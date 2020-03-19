BeST Hull MAs Directional Strategy MT5

4
BeST_Hull MAs Directional Strategy is a Metatrader Indicator based on the corresponding Hull Moving Average.It timely locates the most likely points for Entering the Market as well as the most suitable Exit points and can be used either as a standalone Trading System or as an add-on to any Trading System for finding/confirming the most appropriate Entry or Exit points.

This indicator does use only the directional slope and its turning points of Hull MAs to locate the Entry/Exit points while it also filters the Entries using a Hull MA of Larger LB_Period.

 
It consists of 3 Hull MAs (HMAs)
  • Slow_HMA functionating as an Entry filter
  • Fast_HMA for locating its turning points as Entry points 
  • Exit_HMA  for locating its turning points as the corresponding Exits 
The Indicator comes with a new enhanced Real Time Updated Info and Statistics Panel that can improve its overall performance.

You can Maximize its potentiality by using our FREE OFFER for everyone who purchased the product that is a very useful Multi-Scanner Indicator displaying
% Success Ratio and Profit Factor (P/L) in order to find the most promising trading setups (Symbols and Timeframes).


The BeST_Hull MAs Directional Strategy Indicator:

  • Draws definite Entry Buy/Sell Arrows and Exit Signals
  • Draws always only after the bar closing and so is non-repainting and non-backpainting
  • Displays a real-time updated Info and Statistics Panel
  • Runs in all symbols and timeframes
  • Has fully customizable colors, sizes & distances of all Chart objects
  • Comes up with sound Metatrader alert, email and push notification
  • Cooperative with Expert Advisor development

Inputs


Basic Settings
  • Slow_HMAvg Parameters – Period, Method and Price 
  • Fast_HMAvg Parameters –  Period, Method and Price 
  • Exit_HMAvg Parameters  – Period, Method and Price

Note: It is feasible the Fast_HMAvg  and its turning points to be used for locating the Exit points if we use its parameters’ values as inputs for the Exit_HMAvg.

Displaying Settings - for selecting which chart objects and features to show/activate 

Graphical Settings - for selecting the color, size and distances of drawn objects 

Arrows Settings – for  controlling  Entry and Exit  arrows’ features

Alert Settings - for controlling the use of Entry and Exit points MT5 alerts


For EA Developers

  • Buy Arrows:    Buffer = 0
  • Sell Arrows:    Buffer = 1
  • Exit Signals:    Buffer = 2




Reviews 2
kerkhoff27
347
kerkhoff27 2020.05.28 17:11 
 

An excellent strategy. I love Hull MAs, reliable and so easy to read. They help keep you in the trend longer. This is good.

