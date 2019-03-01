PriceXover
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.13
- Updated: 1 March 2019
This indicator maps price crossover with Simple Moving Average (SMA) for each candle. Works like a SMA but has non-repaint characteristic.
How to Use:
- As stated before, this indicator works like a SMA. Use this to determine trend. When price is above this line then the uptrend is expected (downtrend if price below the line).
- 2 of these indicator (with different periods) can also generate buy/sell signal like 2 SMAs. When the lower period SMA crosses higher period SMA from below, then buy signal is generated (sell signal when lower period SMA crosses higher period SMA from above).
Input Descrption:
- period: Period used for indicator. Must be higher than 1.
- applied_price: Choose which price you want to use. Use 1 of these integers
- 0 -> applied_price is Close Price
- 1 Open Price
- 2 High Price
- 3 Low Price
- 4 Median Price
- 5 Typical Price
- 6 Weighted Typical Price
- shift: Give an additional offset for this indicator. Must not be negative.