DYJ CashGaming

1

DYJ CashGamingEA works on DYJ technical indicators. When the market is strong ，this EA find's the opportunity and trade in safe market. Consistent earning with safe time of trading.EA uses one order mode to minimize transaction volume and maximize profit closing algorithm strategy.

EA uses the GAMING strategy:

When the order direction is correct, use the target profit or TP to close.

When the order direction is wrong, use the gaming strategy to profit.

Recommendations

Input

  • InpMagic =12365321
  • InpUseNewBar = false
  • InpUseTrend =false
  • InpTrendLevel = STRONG_TREND
  • InpOversold = 30
  • InpOverbough =70
  • RiskPercent = Risk(%)  Risk(%) In  Still Available Risk or [-x=lot] -- Manage lots or automatically Risk. 
  • InpAutoRiskInBalance =  10 -- Still Available Risk In Balance(x%)
  • InpSignalClose = CloseSignal
  • InpGroupMaxGameRound       =  2 -- closed group,if round>InpGroupMaxGameRound 
  • InpAllOrderCounts  =  5 -- closed all,if counts>InpAllOrderCounts.     
  • InpSymbolMode  =  SYNTHETIC -- SIGNAL MODE 
  • IsUsePriceLimit = false -- Opening after breaking the price
  • InpEntryiesUpLimitValue = 31 -- Spread Multiple For EntryiesUPDistance 
  • InpEntryiesDownLimitValue  =  31 -- Spread Multiple For EntryiesDownDistance                           
  • IsUseConstantlyInnovate    =  false
  • HIGH_AND_LOW_MAX_SIZE =  5 -- Check the N bars keep hitting the latest lows & highs[0->off]
  • InpCheckConstantlyInnovateMaxBars = 1 -- Check for consistently high or low counts
  • InpDirection = Both  
  • InpTakeProfit=0（POINTS）
  • InpStoploss=0 （POINTS）
  • InpGridMode                   =  STOP_MODE;
  • InpMaxGridOrders =  0 -- Maximum Grid Orders.["0"->off :disable grid]
  • InpFristOrderStep  =  42 -- InpUpFristOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread
  • InpOrderStep =  42 -- InpUpOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread
  • InpDownFristOrderStep  =  42 -- InpDownFristOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread
  • InpDownOrderStep =  42 -- InpDownOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread
  • InpMaxTradesPerSymbol =  1 -- Maximum trades for per symbol signal open
  • InpMaxReverseGridOrders  =  0 -- Maximum ReverseGrid Orders.["0"->off :disable grid]  
  • InpMaxGameRound  =  3  -- Closed all with minimum profit,if round>InpMaxGameRound.
  • InpMaxGamingProfits  =  1 -- Closed a group of maxround if cover profits is reached[0->off]
  • InpSymbolProfits  =  0  -- Symbol Target Profits[0-->off]
  • InpSymbolMaxProfits  =  0 -- Symbol Maximum Profits[0-->off]
  • InpTrailingPercentage  =  0.7 -- Dynamic profit target:70%
  • InpTargetIncreaseCoeff =  0.5     
  • InpGroupTotalProfits  =  3 -- closing gtoup positions for Profit target[0=auto,-1=off]
  • InpEAComment  =  "GAMING"






























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    calkin
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    calkin 2026.02.23 17:45 
     

    Saludos, escribo ya que adquiri su producto pero los set compartidos son muy viejos, me gustaria saber si tiene mas set que esten actualizados

    Reply to review