Recommended products
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
Bid Price Timer Indicator
Md Amzad Hossain
Indicators
Bid Price Timer Indicator — Precision Timing Meets Smart Price Tracking! Take your trading accuracy to the next level with the Bid Price Timer Indicator — a powerful tool designed for traders who value timing, precision, and clarity in every move. Key Features: Fixed Timer Display – Always visible on the right side of your chart (customizable X_Offset). Dynamic Price Tracking – The timer smoothly moves up and down following the Bid price in real time. Auto Repositioning – As
Fractals
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
The Fractals indicator displays on the chart only fractals with the specified parameters in the indicator settings. This allows you to more accurately record a trend reversal, excluding false reversals. According to the classical definition of a fractal, it is a candlestick - an extremum on the chart, which was not crossed by the price of 2 candles before and 2 candles after the appearance of a fractal candle. This indicator provides the ability to adjust the number of candles before and after t
Jabidabi Bias
Attila Csenge
Indicators
Indicator Description This indicator displays the highest and lowest prices for the previous day, week, and month. Additionally, it shows pivot levels calculated using different methods: Standard, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla, and Floor pivots. Features: Previous Day High/Low: Indicates the highest and lowest prices of the previous trading day. Previous Week High/Low: Indicates the highest and lowest prices of the previous trading week. Previous Month High/Low: Indicates the highest and lowest p
Visual Dragon Cloud Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
The Visual Dragon Cloud Indicator is a powerful and unique tool designed to provide traders with deep insights into market behavior. Priced at $65, it offers a robust framework for understanding price dynamics through its sophisticated strategy, while allowing users to optimize and customize it to fit their unique trading styles. Please note: this indicator is not optimized and is intentionally crafted for you to fine-tune it for your personal trading approach. Strategy and Logic Behind the Ind
Market session with fibonacci
Batsukh Sumchin Khuyagbaatar
Indicators
This indicator is the most common indicator we use every day, including our most used strategies, ICT and SMC, Stop loss limits and liquidity limits that occur at the opening and closing hours of exchanges, as well as the volume of exchanges that have been worked on by Fibonacci and zooming in and out, and the most common actions you want to see automatically. Once you learn to analyze all types of trading with this indicator, I am 100% sure that you will not be able to work without this indicat
AutoChannels
Thekeunpie
Indicators
"Manual channel drawing? Not anymore. Let the market structure reveal itself automatically." "Track long-term price zones 24/7, in real-time." Real Trader Pain Points Identifying pivot points manually takes   huge time   and   effort Difficult to adapt to   high volatility   and pinpoint   reliable channels Copy Ideas "Markets never sleep. Why should your analysis stop?" "Dozens of assets a day—how do you keep up?" Core Claim AutoChannels   automatically reads market structure , reducin
BoS CHoCH Indicator
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Indicators
The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115445 The Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify key turning points in price movements on financial charts. By analyzing price action, this indicator highlights instances where the market shifts from a trend to a potential reversal or consolidation phase. Utilizing sophisticated algorithms, the indicator identifies breakouts where the stru
Wall of worry MT5
Illia Zhavarankau
Indicators
Description: The Wall of Worry indicator allows you to assess market sentiment and possible reversals. The indicator represents three lines that are displayed in a separate window. Black line (trend) - the amount of volumes in the candle body. Red line (bears) - the amount of volumes in the upper shadow of the candlestick. Blue line (bulls) - the amount of volumes in the lower shadow of the candle. The idea is based on "Wall of Worry" - this is the periodic tendency of financial markets to
VWAP Bands
Rafael Caetano Pinto
Indicators
This indicator uses VWAP and projects this VWAP into up to 3 levels, shifted by a percentage of the chart's symbol. How to configure: Choose the symbol and desired graphic time Set the start time of the symbol (in bovespa, WIN and WDO start at 9 o'clock). This time is used as the cutoff reference for VWAP. Check which VWAP period fits the chart better: Ideally, a period when VWAP is not too distant from the chart Set percentage levels: Ideally, you should set levels based on history, so that le
