Fusion Trader MT5
- Experts
-
Paul GeirnaerdtFor most of my years I have been a software developer, analyzing and coding complex systems such as large scale risk analysis and management projects.
This was a great advantage when I started to develop indicators and EA's for Metatrader in 2007.
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 13 August 2024
- Activations: 10
NEWS
- Price v4 now $799 for a limited period.
Fusion Trader v4 is a Multi Symbol, Auto Timeframe, Expert Advisor. It features several strategies for different symbols and timeframes. Fusion Trader will monitor trades and adjust the stop loss.
Fusion Trader v4 is a partial rewrite from v3, it trades differently and more symbols. The Scalping system now uses market orders instead of stop orders. It is 100% Metatrader 5 compatible.
Fusion Trader v4 is a multi symbol EA, For now, it will trade several symbols. Also, Fusion Trader is auto timeframe. Just drop the EA on any chart and start trading. Only one chart is needed, Fusion Trader will trade the symbols you pick from the settings.
Requirements
The starting account size should be:
- Minimal: $1000 on 1:100
- Optimal: $3000 on 1:200
Quick Start
Drop Fusion Trader on any chart of any timeframe, set all strategies and symbols you like to true, and finally set your risk preference and run it. You just need Fusion Trader on one chart only. Find some set files in the comments section.
Settings
To keep things simple, Fusion Trader has only a few simple settings
- Trade Comment - Set to the comment you want for your trades.
- Trade Risk - Set to low, normal or high risk.
- Trade Balance - The balance to use if not auto (0.0).
- Trade Risk Factor - Set risk yourself, override Trade Risk (0.0 = see above, 0.5 = low, 1.0 = normal, 1.5 = high)
- Trade <Symbol name>? - Set all symbols and strategies you want to true. Fusion Trader will recognize any postfix your broker has.
- Trade <Symbol> Multiplier - multiplier for risk settings, leave alone for defaults.
Scalper Settings:
- Stoploss - Stoploss in points
- Trigger - Trigger for points in profit from which trailing stop is activated.
- Trailing - Trailing stoploss in points.
- Monitor drawdown in funded accounts? - Set to true to monitor your daily drawdown. This is developed for My Forex Funds. Note: do not trade the Mean Reversal strategie on funded accounts, use low risk.
- Daily drawdown to close - Set to percentage at which you want to close all trades.
Free Demo
Fusion Trader will work in the Strategy Tester.
Odds & Ends
- Fusion Trader is not resource hungry.
- You can delete pendings, close trades and adjust any stop loss or even add a take profit for any trade. It will not bother Fusion Trader.
Set Files
Find Set Files in the comments section.
Thank you
Do not hesitate to contact me. Let me know what you think of Fusion Trader. Only with your help, I can create better tools for MetaTrader 5.