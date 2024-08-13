Fusion Trader MT5

NEWS Price v4 now $799 for a limited period.

Fusion Trader v4 is a Multi Symbol, Auto Timeframe, Expert Advisor. It features several strategies for different symbols and timeframes. Fusion Trader will monitor trades and adjust the stop loss.

Fusion Trader v4 is a partial rewrite from v3, it trades differently and more symbols. The Scalping system now uses market orders instead of stop orders. It is 100% Metatrader 5 compatible.

Fusion Trader v4 is a multi symbol EA, For now, it will trade several symbols. Also, Fusion Trader is auto timeframe. Just drop the EA on any chart and start trading. Only one chart is needed, Fusion Trader will trade the symbols you pick from the settings.

Requirements

The starting account size should be:



Minimal: $1000 on 1:100

Optimal: $3000 on 1:200



Quick Start

Drop Fusion Trader on any chart of any timeframe, set all strategies and symbols you like to true, and finally set your risk preference and run it. You just need Fusion Trader on one chart only. Find some set files in the comments section.





Settings



To keep things simple, Fusion Trader has only a few simple settings

Trade Comment - Set to the comment you want for your trades.

- Set to the comment you want for your trades. Trade Risk - Set to low, normal or high risk .

- Set to . Trade Balance - The balance to use if not auto (0.0).

- The balance to use if not auto (0.0). Trade Risk Factor - Set risk yourself, override Trade Risk (0.0 = see above , 0.5 = low, 1.0 = normal, 1.5 = high)

- Set risk yourself, override Trade Risk (0.0 = , 0.5 = low, 1.0 = normal, 1.5 = high) Trade <Symbol name>? - Set all symbols and strategies you want to true . Fusion Trader will recognize any postfix your broker has.

- Set all symbols and strategies you want to . Fusion Trader will recognize any postfix your broker has. Trade <Symbol> Multiplier - multiplier for risk settings, leave alone for defaults.

Scalper Settings:

- multiplier for risk settings, leave alone for defaults. Stoploss - Stoploss in points

- Stoploss in points Trigger - Trigger for points in profit from which trailing stop is activated.

- Trigger for points in profit from which trailing stop is activated. Trailing - Trailing stoploss in points.

- Trailing stoploss in points. Monitor drawdown in funded accounts? - Set to true to monitor your daily drawdown. This is developed for My Forex Funds. Note: do not trade the Mean Reversal strategie on funded accounts, use low risk.

- Set to to monitor your daily drawdown. This is developed for My Forex Funds. Note: do trade the Mean Reversal strategie on funded accounts, use low risk. Daily drawdown to close - Set to percentage at which you want to close all trades.





Free Demo

Fusion Trader will work in the Strategy Tester.





Odds & Ends

Fusion Trader is not resource hungry.

You can delete pendings, close trades and adjust any stop loss or even add a take profit for any trade. It will not bother Fusion Trader.





Set Files

Find Set Files in the comments section.





Thank you

Do not hesitate to contact me. Let me know what you think of Fusion Trader. Only with your help, I can create better tools for MetaTrader 5.