Divergence Sync MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Indicators
Divergence and Convergence are important harbingers of reversals in stock markets. The Divergence Sync indicator is designed to automatically search for divergences on a large number of indicators with different parameters. The search for divergences is carried out on these indicators: (CCI, CHO, DeMarker, MACD, MFI, Momentum, OBV, OsMA, RSI, Stochastic, WPR,   Awesome Oscillator ). To search for divergences, you can use one technical indicator or search simultaneously on any number of indicat
MT5 Higher TimeFrame indicator
Batbayar Tumenjargal
Indicators
The Higher timeframe candle tracker is used to get a glimpse of what the selected higher time frame candle is like. It plot the candle after the current price. It can come in handy for day traders and short term traders that often worry about how the current higher timeframe candle may look like. You can select the higher time frame or lower time frame from the options provided: By default the color for bears is red and for bulls is green.
LiquidXPro Reverse
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
LiquidX Pro - Precision Reversal Engine "Professional multi-confluence reversal detector that identifies high-probability tops and bottoms using institutional liquidity sweeps, volume exhaustion, and momentum divergence" Overview LiquidX Pro - Precision Reversal Engine is a sophisticated, professional-grade indicator designed for serious traders who want to catch high-probability market reversals with institutional precision. Stop chasing breakouts that fail—start trading reversals that pay. Thi
Market Mood Insight
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Market state detector: Super Trend, Transition, Chaos,   Consolidation, Breakout (from consolidation squeeze)   Plots a color-coded histogram in a separate window where   value = state code and color = state category.   State codes (ENUM_MARKET_STATE):     0 MARKET_QUANTUM_SUPER_TREND     1 MARKET_QUANTUM_TRANSITION     2 MARKET_QUANTUM_CHAOS     3 MARKET_QUANTUM_CONSOLIDATION     4 MARKET_QUANTUM_BREAKOUT Instant Clarity "Read the market’s mood in seconds." "From chaos to trend — spot the
Smart Trend Consensus MT5
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Tool Want to track trends across multiple timeframes without constantly switching charts? Smart Trend Consensus MT5   is a technical analysis tool that consolidates data from   7 timeframes simultaneously   (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1). The indicator uses   7 technical criteria   to evaluate trend status on each timeframe and displays all information on a visual dashboard. A multi-dimensional analysis tool that helps traders save time monitoring markets. User Gui
MT5 Support Resistance
Agus Santoso
Indicators
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157679 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157680 Support Resistance — Smart Market Structure Levels A clean, intelligent, and highly reliable Support & Resistance indicator built for professional traders and automated systems. Support Resistance is designed to detect true market levels using an advanced clustering algorithm that combines Fractals, ATR-based price segmentation, and multi-timeframe analysis. Instead of draw
Support n Resistance MT5
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
The indicator plots flexible support and resistance levels (dots). A special phase of movement is used for construction. Levels are formed dynamically, that is, each new candle can continue the level or complete it. The level can provide resistance or support to the price even where it is no longer there. Also, support and resistance levels can change roles. The importance of levels is affected by: the amount of time the level is formed and the number of touches. The significance of these lev
Visual Multi Frame Volatility Gauge Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual Multi-Frame Volatility Gauge: See Inside the Market's Moves Unlock a deeper understanding of market dynamics with the Visual Multi-Frame Volatility Gauge. Standard indicators show you what happened, but this powerful tool shows you how it happened. It answers the critical question every trader asks: Is this a strong, directional trend or a volatile, uncertain battle? By visualizing the internal structure of each price bar, you gain a unique edge in confirming trends, spotting exhaustion,
Murphy Order Block Break Structure
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Indicators
Murphy Order Block is a highly optimized and visually clean indicator for identifying key institutional zones based on pure market structure logic. It is designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT-style OB trading, and structure-based break & retest strategies. This indicator dynamically detects and draws: - **1 valid Bullish Order Block (Buy Zone)** - **1 valid Bearish Order Block (Sell Zone)** ### Key Features: **Market Structure-Based Logic**   - Uses swing high
