PriceXover

This indicator maps price crossover with Simple Moving Average (SMA) for each candle. Works like a SMA but has non-repaint characteristic.

How to Use:

As stated before, this indicator works like a SMA. Use this to determine trend. When price is above this line then the uptrend is expected (downtrend if price below the line).

2 of these indicator (with different periods) can also generate buy/sell signal like 2 SMAs. When the lower period SMA crosses higher period SMA from below, then buy signal is generated (sell signal when lower period SMA crosses higher period SMA from above).

Input Descrption:

period: Period used for indicator. Must be higher than 1.

applied_price: Choose which price you want to use. Use 1 of these integers



0 -> applied_price is Close Price



1 Open Price



2 High Price





3 Low Price





4 Median Price





5 Typical Price





6 Weighted Typical Price



shift: Give an additional offset for this indicator. Must not be negative.





