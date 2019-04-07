Dark Rider
- Experts
-
Paul GeirnaerdtFor most of my years I have been a software developer, analyzing and coding complex systems such as large scale risk analysis and management projects.
This was a great advantage when I started to develop indicators and EA's for Metatrader in 2007.
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 9 August 2019
- Activations: 10
Dark Rider is a Night Scalper Expert Advisor. It recognizes overbought and oversold conditions in the hours after close of the New York Exchange and trades accordingly.
Dark Rider features an on screen monitor and settings panel on which you can monitor your status and progress.
A signal for Dark Rider can be found here.
New in version 1.5
The option 'Stay in trending trades' is new for version 1.5. It will keep you in trending trades. Profitability has been increased while drawdown has been lowered. New set files for EURUSD and GBPUSD can be found in the comments section.
Quick Start
Drop Dark Rider on any chart of any timeframe, set your risk preference and run it. Best results are seen on EURUSD M5 and GBPUSD M5. Set files are available in the comments section.
Settings
To keep things simple, Dark Rider has only a few simple settings
- Magic number - Magic number.
- Order comment - Order comment for all trades.
- Show profit in - Set to Percentage or Account Currency to show your profit on screen.
- Fixed lot size - Set to the lot size you want to use.
- Use risk based lot sizing? - Set to true if you want your lot size to depend on your balance.
- Risk percent - Set to the risk in percent of your balance per trade.
- Lot grow factor - This is the grow factor for the lot size of subsequent trades when at least one trade is open. Set to 0 to keep the same lot size for all trades.
- Maximum number of orders per direction - Set to the maximum number of orders per symbol and direction (long/short).
- RSI buy threshold - The RSI value below which a long trade is opened.
- RSI sell threshold - The RSI value above which a long trade is opened.
- Skip day gaps larger than pips - Set to the number of pips to filter day gaps.
- ATR filter minimum in points - The minimum ATR filter.
- ATR filter maximum in points - The maximum ATR filter.
- Stay in trending trades - Set to true if you want to keep in trending trades for more profitabilty.
- Start hour - Set to the starting hour in broker time at which trades can be opened. Defaults are good for GMT+2(winter) and +3(summer) brokers.
- End hour - Set to the ending hour in broker time after which trades will not be opened. Defaults are good for GMT+2(winter) and +3(summer) brokers.
- Stoploss in points - Hard stoploss in points, leave at default for good results.
- Take profit in points - Virtual take profit, leave at defaulr for good results. Dark Rider shows the virtual take profit when trades are open.
- Use Negative Trend Early Avoidance (NTEA) - Set to true if you want NTEA active.
- When to start NTEA - Set to 4, 6 or 8 hours after your rtading times. Dark Rider will look for early exits in case of negative trends this number of hours after the End hour setting.
- Percentage of stoploss to start NTEA with - Set to 30%, 40% or 50% of the stoploss.
Screen Panel
Dark Rider shows a panel on your screen. The buttons can be used to
- Auto Trade - Set to Yes to activate auto trading.
- Profit Today - Shows the profit of the day.
- Open 'Dark Rider' Trade - Opens a trade with 'Dark Rider' settings. Allows you to open a scalping trade when you like.
- Show Trade Levels - Shows or hides the standard Metatrader 4 trade lines on screen.
- Show Profit on Trade Levels - Shows or hides the profit of each trade on the right margin of its trade level.
- Close All 'Dark Rider' Trades - Closes all trades.
- Activate 'Dark Rider' Take Profit - Set to Yes to activate and show the virtual take profit, if set to No Dark Rider will not close at TP.
- Show Close Trades - Show closed trades on screen.
- Show Bar Timer - Show bar timer.
Thank you
Do not hesitate to contact me. Let me know what you think of Dark Rider. Only with your help, I can create better tools for MetaTrader 4.
Unfortunately I have to rate this EA, as it is the case with most EAs on myql5, with zero stars as this "system" is nothing but a pure death trap in the long run (I'm forced to give it 1 star as I can't give 0 stars). The basic concept itself is derived from the Hamster EA (RSI and ATR for entering trades) and like the Hamster, it's the atrocious risk:reward ratio (6 pips TP vs. 100 SL (!)) that makes this EA so dangerous (just look at the live signal of the author, one losing streak wiped out all gains made over the last week). I've bought most popular EAs on mql5 and have NOT run a single one in live mode as it is quite obvious that all those systems are to dangerous to be traded with live accounts. I've posted this numerous times and I don't get it why people can be so stupidly ignorant to release and even sell EAs with such appalling risk/reward ratios? Even amateurs and non-traders instinctively know that such a system is not sustainable in the long run and doomed to fail from the very beginning.