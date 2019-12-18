Diverence Dash is a MACD, RSI, OBV, Momentum, Stochastic or Standard Deviaviation Divergence Dashboard. It will scan all symbols and timeframes you want. Also, Divergence Dash can open charts with the divergence found using the template of your choice.

Divergences are often used as a leading indicator and, by using Divergence Dash, are easy to spot. The risk/reward ratio in divergence trading is very low.

What can Divergence Dash for you:

Find MACD, RSI, OBV, Momentum, Stochastic or Standard Deviaviation Divergences for all symbols and timeframes

Open charts with the divergence

Use any template for the charts to open

Use any indicator on the chart to open and show the divergence

Settings

The settings of TMA Currency Meter can be intimidating. Keep experimenting, there is nothing to break.

Use symbols from Market Watch window (Autosymbols)? - set to true to use all the symbols in your Market Watch window.

- set to to use all the symbols in your Market Watch window. Symbols to use when Autosymbols is set to false (comma delimited) - comma delimited list of symbols if Autosymbols is false .

- comma delimited list of symbols if Autosymbols is . Timeframes to scan, comma delimited - comma delimited list of timeframes.

- comma delimited list of timeframes. Number of times a cross of price or MACD is allowed - number of times a Divergence line can be crossed by price or MACD.

- number of times a Divergence line can be crossed by price or MACD. Oscillator to check for divergence? = set to the oscillator (MACD, RSI, OBV, Momentum, Stochastic or Standard Deviaviation) you want to find divercenges for.

= set to the oscillator (MACD, RSI, OBV, Momentum, Stochastic or Standard Deviaviation) you want to find divercenges for. Template to apply to charts opened? - name of template (exclude .tpl) to be applied to charts to open.

- name of template (exclude .tpl) to be applied to charts to open. (Part of) indicator name on template - set to the short name or part thereof of the indicator on which to show divergence. The short name of the indicator is shown in the top left corner of the subwindow.

- set to the short name or part thereof of the indicator on which to show divergence. The short name of the indicator is shown in the top left corner of the subwindow. MACD inputs - you know what to do, or leave at default.

- you know what to do, or leave at default. RSI inputs - you know what to do, or leave at default.

- you know what to do, or leave at default. Momentum inputs - you know what to do, or leave at default.

- you know what to do, or leave at default. Stochastic inputs - you know what to do, or leave at default.

- you know what to do, or leave at default. Standard Deviation inputs - you know what to do, or leave at default.

Table

The information table on the left hand side shows the following information:

Symbol

Direction , a bullish or bearish arrow

, a bullish or bearish arrow Timeframe

Time , the time at which the divergence was detected

, the time at which the divergence was detected Open chart, an arrow on which you can click to open a chart

Loose Ends

If you run in any problems, try to load some history for all your symbols before dropping Divergence Dash on your chart.

Do not hesitate to contact me. Let me know what you think of Divergence Dash. Only with your help, I can create better tools for MT4.