DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarPowerSignalMT5 is based on indicator PowerSignal. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe.

The PowerSignal recommends the best entry point when the trend strength higher than 75% to 100%

The EA analyses multiple currencies and multiple time frames and picks the best entry points based on the in-built indicators PowerSignal indicator.

The import price is determined according to the location of innovative low price and high price.

Most trading strategies put their emphasis on finding out when to enter the market. Whether it’s technical or fundamental, everyone is looking for an entry signal. However, this only covers half of the trade.

As any trader knows, there are two parts of any trade: getting in the market, and getting out of the market. Arguably, the more important of these actions is the last one; since that ultimately is where you decide to take profit or stop loss.

Therefore, We will now apply game theory strategy on the future of per currency instead of a price chart of history. This is one level higher. Dynamic Market game theory is a special feature of Advanced Currency Health Bars indicator and you cannot find in any other Currency Meter! This is a very unique function. Dynamic Market game theory strategy Health Bars are based on the entire Market activity (all 35 pairs).

This EA can correct the future loss rate through my mathematical algorithm.

We allow you to use your mobile phone or web terminal or mt5 terminal to trade manually,

If you are trading in the wrong direction

Then your EA is responsible for turning losses into profits

Please select English video on YouTube to view

EA can set eight modes through parameter setting：

one order system mode new trade mode

scalper mode

hedging mode grid mode genetic algorithm mode trade war mode Manual trade mode

They will produce eight different risk performance.

The DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarPowerSignal MT5 works in any trading session. The work time1 to work time7 parameter is intraday. It means that if you want to set a working time from 19:00 PM to 05:00 AM, for example, you should define two different intervals, such as 19:00 to 23:59 and 00:00 to 05:00.

The EA opens orders at a specific news time, such as 19:59 to 20:03 and M1 to H1 timeframe.

Input parameters



General setting

InpMagicNumber = 128 3



= InpPairs = "GBPUSD,EURUSD" -- comma-separated list of symbols to be traded.

= -- comma-separated list of symbols to be traded. InpMaxSpread = 36 -- Maximum SPREAD



-- Maximum SPREAD InpMinTimeFrame = M5

= InpMaxTimeFrame = D1

StrategySetting

InpPeriods = 14

= InpPowerSignalPercent = 100 -- Trend Percent

TradingSetting

RiskPercent = Risk(%) Risk(%) In Still Available Risk or [-x=lot] -- Manage lots or automatically Risk.

= -- Manage lots or automatically Risk. InpAutoRiskInBalance = 10 -- Still Available Risk In Balance(x%)

InpAllOrderCounts = 3 -- closed all,if counts>InpAllOrderCounts.

-- closed all,if counts>InpAllOrderCounts. InpTotalProfits = 0 -- Profit target for closing all positions[0=Auto]

-- Profit target for closing all positions[0=Auto] InpTrailingPercentage = 0.7 -- Dynamic profit target:70%

InpSymbolProfits = -1 -- target profits for per symbol[0=Auto,-1=off]

InpEquityDelta = 1.1 -- Equity target multiple for closing all.[X=0 off];[X<0 targetEquity],It is strictly forbidden to increase deposits.

-- Equity target multiple for closing all.[X=0 off];[X<0 targetEquity],It is strictly forbidden to increase deposits. InpGroupTotalProfits = 5 -- Profit target for closing gtoup positions[0=false]

Profit target for closing gtoup positions[0=false] Maxtrades = 1000 -- Maximum Trades

-- Maximum Trades MaxTradesPerSymbol = 1 -- Maximum Trades Per Symbol

-- Trades Per Symbol InpMaxCountsOfAllowedSymbol = 5 -- Maximum Counts of AllowedSymbol

Maximum Counts of AllowedSymbol InpMaxGridOrders = 10 -- Maximum Grid Orders.["0"->disable grid]

-- Maximum Grid Orders.["0"->disable grid] InpIsManualTrade = false

InpEntryiesLimit = EntryiesDistance

InpEntryiesUpLimitValue = 15 -- It's a multiple of spread for UpLimit

InpEntryiesDownLimitValue = 15 -- It's a multiple of spread for DownLimit

InpDirection = Both ;

; InpIsRecursive = true -- recursive algorithm

recursive algorithm InpMaxReverseGridOrders = 0 -- Maximum ReverseGrid Orders.["0"->off :disable grid]

StopLoss = 600 -- order stop loss

-- order stop loss TakeProfit = 600 -- order takeprofit.

-- order takeprofit. TrailingStop =0 -- trailing stop.

-- trailing stop. InpCalculuscoefficient = 3 -- Calculus coefficient

-- Calculus coefficient InpIncreasedProfit = 10 -- Game target profit($)

-- Game target profit($) InpHedingCoeff = 10 -- HedingCoeff:Multiple of SPREAD[0=false]

-- HedingCoeff:Multiple of SPREAD[0=false] InpMaxOpenTime = 3.5 -- block of a trade validity time(Minute) checking[0=false]

TradeTimeSetting

InpIsUseTradingTime = NotUseTime

startPeriod1 = 08:15:00 -- ByDate and Sunday

-- ByDate and Sunday ....



