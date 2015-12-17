Better Support Resistance

4.4

Better Support & Resistance shows the best support and resistance lines and zones. It is based on Fractals with the factor of your choice. All fractals are assembled, weighted, extended and merged into a clear set of support and resistance lines. The immediate nearby lines are shown as zones when price is in that zone.

Better Support & Resistance gives you the best overview of the important price levels.


Settings

Better Support & Resistance's default settings are good enough most of the time. Nearly all of them are fairly standard. Here are the ones that need some explanation.

  • Fractal factor (2..10) - set this to the factor for the Fractals, minimum is 2, maximum is 10. The higher the number, the deeper the Fractal. Play with this.
  • Timeframe - you know what this is. Set to the timeframe for which to show the Support & Resistance.
  • Color Palette - set to 'Dark' or 'Light', whatever your preference is. 'Come to the Dark Side, Luke'.
  • Colors - you know what to do.


Display

  1. The Fractals are shown as a circle with the Factor number in it.
  2. Support and Resistance are shown by lines starting at or near the defining Fractal. A line can be the result of extending and merging several other lines.
  3. The high and low of the nearest Support and Resistance zones are shown as a dotted horizontal line.
  4. A colored zone is displayed if price is in that zone. This signals a possible reversal.

Better Support & Resistance is an invaluable tool to shine a light on possible reversal zones.

Do not hesitate to contact me. Let me know what you think of Better Support & Resistance. Only with your help, I can create better tools for MT4.

Reviews 5
Fallet Willy
2716
Fallet Willy 2019.03.28 17:23 
 

nice

cvdestyfx
2945
cvdestyfx 2018.04.19 18:55 
 

By far the best support and resistance indicator I have ever used.

sunshinetrade
72
sunshinetrade 2016.12.23 19:19 
 

Using this with MonsterDash, just awesome, great job :)

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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MonsterDash Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for tho
Monster Harmonic Indicator MT5
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Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and AB=CD patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced by H.M.
Fusion Trader MT5
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Momentum Horizon
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Experts
Momentum Horizon is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade breakout movements in the Gold market. It combines two price-action setups: a daily breakout based on the previous day’s high and low, and an intraday breakout based on the price range formed during the six completed H1 bars preceding the configured London breakout hour. Breakout levels can be calculated from either candle wicks or candle bodies. An optional buffer can be added beyond each level to reduce e
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Ahmet Aktas
61
Ahmet Aktas 2020.01.29 08:16 
 

Nice indicator, but it does not refresh itself. Lines stay at the last point unless you refresh the indicator manually.

Fallet Willy
2716
Fallet Willy 2019.03.28 17:23 
 

nice

cvdestyfx
2945
cvdestyfx 2018.04.19 18:55 
 

By far the best support and resistance indicator I have ever used.

sunshinetrade
72
sunshinetrade 2016.12.23 19:19 
 

Using this with MonsterDash, just awesome, great job :)

darktideac2
246
darktideac2 2016.04.08 11:23 
 

Really great tool - I am using it in combination with the harmonic pattern indicator, and it work out very well.

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