SMAconfirm
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.13
- Updated: 26 January 2019
This indicator helps you to comfirm SMAs' crossovers by draw a signal line that determines SMA movement direction.
- when Short SMA cross above Long SMA and Close price is above the signal several bars later, then uptrend is expected.
- when Short SMA cross below Long SMA and Close price is below the signal several bars later, then downtrend is expected.
Input Description:
- MA_Period_short: Short-term SMA's period. Used for short-term PriceX. Must be higher than 1.
- MA_Period_long: Long-term SMA's period. Used for both signal and long-term PriceX. Must be higher than MA_Period_short.
- shift: give an additional offset for the signal. Must not be higher than MA_Period_long.
- draw_priceX: Draw the PriceX line. See Output Description.
- draw_fastsign: Draw an additional SMAsignal for short-term SMA.
- applied_price: Prices to be applied to the indicator. You can apply Close, High, or Low price.
Output Description:
- SMAsignal is the main line of this indicator. It's default color is Violet (Torquoise for short-term SMAsignal)
- PriceX is price crossover point of the corresponding SMA at each bar. It may be replaced by SMA instead. It's default color is Yellow (short-term SMA) and Red (long-term SMA).
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