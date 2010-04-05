MT4 To Telegram Signal Pro

MT4 To Telegram Signal Pro

MT4 To Telegram Signal Pro allows you to broadcast your trades to a Telegram Channel or Group.

Can be used to build, support and expand your own network of traders.
A Group can have 200.000 members, A Channel can have an unlimited number of subscribers.
The messages are send to Telegram in HTML5 format, which is the preferred language.
Ability to broadcast newly opened trades, trades that were closed, and sending out status reports on set intervals.
This EA also has the ability to send a screenshot along with the new signal. 
This EA does NOT require the import of any DLL's so it can be run on a VPS without any problems.
Run on only one chart but it will broadcast activities(trades) on all charts

It is very easy to use and set up when you follow these few steps:

On Telegram:
You need a Bot, and a Channel or a Group.
Go to  https://telegram.me/botfather to make a new Bot, if you do not know how then send a /help command to the Botfather and it will tell you what to do.
After making a new Bot you will now have a Bot Token, this bot token is needed in the EA's input parameters.(read below)
Now you will also need either a Telegram Channel or a Telegram Group, if you do not have it you can make a new one in Telegram, using the desktop version is the preferred method.
Now you have your Bot Name, a Bot Token, and a Channel or Group Name.
Additionally you can make a Channel of Group URL, for this go to Manage Channel/Group on the Telegram application.
Last but not least, you now have to add the Bot to the Channel or Group, As Administrator.
Click the Group Name, then choose Manage Channel and then: Add Administrator and add the Bot name (format: @somebot) as Administrator, to the Channel or Group.
People can use  telegram.me/<bot_username> links or username search to find your bot.
If you made the Channel or Group URL, people can use  telegram.me/<Channel or Group name>  links or username search to find your Channel or Group.
On Metatrader:
On the Metatrader Desktop terminal go to Tools > Expert Advisers, and check the checkbox 'Allow Web request for listed URL'.
Add the following URL to the list: https://api.telegram.org/
Load the Expert Adviser and the Input Parameters window will pop up.
Fill in the Bot Token (format: 123456:ABC-DEF1234ghIkl-zyx57W2v1u123ew11) in the input parameters.
Next fill in the Channel or Group Name (@somechannelorgroup) or (https://www.telegram.me/somechannelorgroup) in the input parameters of the EA.
Done ! The EA will now push all new open and close trades to the Telegram Channel or Group.

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ManHedger MT4
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THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
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5 (15)
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" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
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The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
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