency strength meter created to measure/analyze currency strength and pass the information to the trader through a graphical display of each currency group's strength rates by percentage. USAGE: It is useful in two ways for trading: 1. Solo Trading 2. Basket Trading (Currency Group Trading) HOW TO USE IT EFFECTIVELY Solo trading: It can be used for solo trading by analyzing the strength of each group of
Full Forex Market View Dashboard
Opengates Success International
5 (2)
Indicators
FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW Dashboard Indicator This is a custom indicator created to give Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make successful trading. INSTALLATION : Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISPLAY ALL the
DoubleUp System
Opengates Success International
Utilities
DoubleUp System is created as trade assistance, manager and profit-enhancing Utility. It is NOT to trade for you but helps you maximize your trading. It has 10 On-Chart Buttons for various trading operations and setting parameters to manage your orders. like its name, it doubles and increases your profit targets with just a few pips distance by opening 4 pending orders or 1 Instant orders with 3 pending orders (depending on the situation of the market at the time) If your trading system can gu
Orders Closing Wizard
Opengates Success International
Utilities
Orders Closing Wizard Script This is an embellishment of the Orders closing script. It will close all manners of orders and in several ways too. Here are the kinds of order closing it can execute according to their names: Close sell orders only: Close buy orders only Close orders with profits only Close orders with loss only Close all buy-stop pending orders only Close all sell-stop pending orders only Close all pending orders at once Close all buy and sell orders at once Close all opened and pe
Fibo Retracing Indie
Opengates Success International
Indicators
FiboRetrace Indie is a custom indicator created for those using Fibonacci indicator for trading. It enables the traders to use it independently and without limitations. This is created as an automated Fibonacci custom indicator that automatically plots itself when a trader attaches it to his chart, it will scan the chart and locate the recent trend direction either upward trend or downtrend and plot itself the way it should be. So there is no hassles looking for trend direction by the users, thi
Forex Market View Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Utilities
FFXMV Dashboard + CSM is a custom indicator combined with Currency Strength Meter . It is created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISP
Fibo Trading System
Opengates Success International
Indicators
This indicator is for those trading Engulf Candles – Bearish and Bullish. It can also be used in conjunction with another trading system. What it does is that you can use it to measure a candle for a Risk Reward 1: 1 for an easily attainable target. When attached to a chart, it picks on any current candle on the chart but if you want to use it with another candle, you will have to change the ‘0’ default value for current candle in the parameter setting to any value to get the candle position beg
Full Dashboard Trade Panel
Opengates Success International
Utilities
Full Dashboard Trade Panel Utility is built to perform overall task of trades and order managements to make trading an easy task for every trader that bought and using it. It comprises of three sections with each having a shift setting for a convenient placement as desired: 1.        Trades Managements Panel 2.        Basket Trades Panel 3.        Symbol and Time frame Changer Each of these three sections has its own unique functions and roles to perform for a complete enjoyable forex trading ex
Basket Trades Panel
Opengates Success International
Utilities
Basket trading is very interesting for those who are familiar with it. It is also very profitable if you know your way round BUT can be very destructive to anyone’s account if care is not taken. However, there are Basket traders all around making good incomes with it with ease. What it can do: This utility is created for them to remove the stress of opening trade on each of the currency symbol group. At just a click, it opens the symbol’s entire group of currency pair ORDERS in any of the direct
Symbol and Time frame Changer
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Symbol and Time frame Changer is an indicator created to save the trader from the stress of opening several charts windows on PC by enabling him or her to switch from one Currency pair to another and also be able to switch from one Time frame to another (displays the whole 9 Time frames) with the aid of the buttons on the chart. ·          You can customize the color of the buttons to your preferred color ·          You can choose the size you desire for the buttons ·          You can also choos
Partial Close Wizard Script
Opengates Success International
Utilities
Partial Close Wizard Script is a script created to execute a partial close on any already profitable order in order to permanently lock in some part of the profits and reduce the lot size in the process. It can also be used to reduce the loss presently incurring on a trading account by cutting part of the loss and reduce the lot size to save the account from being wiped out. How to use: It is easy to use; just attach it to the chart of the same currency pair you intend to close the part of the p
Forex Daily Percentage Calculator