Kaufman Efficiency Ratio with Moving Average MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
Shows Kaufman Efficiency Ratio value and smoothed by MA. Calculation is based on movement divided by volatility on a specified period. Levels are adjustable as well as visualization. Parameters: KERPeriod - period for ratio calculation. EMAPeriod - period for moving average. Shift - indicator shift. HigherLevel - low value of the higher zone. LowerLevel - high value of the lower zone. ShowHigherZone - allow higher zone drawing. HigherZoneColor - higher zone color. ShowLowerZone - allow lower zon
SuperTrend MultiTF
Salman Soltaniyan
Indicators
A powerful trend-following tool that uses ATR-based volatility to identify market trends across multiple timeframes . This enhanced version allows you to overlay the SuperTrend of a higher timeframe directly on your current chart, helping you align your trades with the dominant trend. How It Works The indicator calculates dynamic support and resistance levels using Average True Range (ATR) : Upper Band = Source Price + (Multiplier × ATR) Lower Band = Source Price - (Multiplier × ATR) In an uptre
Ric
Sabina Fik
Indicators
With this indicator, you can   predict future price behavior   for a certain number of bars ahead, giving you the ability to anticipate market dynamics. The indicator draws a   forecast line , which models potential future price values based on sophisticated algorithms analyzing past data. This information can be leveraged not only for market entry and exit decisions but also for setting or adjusting stop-loss levels to better manage your positions. Application of the Forecast The data provided
ABC Indicator
Denys Babiak
Indicators
The ABC Indicator analyzes the market through waves, impulses, and trends, helping identify key reversal and trend-change points. It automatically detects waves A, B, and C, along with stop-loss and take-profit levels. A reliable tool to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of your trading. This product is also available for MetaTrader 4 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128179 Key Features of the Indicator: 1. Wave and Trend Identification:    - Automatic detection of waves based on mov
GridBotIND
Walle Trader
Indicators
O  GRIDBOT WIM  robô de investimento para Mini Índice. Parametrizado com grade linear ou zona de expansão (FIMATHE). CONFIGURAÇÕES: Ponto de entrada Pivot dia anterior    double r1 = pivot + distance;    double r2 = r1 + distance;    double r3 = r2 + distance;    double r4 = r3 + distance;    double r5 = r4 + distance;    double r6 = r5 + distance;    double r7 = r6 + distance;    double r8 = r7 + distance;    double r9 = r8 + distance;    double r10 = r9 + distance;        double s1 = pivot -
HTF Candle Insight MT5
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Indicators
Title: HTF Candle Insight - See the Big Picture on One Chart Introduction: Stop switching tabs constantly! HTF Candle Insight allows you to visualize Higher Timeframe price action directly on your current trading chart. Whether you are a Scalper, Day Trader, or Swing Trader, seeing the "Big Picture" candle structure is crucial for identifying trends, reversals, and key levels (Support/Resistance). Key Features: Dual HTF Overlay: Display up to 2 different Higher Timeframes simultaneously (e.g.,
ABC Trend Levels MT5
Oleksandr Novosiadlyi
Indicators
Description ABC Trend Levels  is an indicator that identifies market trends and important trend support and resistance levels. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters ===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ =====  - indicator settings Maximum History Bars  - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period  - ATR indicator period
Directional Strength Index mt5
Alfred Manyasi Wafula
Indicators
ATTENTION!!!Get this product at a discounted price NOW!!! Description of the Directional Strength Index mt5 I present to you this awesome indicator that concludes the trading armor of a trader seeking for a strong affirmative and insightful entries and exits confluences.The core idea that runs behind the indicator is generated from the famous children game " TUG OF WAR ".The market is depicted as being influenced by two forces :  buying and selling force. The indicator's work is to determine wh
Fractal Levels based on Higher Timeframe
Sergei Iakovlev
Indicators
Fractal Levels based on Higher Timeframe is a powerful tool designed to build accurate support and resistance levels based on fractals from the higher timeframe, provides you with buy and sell signals with convenient alerts. Working principle: The indicator analyzes fractal levels on the senior timeframe and displays them on your current chart. You can easily adjust the senior timeframe in the indicator properties to get maximum accuracy and consistency with your strategies. Benefits of using
