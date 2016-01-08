Engulfing Bars

The Engulfing Bars indicator shows Engulfing Bars, the signal and the suggested stoploss and take profit. Engulfing Bars are an important price action pattern. The price action of an Engulfing Bar completely covers the price action of the previous bar.

Engulfing Bars are most often used on higher timeframes.


Settings

Engulfing Bars default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs.

  • Show Engulfing Bars - Set to true to show Engulfing Bars.
  • Body size percentage - Minimum size of the body of the Engulfing Bar in a percentage of the moving average of body sizes, a higher value detects less but (argueably) better Engulfing Bars.
  • Stoploss distance in pips - Standard stoploss is at the high or low of the Engulfing Bar, this number of pips is added to that.
  • Color Palette - pick Color Palette for 'Dark' or 'Light' Backgrounds.
  • Colo(u)rs - you know what to do.
  • Show Alerts - set to true to do alerts.
  • Show Screen Alerts - set to true to show screen alerts.
  • Email Alerts - set to true to email alerts.
  • Push Alert Notifications - set to true to push alerts.


Loose ends

Engulfing Bars is not resource hungry.

Do not hesitate to contact me. Let me know what you think of Engulfing Bars. Only with your help, I can create better tools for MT4.
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Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
TMA Currency Meter is the ultimate currency meter. Based on the Triangular Moving Average of all available symbols, this indicator shows which currencies are strong, strengthening, weak or weakening. Experienced as well as novice traders will see the strong and weak currencies in the blink of an eye, and know which trade possibilities to explore further. TMA Currency Meter is a true Multi Timeframe indicator. It is easy to show the currency strengths for a higher timeframe than the chart timefra
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.54 (26)
Indicators
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for thos
TMA Currency Meter
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.14 (7)
Indicators
TMA Currency Meter is the ultimate currency meter. Based on the Triangular Moving Average of all available symbols, this indicator shows which currencies are strong, strengthening, weak or weakening. Experienced as well as novice traders will see the strong and weak currencies in the blink of an eye, and know which trade possibilities to explore further. TMA Currency Meter is a true Multi Timeframe indicator. It is easy to show the currency strengths for a higher timeframe than the chart timefra
Better Support Resistance
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.4 (5)
Indicators
Better Support & Resistance shows the best support and resistance lines and zones. It is based on Fractals with the factor of your choice. All fractals are assembled, weighted, extended and merged into a clear set of support and resistance lines. The immediate nearby lines are shown as zones when price is in that zone. Better Support & Resistance gives you the best overview of the important price levels. Settings Better Support & Resistance's default settings are good enough most of the time. N
Monster Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.59 (29)
Indicators
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and several other patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced
Riskscope
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
Riskscope shows all relevant information about your trades on screen. Information on Stop Loss and Take Profit can be shown as price, pips or exposure. Besides, Riskscope can display a high- and low-watermark of the total of your basket of trades. Settings Riskscope's default settings are good enough most of the time. Nearly all of them are fairly standard. Here are the ones that need some explanation. Monospaced font - set this to the (name of) the font you want to use. A monospaced font looks
Pivots
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
Pivots is an indicator to show pivots for relevant time frames. Besides the pivots the indicator can also show daly open line, the resistance and support levels, the ADR Fibonacci levels and the order of the pivots. Pivots includes an intelligent algorithm to eliminate Sunday candles, but only if your broker provides those. Pivots are significant price levels that may serve as support, resistance or breakout levels Settings textFont - font to use for the labels. textSize - font size. textColor -
Inside Bars
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
The Inside Bars indicator shows Inside Bars, the Breakout Zone and Breakouts thereof. Inside Bars are an important price action pattern. The price action of an Inside Bar is completely covered by the price action of the previous bar. Inside Bars are most often used on higher timeframes. Settings Inside Bars default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. ATR factor to skip large candles - very large candles should be filtered as they often cover othe
Candle Patterns
Paul Geirnaerdt
5 (2)
Indicators
The Candle Patterns indicator shows popular candle patterns on the chart. The possible patterns are Inside Bar, Large Wick, Engulfing, Marubozu, Hammer, Shooting Star, Three White Soldiers and Three Black Crows. Candles are colored to easily identify the patterns. Also, a point and click function displays the pattern found. Settings Message box - when a candle is clicked, the pattern identified will be shown in a Message Box on the charts. All 'Message Box' settings pertain to the box. Show Ins
