Dark Rider is a Night Scalper Expert Advisor. It recognizes overbought and oversold conditions in the hours after close of the New York Exchange and trades accordingly.

Dark Rider features an on screen monitor and settings panel on which you can monitor your status and progress.

A signal for Dark Rider can be found here.





New in version 1.5

The option 'Stay in trending trades' is new for version 1.5. It will keep you in trending trades. Profitability has been increased while drawdown has been lowered. New set files for EURUSD and GBPUSD can be found in the comments section.





Quick Start

Drop Dark Rider on any chart of any timeframe, set your risk preference and run it. Best results are seen on EURUSD M5 and GBPUSD M5. Set files are available in the comments section.





Settings

To keep things simple, Dark Rider has only a few simple settings

Magic number - Magic number.

- Magic number. Order comment - Order comment for all trades.

- Order comment for all trades. Show profit in - Set to Percentage or Account Currency to show your profit on screen.

- Set to or to show your profit on screen. Fixed lot size - Set to the lot size you want to use.

- Set to the lot size you want to use. Use risk based lot sizing? - Set to true if you want your lot size to depend on your balance.

- Set to if you want your lot size to depend on your balance. Risk percent - Set to the risk in percent of your balance per trade.

- Set to the risk in percent of your balance per trade. Lot grow factor - This is the grow factor for the lot size of subsequent trades when at least one trade is open. Set to 0 to keep the same lot size for all trades.

- This is the grow factor for the lot size of subsequent trades when at least one trade is open. Set to to keep the same lot size for all trades. Maximum number of orders per direction - Set to the maximum number of orders per symbol and direction (long/short).

- Set to the maximum number of orders per symbol and direction (long/short). RSI buy threshold - The RSI value below which a long trade is opened.

- The RSI value below which a long trade is opened. RSI sell threshold - The RSI value above which a long trade is opened.

- The RSI value above which a long trade is opened. Skip day gaps larger than pips - Set to the number of pips to filter day gaps.

- Set to the number of pips to filter day gaps. ATR filter minimum in points - The minimum ATR filter.

- The minimum ATR filter. ATR filter maximum in points - The maximum ATR filter.

- The maximum ATR filter. Stay in trending trades - Set to true if you want to keep in trending trades for more profitabilty.

- Set to if you want to keep in trending trades for more profitabilty. Start hour - Set to the starting hour in broker time at which trades can be opened. Defaults are good for GMT+2(winter) and +3(summer) brokers.

- Set to the starting hour in broker time at which trades can be opened. Defaults are good for GMT+2(winter) and +3(summer) brokers. End hour - Set to the ending hour in broker time after which trades will not be opened. Defaults are good for GMT+2(winter) and +3(summer) brokers.

- Set to the ending hour in broker time after which trades will not be opened. Defaults are good for GMT+2(winter) and +3(summer) brokers. Stoploss in points - Hard stoploss in points, leave at default for good results.

- Hard stoploss in points, leave at default for good results. Take profit in points - Virtual take profit, leave at defaulr for good results. Dark Rider shows the virtual take profit when trades are open.

- Virtual take profit, leave at defaulr for good results. Dark Rider shows the virtual take profit when trades are open. Use Negative Trend Early Avoidance (NTEA) - Set to true if you want NTEA active.

- Set to if you want NTEA active. When to start NTEA - Set to 4 , 6 or 8 hours after your rtading times. Dark Rider will look for early exits in case of negative trends this number of hours after the End hour setting.

- Set to , or hours after your rtading times. Dark Rider will look for early exits in case of negative trends this number of hours after the End hour setting. Percentage of stoploss to start NTEA with - Set to 30%, 40% or 50% of the stoploss.





Screen Panel

Dark Rider shows a panel on your screen. The buttons can be used to

Auto Trade - Set to Yes to activate auto trading.

- Set to to activate auto trading. Profit Today - Shows the profit of the day.

- Shows the profit of the day. Open 'Dark Rider' Trade - Opens a trade with 'Dark Rider' settings. Allows you to open a scalping trade when you like.

- Opens a trade with 'Dark Rider' settings. Allows you to open a scalping trade when you like. Show Trade Levels - Shows or hides the standard Metatrader 4 trade lines on screen.

- Shows or hides the standard Metatrader 4 trade lines on screen. Show Profit on Trade Levels - Shows or hides the profit of each trade on the right margin of its trade level.

- Shows or hides the profit of each trade on the right margin of its trade level. Close All 'Dark Rider' Trades - Closes all trades.

- Closes all trades. Activate 'Dark Rider' Take Profit - Set to Yes to activate and show the virtual take profit, if set to No Dark Rider will not close at TP.

- Set to to activate and show the virtual take profit, if set to Dark Rider will not close at TP. Show Close Trades - Show closed trades on screen.

- Show closed trades on screen. Show Bar Timer - Show bar timer.

Refer to the Comments Section for a discussion on using the buttons.





Thank you

Do not hesitate to contact me. Let me know what you think of Dark Rider. Only with your help, I can create better tools for MetaTrader 4.