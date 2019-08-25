Mini FFMV Dashboard

MINI FFMV Dashboard

MINI FFMV Dashboard is a MINIATURE custom indicator of FULL FOREX MARKET-VIEW DASHBOARD created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. It shows as many as 30 currency pairs or as allowed to display in the Market Watch of your MT4

USAGE: For Solo Trading For Basket Trading (See the screenshot on how)

COMPONENTS:

Trend: Overall trend of the currencies as agreed together from Minute to Monthly

Signal: Suggested action to take on each currency pair due to market's current status.

Impacts: The magnitudes of the currencies' movements and volatility as shown below:

Build-up: The currency is just building up its movements to either buy or sell

Good: The currency is getting serious in its movements and gathering trends in a direction either buy or sell

High: This shows that this currency is to be on our attention as something is happening worth of interest

Strong: The direction is getting hot and giving a reliable signal to be considered

Very strong: This needs to be on our radar for good attentions Excellent: The peak of the signals telling us that we are good to go with one more step ->

Changes: The currency movements has been since the day began either trending or side way, losing or gaining

Rates: Shows how reliable the currency is to be considered for trading in percentages

Chart: Gives the name of currency pair that is ready for trade

HOW TO USE THE DASHBOARD:

All Time frames from Minute 1 to Monthly must agree together except the M1 time frame i. e It is either all the arrows are Green for buy signal or Red color arrows for sell trade consideration

Trend must tell us if the trend's direction has been established - Bullish/Bearish

Signal display the type of trade we are to expect to take when ready - Sell Now or Buy Now

Impact must show EXCELLENT as the best impact to consider

Changes must be positive or at least be from 0.00 upward. Must not be negative EXCEPT all other signals agree together for a direction which means that the currency is in a state of RECOVERY, it may be traded

Rates must be 100% but any currency that rates 60% upward is good enough for a trade Trade is the focus factor, once it gives currency name, then it is ready for further trading consideration

WHAT NEXT?

After gotten a trade signal from the Dashboard, we must further consider these two factors:

1. Support and Resistance Levels: These are powerful levels which determine if a currency's movement will continue or reverse because these are the areas of great struggles between the Buyers and Sellers, a battle front where struggles are intense, the party with the most staying power will carry the day If the currency concerned is presently near or at a support or resistance level, draw a line at either the support or resistance level and wait to see if the price will break the level and if it does, that is a breakout, then you are good to go but if it didn't and reversed, forget about such currency, go back to the dashboard to consider another currency pair but If the currency is not at any of these levels, then you are good to go instantly. It is also great if the price is starting to buy according to the signal from the exhaustive point of sell trend or buy trend.

2. Forex News: Forex news must be avoided especially a medium or major impact news on any currency pair. Before entering any trade even after a sure signal from the Dashboard, we must take time to check the News on a Forex News Website. If there is a news on such currency pair, we must drop the currency pair. However, if the news has been released long before you got signal from the Dashboard, that is supposed to be a good trade because it means that the end-resultant effects of the news is working to our favor.

Before you finally open a trade, to avoid retracements at the time you want to open, wait for a flat-headed candle with tail. The candle's flat head must be in the direction of your trade, then enter.

Aside these two factors, nothing to fear, go straight and place your trade when you get a sure signal from the Dashboard.

Just be sure all the Dashboard components agree together as instructed here

As you use this indicator, I wish you lorry-load of pips and stress-less trading.

Enjoy your day and...

Cheers

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Ramzi Abuwarda
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Alexey Minkov
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Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
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Paulo Rocha
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
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Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whips
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
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Opengates Success International
Utilities
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