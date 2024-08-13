Fusion Trader MT5

NEWS

  • Price v4 now $799 for a limited period.

Fusion Trader v4 is a Multi SymbolAuto TimeframeExpert Advisor. It features several strategies for different symbols and timeframes. Fusion Trader will monitor trades and adjust the stop loss.

Fusion Trader v4 is a partial rewrite from v3, it trades differently and more symbols. The Scalping system now uses market orders instead of stop orders. It is 100% Metatrader 5 compatible.

Fusion Trader v4 is a multi symbol EA, For now, it will trade several symbols. Also, Fusion Trader is auto timeframe. Just drop the EA on any chart and start trading. Only one chart is needed, Fusion Trader will trade the symbols you pick from the settings.

Requirements

The starting account size should be:

  • Minimal: $1000 on 1:100
  • Optimal: $3000 on 1:200

Quick Start

Drop Fusion Trader on any chart of any timeframe, set all strategies and symbols you like to true, and finally set your risk preference and run it. You just need Fusion Trader on one chart only. Find some set files in the comments section.

Settings

To keep things simple, Fusion Trader has only a few simple settings

  • Trade Comment - Set to the comment you want for your trades.
  • Trade Risk - Set to low, normal or high risk.
  • Trade Balance - The balance to use if not auto (0.0).
  • Trade Risk Factor - Set risk yourself, override Trade Risk (0.0 = see above, 0.5 = low, 1.0 = normal, 1.5 = high)
  • Trade <Symbol name>? - Set all symbols and strategies you want to true. Fusion Trader will recognize any postfix your broker has.
  • Trade <Symbol> Multiplier - multiplier for risk settings, leave alone for defaults.
    Scalper Settings:
  • Stoploss - Stoploss in points
  • Trigger - Trigger for points in profit from which trailing stop is activated.
  • Trailing - Trailing stoploss in points.
  • Monitor drawdown in funded accounts? - Set to true to monitor your daily drawdown. This is developed for My Forex Funds. Note: do not trade  the Mean Reversal strategie on funded accounts, use low risk.
  • Daily drawdown to close - Set to percentage at which you want to close all trades.

Free Demo

Fusion Trader will work in the Strategy Tester. 


Odds & Ends

  • Fusion Trader is not resource hungry.
  • You can delete pendings, close trades and adjust any stop loss or even add a take profit for any trade. It will not bother Fusion Trader.

Set Files

Find Set Files in the comments section.

Thank you

Do not hesitate to contact me. Let me know what you think of Fusion Trader. Only with your help, I can create better tools for MetaTrader 5.


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Abandon Dangerous Grid Algorithms. Transition to Logic-Driven Gold Trading. XAU Breakout Scalper MT5 is a strict anti-grid, anti-martingale trading engine. It is engineered specifically for traders who demand 100% transparent logic, asymmetric risk-to-reward profiles, and evaluation-ready capital protection. PATH A: PLUG & PLAY (For Hands-Off Traders & Busy Professionals) Don't want to spend hours running backtests and optimizing settings? You don't have to. We do the heavy lifting for you. Be
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Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
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