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Indicators
Discover the power of advanced volume analysis with Weis Wave Scouter, a revolutionary indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines the proven principles of the Wyckoff method and Volume Spread Analysis (VSA). Designed for traders seeking precision and depth in their operations, this indicator offers a tactical reading of the market through cumulative volume wave analysis, helping to identify key points of trend reversals and continuations. Weis Wave Scouter features a clear visual interface with co
MasterCharts
Alexander Berger
Indicators
You can think of these indicators as moving pivot points. MasterChartsTrading Price Action Indicators show good price levels to enter or exit a trade. The Blue indicator line serves as a Bullish Trend setter. If your instrument closes above the Blue line, we think about going Long (buying). When your trading instrument closes below the Red line, we think about Shorting (selling). It is very easy to read price action if you have a reference point. These support/resistance lines are there to help
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.6 (10)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, early
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does   not attempt to predict tops or bottoms . It only triggers signals when all three of the following conditions are met: Clea
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicators
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro – Advanced Multi-Filter Scalping Indicator System SuperScalp Pro is an advanced scalping indicator system that combines the classic Supertrend with multiple intelligent confirmation filters. The indicator performs efficiently across all timeframes from M1 to H4 and is especially suitable for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and major Forex pairs. It can be used as a standalone system or flexibly integrated into existing trading strategies. The indicator integrates more than 11 filters, including fa
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indicators
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicators
MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
More from author
BeST Oscillators Collection MT5
Eleni Koulocheri
4.38 (8)
Indicators
BeST_Oscillators Collection is a Composite MT5 Indicato r including the Chaikin ,  Chande and TRIX Oscillators from which by default Chaikin and TRIX Oscillators but not Chande Momentum Oscillator are contained in MT5 platform. It also provides for each Oscillator the option of displaying or not a Mov. Average as a  Signal Line and the resulting Signals as Arrows in a Normal (all arrows) or in a Reverse Mode (without showing up any resulting successive and of same type arrows). Analytically fo
FREE
BeST IFT of Oscillators Collection MT5
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_IFT of Oscillators Collection is a Composite MT4/5 Indicator   that is based on the IFT ( Inverse Fisher Transformation ) applied to RSI , CCI , Stochastic and DeMarker Oscillators in order to find the best Entry and Exit points while using these Oscillators in our trading. The IFT was first used by John Ehlers to help clearly define the trigger points while using for this any common Oscillator ( TASC – May 2004 ). All Buy and Sell Signals are derived by the Indicator’s crossings of the Bu
BeST Oscillators Collection
Eleni Koulocheri
4.6 (5)
Indicators
BeST Oscillators Collection is a Composite MT4 Indicator including the  Chaikin,Chande  and TRIX Oscillators which by default are contained in  MT5  but not in  MT4 platform. It  also provides  the option of displaying or not a Mov. Avg. as a Signal   Line and the resulting Signals as Arrows in a Normal (all arrows) or in a Reverse Mode (without showing up any resulting successive and of same type arrows). Analytically for each one of the specific Oscillators: The Chaikin Oscillator ( CHO )   is
FREE
BeST Gann Hi Lo Strategy
Eleni Koulocheri
5 (15)
Indicators
BeST_Gann Hi-Lo Strategy is an MT4 indicator that is based on the Gann Hi-Lo Activator the famous trend-following indicator that allow us to to enter a trade quite early while also stay in a trade as longer as we can for taking profit.While it is built of a moving average it helps traders determine the direction of the trends and to produce with-trend trading signals. This indicator is in fact a simple moving average of the highs and lows of the previous period. It follows the trends in the mark
FREE
BeST Darvas Boxes EA
Eleni Koulocheri
Experts
BeST_Darvas Boxes EA is an MT4  Expert Advisor that is based on the most classic trading method developed  in the 50's by Nicolas Darvas  commonly known as The Darvas Boxes Trading System. The Original Darvas Boxes System can be found in details in his book "How I Made $2,000,000 In The Stock Market"  (Copyright 1960, by Nicolas Darvas). Although the original system was designed to trade only Stocks and to open only Long trades its trading principles can also be applied to many other Markets l