Flying Volume
Paul Geirnaerdt
1 (1)
Indicators
The Flying Volume indicator is a specialized volume indicator. It deciphers the volume data after heavy proprietary number crunching. When a main signal is found Flying Volume will look for possible continuation points. The main signal is shown by arrows, the continuation points by dots. Volume indicators are most often used on higher timeframes. Features Main Buy or Sell signals Continuation signals No repainting One signal per bar Settings Flying Volume default settings are good enough most
Fractalicious
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
Fractalicious shows Fractals of any length, higher or lower highs and lower of higher lows, the fractal channel and the breakout of the channel. Fractals are an important trend and price action pattern. Fractalicious can be used on any timeframe and symbol. Settings Fractalicious default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. Show last fractal - Set to true to show fractals from the last completed bar. (This could move the fractal if the current ba
Breakout Hero
Paul Geirnaerdt
2.64 (11)
Experts
Breakout Hero is a Multi Symbol , Auto Timeframe , Breakout Expert Advisor . It recognizes breakout patterns and will set pending trades. When triggered Breakout Hero will monitor trades and adjust the stop loss. Breakout Hero is a multi symbol EA, it will trade EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and USDCAD. Also, Breakout Hero is auto timeframe. Just drop Breakout Hero on any chart and start trading. Only one chart is needed, Breakout Hero will trade the symbols you pick from the settings. You can monitor
Dark Rider
Paul Geirnaerdt
1 (2)
Experts
Dark Rider  is a Night Scalper Expert Advisor . It recognizes overbought and oversold conditions in the hours after close of the New York Exchange and trades accordingly. Dark Rider features an on screen monitor and settings panel on which you can monitor your status and progress.  A signal for Dark Rider can be found here . New in version 1.5 The option 'Stay in trending trades' is new for version 1.5. It will keep you in trending trades. Profitability has been increased while drawdown has bee
Divergence Dash
Paul Geirnaerdt
3 (2)
Indicators
Diverence Dash is a MACD, RSI, OBV, Momentum, Stochastic or Standard Deviaviation Divergence Dashboard. It will scan all symbols and timeframes you want. Also, Divergence Dash can open charts with the divergence found using the template of your choice. Divergences are often used as a leading indicator and, by using Divergence Dash, are easy to spot. The risk/reward ratio in divergence trading is very low. What can Divergence Dash for you: Find MACD, RSI, OBV, Momentum, Stochastic or Standard Dev
Fusion Trader
Paul Geirnaerdt
5 (1)
Experts
NEWS Price increased to $249 from $149 on September 16th. Buy Fusion Trader v2 and get Donchian Trader for free. (limited to 3 account numbers) Fusion Trader v2  is a  Multi Symbol ,  Auto Timeframe ,  Expert Advisor . It features several strategies for different symbols and timeframes. Fusion Trader will monitor trades and adjust the stop loss. Fusion Trader v2  is a complete rewrite from v1, it trades different and more symbols. With default settings Fusion Trader has gained 5% monthly on ave
Donchian Trader
Paul Geirnaerdt
Experts
Donchian Trader is a   Multi Index ,   Auto Timeframe ,   Expert Advisor . It features a Donchian Channel strategy for different indices on the daily timeframe. Donchian Trader will monitor trades and adjust to market conditions. Donchian Trader is a multi index EA, For now, it will trade the Dow Jones (US30), S&P 500 (US500) and DAX (GER30). Also, Donchian Trader is auto timeframe. Just drop the EA on any chart and start trading. Only one chart is needed, Donchian Trader will trade the indices
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
3 (4)
Indicators
MonsterDash Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for tho
Monster Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and AB=CD patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced by H.M.
Fusion Trader MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
Experts
NEWS Price v4 now $799 for a limited period. Fusion Trader v4  is a  Multi Symbol ,  Auto Timeframe ,  Expert Advisor . It features several strategies for different symbols and timeframes. Fusion Trader will monitor trades and adjust the stop loss. Fusion Trader v4  is a partial rewrite from v3, it trades differently and more symbols. The Scalping system now uses market orders instead of stop orders. It is 100% Metatrader 5 compatible. Fusion Trader v4 is a multi symbol EA, For now, it will tra
Momentum Horizon
Paul Geirnaerdt
Experts
Momentum Horizon is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade breakout movements in the Gold market. It combines two price-action setups: a daily breakout based on the previous day’s high and low, and an intraday breakout based on the price range formed during the six completed H1 bars preceding the configured London breakout hour. Breakout levels can be calculated from either candle wicks or candle bodies. An optional buffer can be added beyond each level to reduce e
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AnnaEmanova 2019.01.02 20:08 
 

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