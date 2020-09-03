Fusion Trader

5

NEWS

  • Price increased to $249 from $149 on September 16th.
  • Buy Fusion Trader v2 and get Donchian Trader for free. (limited to 3 account numbers)

Fusion Trader v2 is a Multi SymbolAuto TimeframeExpert Advisor. It features several strategies for different symbols and timeframes. Fusion Trader will monitor trades and adjust the stop loss.

Fusion Trader v2 is a complete rewrite from v1, it trades different and more symbols. With default settings Fusion Trader has gained 5% monthly on average in current market conditions.

Fusion Trader v2 is a multi symbol EA, For now, it will trade several symbols. Also, Fusion Trader is auto timeframe. Just drop the EA on any chart and start trading. Only one chart is needed, Fusion Trader will trade the symbols you pick from the settings. You can monitor your progress with the status monitor on-screen.

You can find a signal for Fusion Trader v2 here.

Requirements

The starting account size should be:

  • Minimal: $1000 on 1:100
  • Optimal: $3000 on 1:200

Quick Start

Drop Fusion Trader on any chart of any timeframe, set the 'Trade ONLY Current Symbol H1?' to false, and finally set your risk preference and run it. You just need Fusion Trader on one chart only.

Settings

To keep things simple, Fusion Trader has only a few simple settings

  • Magic number - Set to the number you like, or leave as it is.
  • Custom comment - Set to the custom comment you want for your trades.
  • Show info panel? - Set to true to show the info panel with status monitor on your chart.
  • Show results for - Pick today, this week, this month or this year for the results in the info panel.
  • Fixed lot size - Set to the lot size you want to use.
  • Use risk based lot sizing? - Set to true if you want your lot size to depend on your balance.
  • Risk factor - Set to the factor depending on you balance and leverage, default is good for low risk.
  • Trade ONLY Current Symbol H1? - Set to true to the symbol of tha chart the EA is on, this is only for test purposes. Set this to false for live trading!
  • Trade EURAUD H1? - Set to true to trade this strategy, Fusion Trader will add any postfix your broker has.
  • Trade GER30/DAX H1? - Set to true to trade this strategy, Fusion Trader will add any postfix your broker has.
  • Trade USDCAD H1? - Set to true to trade this strategy, Fusion Trader will add any postfix your broker has.
  • Trade USDCHF H1? - Set to true to trade this strategy, Fusion Trader will add any postfix your broker has.
  • Trade EURGBP H1? - Set to true to trade this strategy, Fusion Trader will add any postfix your broker has.
  • Trade NZDUSD H1? - Set to true to trade this strategy, Fusion Trader will add any postfix your broker has.
  • Trade EURJPY H1? - Set to true to trade this strategy, Fusion Trader will add any postfix your broker has.
  • Trade GBPCAD H1? - Set to true to trade this strategy, Fusion Trader will add any postfix your broker has.
  • Trade GBPJPY H1? - Set to true to trade this strategy, Fusion Trader will add any postfix your broker has.
  • Trade NZDCAD H1? - Set to true to trade this strategy, Fusion Trader will add any postfix your broker has.

Free Demo

Fusion Trader will work in the Strategy Tester. However, only the symbol selected in the Strategy Tester is detected. This is a limitation of the Strategy Tester. Keep in mind that all strategies are devloped, tested and validated for the current market conditions. That in mind, all strategies will survive a full history backtest on tickdata.


Odds & Ends

  • Fusion Trader is not resource hungry. If issues arise, disable the info panel.
  • When backtesting in visual mode, please consider disabling the status monitor to speed things up.
  • You can delete pendings, close trades and adjust any stop loss or even add a take profit for any trade. It will not bother Fusion Trader.


Thank you

Do not hesitate to contact me. Let me know what you think of Fusion Trader. Only with your help, I can create better tools for MetaTrader 4.


Reviews 1
Eduard Mushkatin
1929
Eduard Mushkatin 2021.03.06 22:59 
 

Update Oct 1st, 2021 - The EA is worth the money and has my recommendation now. Fusion Trader v2 generates profits without bringing the account into dangerous situations. My recommendation is to use a low spread account with higher leverage than 1:300.

Update Aug 18th, 2021 - Authors live signal was added. - New test cycle started.

I had the EA running over 3 month on a demo account and can say that the EA is not profitable at all. Fusion Trader delivers only loss after loss. There is no live signal to to verify authors strategy.