BeST Darvas Boxes
Eleni Koulocheri
5 (5)
Indicators
BeST_Darvas Boxes is an MT4  Indicator based on the trading method developed in the 50’s by the Hungarian Nicolas Darvas . BeST_Darvas Boxes indicator draws the Top and the Bottom of every Darvas Box  that can be confirmed on the current Chart. draws Buy and Sell Arrows  for every confirmed Upwards or Downwards Breakout of the above levels. draws always only after the bar closing and so is non-repainting or backpainting . Note : Every customer who wants to have the older version v_1.75 with th
BeST Classic Pivot Points
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_ Classic Pivot Points is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the widely known and definitely classic Pivot Point of a market prices activity. A pivot point is calculated as an average of significant prices (high,low,close) from the performance of a market in the prior trading period. If the market in the following period trades above the pivot point it is usually evaluated as a bullish sentiment, whereas trading below the pivot point is seen as bearish. A pivot point and the associated suppo
FREE
BeST DEMA
Eleni Koulocheri
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Double Exponential Moving Average ( DEMA ) is a moving  average (MA) that gives the most weight to recent price data.Like exponential moving average (EMA), it is more reactive to all price fluctuations than a simple moving average (SMA) and so DEMA can help traders to spot reversals sooner, because it is faster responding to any changes in market activity. DEMA was developed by Patrick Mulloy in an attempt to reduce the amount of lag time found in traditional MAs. ( TASC_Feb. 1994 ). DEMA can al
FREE
BeST Variable Index Dynamic Average
Eleni Koulocheri
5 (2)
Indicators
Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA) developed by Tushar Chande  by default is contained in MT5 but not in MT4 platform and it is a dynamic EMA (Exponential Moving Average) that adjusts its Length (LB Period) automatically in response to Market Volatility originally measured through the Chande Momentum Oscillator(CMO). CMO value is used as the ratio to the smoothing factor of EMA ( The New Technical Trader by Tushar Chande and Stanley Kroll, John Wiley and Sons, New York, 1994). The higher th
FREE
BeST Chande RAVI
Eleni Koulocheri
5 (1)
Indicators
BeST_Chande RAVI (Range Action Verification Index) is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the corresponding indicator developed by Tushar Chande which is mainly based on market momentum while focuses on identifying ranging and trending markets. By default RAVI is defined by the formula:  RAVI = Absolute value (100 x (SMA(7) – SMA(65)). Also by default there is an arbitrary reference level of 3% that means a market is ranging if the RAVI is less than 3%, or trending strongly if it is is greater th
FREE
BeST TEMA
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
Triple Exponential Moving Average ( TEMA ) is a  moving   average (MA) that gives the  most weight to recent price data. TEMA is more reactive to  all price fluctuations than  a Simple Moving Average (SMA) or an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) or even a Double Moving Average (DEMA) and surely can help traders to spot reversals sooner because it responds very fast to any changes in market activity.  TEMA was developed by Patrick Mulloy in an attempt to reduce the amount of lag time found in trad
FREE
BeST Fibonacci Retracement Lines
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_Fibonacci Retracement Lines is an MT4 Indicator that by default is based on common  Fibonacci levels but it can also draw any 3 desired levels of Retracement or Support of a trending move. It can be used to identify pullback points but also additionally as a kind of a Trailing Stop . BeST_Fibonacci Retracement Lines indicator: • by default draws 38.2%, 50% and 61.8% Retracement Levels of the current price move defined using the Highest High (HH) and Lowest Low (LL) of a desired Look Back Pe
BeST Visual MAs Signal Generator
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_Visual MAs Signal Generator  MT4 Indicator is a very  useful Visual Tool that can display in the Chart all ENTRY signals (BUY and SELL) and also any corresponding EXIT signal, based on a total of 12, common but also different trading strategies, in which the Entry and Exit Signals are derived exclusively by using Moving Averages (MAs). The two main groups of MAs Strategies included in this tool are: A) Crossover Signals This group includes 4 different strategies (A1-A4), where Entry and Exi
BeST Keltner Channels Variations and Strategies
