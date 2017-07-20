Fractalicious shows Fractals of any length, higher or lower highs and lower of higher lows, the fractal channel and the breakout of the channel. Fractals are an important trend and price action pattern.

Fractalicious can be used on any timeframe and symbol.





Settings

Fractalicious default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs.

Show last fractal - Set to true to show fractals from the last completed bar. (This could move the fractal if the current bar is higher/lower.)

- Set to to show fractals from the last completed bar. (This could move the fractal if the current bar is higher/lower.) Fractal distance - Set to the number of bars that need to be higher/lower on the left and right from the fractal bar. Bill Williams standard is 2, Fractalicious default is 5.

- Set to the number of bars that need to be higher/lower on the left and right from the fractal bar. Bill Williams standard is 2, Fractalicious default is 5. Show Lower/Higher Lows/Highs - Set to true to show Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs(LH), Lower Lows (LL) and Higher Lows (HL).

- Set to to show Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs(LH), Lower Lows (LL) and Higher Lows (HL). Show fractal channel - Set to true to show the Fractal channel.

- Set to to show the Fractal channel. Show breakout arrow - Set to true to show the breakout of the Fractal channel.

- Set to to show the breakout of the Fractal channel. Color theme - pick Color theme for 'Dark' or 'Light' Backgrounds.

- pick Color theme for 'Dark' or 'Light' Backgrounds. Alerts - Set true for the alert you want. 'Show Alerts' is the master switch for alerts.

- Set for the alert you want. 'Show Alerts' is the master switch for alerts. Colo(u)rs - you know what to do.





Loose ends

Fractalicious is not resource hungry.

Do not hesitate to contact me. Let me know what you think of Fractalicious. Only with your help, I can create better tools for MetaTrader 4.