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Forex Daily Percentage Calculator Forex Daily Percentage Calculator indicator is created for the Trader who cherishes the discipline of choosing only a percentage of their Trading account balance as profit per trade, per time or day. All you need to do is enter your desired percentage of your account balance, enable the notification popup alert to know when it has been attained so as to get out of the market till another day or trade. This helps the traders who are using it to determine a certai
Open Orders Engineering Panel
Opengates Success International
Utilities
Open Orders Engineering Panel This Utility is NOT created to open any order or trade for Traders but to manage open orders in diverse ways with these 15 different functions On-chart BUTTONS features: Apply TP: Apply Take-Profit to any order without take-profit Apply SL: Apply Stop-loss to any order without stop-loss Apply TP and SL: Apply both Take-Profit and Stop-loss to any order without them Cancel TP: You can cancel your Take-profit Cancel SL:   You can cancel your Stop-loss Cancel TP and SL
Auto Chart Updater
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Auto Chart Updater Indicator is created to update the window chart for any indicator, expert or any trading program receive fresh data retrieval at xx period interval set by the user as a preference. It is laced with on-chart Candle clock to give the user the sense of time when the updater would refresh the chart or the remaining time for the candle/session to end. It also has an option for the user to choose when exactly does he/she wants the Updater to update the chart. The User can also selec
Mini FFMV Dashboard
Opengates Success International
Indicators
MINI FFMV Dashboard MINI FFMV Dashboard is a MINIATURE custom indicator of FULL FOREX MARKET-VIEW DASHBOARD created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. It shows as many as 30 currency pairs or as allowed to display in the Market Watch of your MT4 USAGE: For Solo Trading For Basket Trading (See the screenshot on how) COMPONENTS: Trend: Overall tren
Mini FFMV Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
1 (1)
Indicators
Mini Forex Market-View Dashboard and Mini-CSM Mini Full Forex Market View Dashboard is a miniature creation of FULL FOREX MARKET_VIEW Custom indicator created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market but in a partial matter to make it conscise. It is useful most especially for those who don't like bogus indicators or those who have a PC with limited screen size. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful
MicroMini FFMV Dashboard
Opengates Success International
Indicators
MicroMini FFMV Dashboard This is a custom indicator created to give Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make successful trading. THIS IS A MicroMini size of the FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW DASHBOARD INDICATOR. This is for those who don't like the Indicator to cover all the charts and for those who don't like BOGU S things. They practically perform the same operation but MicroMini FFMV Dashb
MicroMini FFMV Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
Indicators
MicroMini FFMV Dashboard+CSM This is a custom indicator created to give Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make successful trading. To add value to the trading operation, Currency Strength Meter is added to it in order to consolidate the effective work of this indicator. THIS IS A MicroMini size of the FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW DASHBOARD INDICATOR with CSM added. This is for those who d
Mini Crypto Trading Dashboard
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Micro Crypto Trading Dashboard This is a custom indicator created to give CRYPTO TRADERS a full view of what is going on in the Crypto market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make successful trading. This is a Micro size of the Compact Crypto Market Trading Dashboard Indicator created mainly for trading Crypto Currencies Markets for a living. They practically perform the same operation but MicroMini FFMV Dashboard has a few features.
Compact FFMV Dashbaord
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Compact FFMV Dashboard Compact FFMV Dashboard is a little trimmed custom indicator of FULL FOREX MARKET-VIEW DASHBOARD created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. It shows as many as 30 currency pairs or as allowed to display in the Market Watch of your MT4 USAGE: For Solo Trading For Basket Trading (See the screenshot on how) For Signal confirmat
GridBreakTimeSuper
Opengates Success International
Utilities
GridBreakTimeSuper is a Utility created based on grid trading strategies. It opens any number of Buystops and Sellstops orders respectively as defined by the User with a predetermined gap up and down from the current price as also set by the User. This EA works based on time set by the User for opening and closing of all orders and trades once in a day according to the time set by user. The general idea here is that each currency pair has specific time that breakout is always most likely as ther
Multiple Orders
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Utilities
MULTIPLE ORDERS UTILITY Multiple Orders Utility is created to give easy profits-making trades with a little movements and without going long distance to get it all. This Utility opens multiple orders as many trades as the number specified by the User or as many as permitted by your Broker in the same direction on the same currency pair simultaneously. The idea behind it, is that instead of running after 100 - 200 pips which may not likely be attainable in the record time or may NOT even be re
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review