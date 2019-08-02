Auto Chart Updater Indicator is created to update the window chart for any indicator, expert or any trading program receive fresh data retrieval at xx period interval set by the user as a preference.

It is laced with on-chart Candle clock to give the user the sense of time when the updater would refresh the chart or the remaining time for the candle/session to end.

It also has an option for the user to choose when exactly does he/she wants the Updater to update the chart.

The User can also select the period/time frame upon which he/she wants the indicator to be.

It has popup alert to inform the User when the chart has been updated (this can be disabled if the User does not want it to operate).



The period time to refresh are: 1, 5, 15, 30, 60, 240, 1440 & 10080. Any value different to any of these will not work with the Updater.

This indicator can be attached to any time frame chart but it will switch itself to any time frame selected by the User in the parameter setting. If the User did not select any time frame in the parameter setting for the indicator to be, the Indicator will switch to default time-frame => Weekly time frame (10080).



Enjoy as you use this indicator to refresh your experts and indicators that need fresh data retrieval.

Cheers

































