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_Keltner  Channels Variations & Strategies   is an   MT4  Indicator based on the original  Keltner Channels Technical Analysis Indicator and it is a very useful Visual Tool that can display in the Chart all the known Variations of Keltener Channels and also the corresponding 10 totally Strategies   i.e. all ENTRY signals (BUY and SELL) and also any corresponding EXIT signal, in which the Enrty and Exit Signals are derived exclusively by using Keltner Channels Variations. Every variation of K
BeST Trend Scanner
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_Trend  Scanner is an MT4 Indicator that uses a proprietary algorithm   in order to identify the most likely levels and probable moment for an upside  or a downside trending price move. BeST_Trend  Scanner is a very useful tool that defines in advance and with a high statistical percentage of accuracy the subsequent Resistance & Support Levels of the anticipated upside or downside trending move of price and so When used at its Reverse Entries Mode : It generates Buy or Sell arrows at the ver
BeST Chande TrendScore Indicator
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_Chande TrendScore Indicator  points the start of a trend with high degree of  accuracy and it is amazing for scalping on the 1min timeframe. It is also a   simple way to rate trend strength. It indicates both the direction and strength  of a trend and can be easily combined with various trend-following, swing and scalping strategies. As of a trend’s direction and strength a value of +10 signals a strong uptrend while a value of -10 signals a strong downtrend. Generally a positive score show
BeST Vervoort Zero Lagging MAs Strategy
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
All those involved in trading do certainly know that Moving Average Crossovers for being tradable should be reliable and also they need to have minimal lag. BeST_Vervoort Zero Lagging MAs Strategy is a Metatrader Indicator that can help you to achieve it and is based on S.Vervoort's work about Reliable and of Zero Lag MAs Crossovers as described in his TASC_05/2008 article " The Quest For Reliable Crossovers ". It's a Multipotentiality Indicator as it can display of either simply the Zero Laggin
BeST Trend Exploiter
Eleni Koulocheri
5 (4)
Indicators
BeST_Trend Exploiter is a Metatrader Indicator  based on a smart proprietary algorithm which can detect the market Median Trend while it filters out the noise providing Buy and Sell Signals and also wherever it is applicable it provides us with TP Levels of High Probability. Additionally as it has Built Inside all the necessary features it can be used as a Complete Strategy of very Impressive Results. Essential Advantages of the Indicator Clear and Easily Understandable trading rules. Real Time
BeST IFT of Oscillators Collection
Eleni Koulocheri
5 (1)
Indicators
BeST_IFT of Oscillators Collection is a Composite MT4 Indicator   that is based on the IFT (Inverse Fisher Transformation) applied to RSI , CCI , Stochastic and DeMarker Oscillators in order to find the best Entry and Exit points while using these Oscillators in our trading. The IFT was first used by John Ehlers to help clearly define the trigger points while using for this any common Oscillator ( TASC – May 2004 ). All Buy and Sell Signal s are derived by the Indicator’s crossings of the Buy or
BeST 123 Startegy
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_123 Strategy is clearly based on the 123_Pattern which is a frequent Reversal Chart Pattern of a very high Success Ratio . It occurs at the end of trends and swings and it’s a serious indication of high probability for a change in trend. Theoretically an 123_pattern is valid when the price closes beyond the level of #2 local top/bottom, a moment when the indicator draws an Entry Arrow,  raises an Alert and a corresponding Position can be opened. The BeST 123_Strategy Indicator is non-repai
BeST Profit Taker Exits
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_Profit Taker Exits is a Metatrader Indicator based on the corresponding vital part of Jim Berg's Trading System.It timely locates the most likely points/bars of significant Profit Taking and can be easily used as an add-on to any Trading System/Method . The Indicator consists of 2 Take Profit lines deriving as (MA ± times the ATR) usually the upper one above the prices (for Long Trades) and the lower one below prices (for Short Trades). When the Close (or High by choice) of a bar is above
BeST Hull MAs Directional Strategy
Eleni Koulocheri
4.63 (8)
Indicators
BeST_Hull MAs Directional Strategy is a Metatrader Indicator based on the corresponding Hull Moving Average.It timely locates the most likely points for Entering the Market as well as the most suitable Exit points and can be used either as a standalone Trading System or as an add-on to any Trading System for finding/confirming the most appropriate Entry or Exit points. This indicator does use only the directional slope and its turning points of Hull MAs to locate the Entry/Exit points while it a
BeST Breakout Strategy
Eleni Koulocheri
5 (1)
Indicators
