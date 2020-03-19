BeST Hull MAs Directional Strategy MT5
- Indicators
- Eleni Koulocheri
- Version: 1.35
- Updated: 23 April 2021
- Activations: 10
This indicator does use only the directional slope and its turning points of Hull MAs to locate the Entry/Exit points while it also filters the Entries using a Hull MA of Larger LB_Period.
- Slow_HMA functionating as an Entry filter
- Fast_HMA for locating its turning points as Entry points
- Exit_HMA for locating its turning points as the corresponding Exits
You can Maximize its potentiality by using our FREE OFFER for everyone who purchased the product that is a very useful Multi-Scanner Indicator displaying
% Success Ratio and Profit Factor (P/L) in order to find the most promising trading setups (Symbols and Timeframes).
The BeST_Hull MAs Directional Strategy Indicator:
- Draws definite Entry Buy/Sell Arrows and Exit Signals
- Draws always only after the bar closing and so is non-repainting and non-backpainting
- Displays a real-time updated Info and Statistics Panel
- Runs in all symbols and timeframes
- Has fully customizable colors, sizes & distances of all Chart objects
- Comes up with sound Metatrader alert, email and push notification
- Cooperative with Expert Advisor development
Inputs
- Slow_HMAvg Parameters – Period, Method and Price
- Fast_HMAvg Parameters – Period, Method and Price
- Exit_HMAvg Parameters – Period, Method and Price
For EA Developers
- Buy Arrows: Buffer = 0
- Sell Arrows: Buffer = 1
- Exit Signals: Buffer = 2
An excellent strategy. I love Hull MAs, reliable and so easy to read. They help keep you in the trend longer. This is good.