DYJ CashGaming

DYJ CashGamingEA works on DYJ technical indicators. When the market is strong ，this EA find's the opportunity and trade in safe market. Consistent earning with safe time of trading.EA uses one order mode to minimize transaction volume and maximize profit closing algorithm strategy.

EA uses the GAMING strategy:

When the order direction is correct, use the target profit or TP to close.

When the order direction is wrong, use the gaming strategy to profit.

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Input

InpMagic =12365321

InpUseNewBar = false

InpUseTrend =false

InpTrendLevel = STRONG_TREND

InpOversold = 30

InpOverbough =70

RiskPercent = Risk(%) Risk(%) In Still Available Risk or [-x=lot] -- Manage lots or automatically Risk.

InpAutoRiskInBalance = 10 -- Still Available Risk In Balance(x%)

InpSignalClose = CloseSignal

InpGroupMaxGameRound = 2 -- closed group,if round>InpGroupMaxGameRound

InpAllOrderCounts = 5 -- closed all,if counts>InpAllOrderCounts.

InpSymbolMode = SYNTHETIC -- SIGNAL MODE

IsUsePriceLimit = false -- Opening after breaking the price

InpEntryiesUpLimitValue = 31 -- Spread Multiple For EntryiesUPDistance

InpEntryiesDownLimitValue = 31 -- Spread Multiple For EntryiesDownDistance

IsUseConstantlyInnovate = false

HIGH_AND_LOW_MAX_SIZE = 5 -- Check the N bars keep hitting the latest lows & highs[0->off]

InpCheckConstantlyInnovateMaxBars = 1 -- Check for consistently high or low counts

InpDirection = Both

InpTakeProfit=0（POINTS）

InpStoploss=0 （POINTS）

InpGridMode = STOP_MODE;

InpMaxGridOrders = 0 -- Maximum Grid Orders.["0"->off :disable grid]

InpFristOrderStep = 42 -- InpUpFristOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread

InpOrderStep = 42 -- InpUpOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread

InpDownFristOrderStep = 42 -- InpDownFristOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread

InpDownOrderStep = 42 -- InpDownOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread

InpMaxTradesPerSymbol = 1 -- Maximum trades for per symbol signal open

InpMaxReverseGridOrders = 0 -- Maximum ReverseGrid Orders.["0"->off :disable grid]

InpMaxGameRound = 3 -- Closed all with minimum profit,if round>InpMaxGameRound.

InpMaxGamingProfits = 1 -- Closed a group of maxround if cover profits is reached[0->off]

InpSymbolProfits = 0 -- Symbol Target Profits[0-->off]

InpSymbolMaxProfits = 0 -- Symbol Maximum Profits[0-->off]

InpTrailingPercentage = 0.7 -- Dynamic profit target:70%

InpTargetIncreaseCoeff = 0.5

InpGroupTotalProfits = 3 -- closing gtoup positions for Profit target[0=auto,-1=off]

InpEAComment = "GAMING"



















































































































