Ava Swan Signal

The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in M5 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of M5 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame.
Example:

If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for example the indicates the "Swing Trade" )
If indicator detects the "Swing Trade Up", it will monitor for M5 Candlesticks to show "Price Action" of the Candlestick group at the below position the lower level.
Finally the indicator will show an "up arrow" in the chart window and send alert message with notification such as "BUY XAUUSD"
If the indicator detects opposite conditions of above, it will show the opposite result.

Indicator Installation
Attach this indicator to the chart window of the asset pairs.
The recommended Asset is XAUUSD

The recommended timeframes is M5

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If you need automatic trading with this indicator, It has included in this EA, Ava Ai Robot

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If you need support me, please Buy/Rent other of my product or join some broker i have an IB Partner.

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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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