BeST_Breakout Strategy is a Metatrader Indicator based on a proprietary algorithm implementing a very powerful tool that can exploit every breakout leading to huge market movements. It timely locates the most likely points for Entering the Market as well as the most suitable Exit points and can be used successfully as a standalone Trading System which often results in huge profits accompanied by very impressive statistics like Success Ratio and Profit Factor.  The BeST_Breakout Strategy is a
BeST Elliot Wave Oscillator Strategies
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_ Elliot Wave Oscillator Strategies is an MT4 indicator which by default is the difference of two SMAs displayed as a histogram fluctuating around zero while a Signal Line generates Entry Signals either in a Reverse or in a Normal Mode and it is a very powerful tool that very often exploits huge market movements. Signal Line comes in 2 types: Advanced Get Type – like the corresponding one used in the homonym analysis package Mov. Average Type – as a Moving Average of the Elliot Oscillator I
BeST Keltner Channels Strategies EA
Eleni Koulocheri
Experts
BeST_Keltner Channels Strategies  EA   is an MT4  Expert Advisor that is based on the method developed by Chester W. Keltner described in book “How To Make Money in Commodities” that  Keltner called it the ten-day moving average trading rule. Originally Keltner Channels uses for Central Line a 10-bars SMA of Typical Price and  the 10-bars Average Range (High - Low) with a multiplication factor of 1 for constructing the Boundary Bands. Later several known traders and authors have published modif
BeST RevEngEmaRsi Strategy
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_RevEngEMARSI Strategy is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the indicator RevEngEMARSI by Giorgos Siligardos that was presented in his article " Reverse Engineering RSI (II) " ( TASC_Aug 2003 ) as a new variation of his inverse-RSI indicator and which transforms the Exponential moving average of RSI into a curve in the price graph, simplifying the price projection method and improving its visual representation. BeST_RevEngEMARSI Strategy while implementing the crossings with its Moving Aver
BeST ADX Scalping Strategy
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_ADX Scalping Strategy is an MT4 Strategy of an Entry and Exit Signals Indicator based on the ADX values that is an excellent tool for scalpers to scalp the currency market multiple times a day for profit . It is built mainly for scalping purposes although it can also be used as a breakout indicator . Its Signals produce a complete and standalone trading system of impressive results . The indicator comes with a new enhanced Real Time Updated Info and Statistics Panel that can improve its ove
BeST RMO Indicator Strategies
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_RMO Indicator Strategies is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the corresponding famous Oscillator created by Rahul Mohindar that detects trends in all markets and it can produce Buy and Sell Signals of high winning probability forming a complete and standalone trading system of impressive results. The indicator uses 2 strategies as a selection: i) Classic : produces Reversed Entry Signals by the crossings of zero (0) line  and ii) MAsSignals : produces Reversed Entry Signals using MAs of RM
BeST Fisher Oscillator Strategies
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_Fisher Oscillator Strategies is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the popular Fisher Indicator and it is mainly used to identify trend reversals with a high accuracy .  It is a great forex trading indicator for scalping , day trading and swing trading purposes. The indicator comes with 2 corresponding Strategies of Reversed Entries each one of which can be used either as a standalone Trading System or as an add-on to any Trading System for finding or confirming the most appropriate Entry o
BeST Hull MAvgs Strategies EA
Eleni Koulocheri
4 (1)
Experts
BeST_Hull MAvgs Strategies_EA is an MT4 Expert Advisor based on the Market indicator named  BeST_Hull MAs Directional Strategy  and can make trades according to it or using only 1 HMA while it also applies all common Trade and Risk Management features. Generally the Hull Moving Average (HMA - developed by Alan Hull) is a directional trend indicator. It captures the current state of the market and uses recent price action to determine if conditions are bullish or bearish relative to historical da
Filter:
Justus vdM
45
Justus vdM 2025.04.09 19:53 
 

The indicator works, but without the scanner (promised as inducement into the sale) it's unfortunately not of much use to me. Please provide the scanner tool, or refund me please

kerkhoff27
347
kerkhoff27 2020.05.28 17:11 
 

An excellent strategy. I love Hull MAs, reliable and so easy to read. They help keep you in the trend longer. This is good.

Reply to review