Telegram Trade Manager

Telegram trade manager is an Expert Advisor built for your telegram bot. it allows you to communicate with your expert advisor directly from your mobile phone and effectively manage your trades with operations not on mobile mt4, while on mobile. With Telegram Trade Manager,

  • you can get the screenshot of your favorite trading system,
  • accept trade signals from group and open trade operations based on signal posted
  • Execute and modify and close trades instantly,
  • set your breakeven and trail stop parameters and,
  • get the account state with a click of a button.
The telegram bot can also be added to private group for specific users

Parameters

    Trade_description = Comments or description of Trade Executed

    Telegram_APIToken = Telegram API token from Telegram Bot created by you from Botfather

    Whitelist_Telegram_Usernames= Telegram Username to have access to this Robot,e.g @user1,@user2 note, leave blank if you wish to allow any telegram user to have access to the app

    Templates= MT4 saved template name, e.g, if you saved your template of your favorite trading strategy as my_custom_template.tpl, you can enter as many separated by semicolon like  my_custom_template; my_custom_template1; my_custom_template2; my_custom_template3

    Slippage= Slippage parameter of executed trades

    UpdateMode=server update mode


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    Utilities
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